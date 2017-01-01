LSU DL Davon Godchaux declares for NFL Draft

LSU will once again be one of the hot teams of the 2017 offseason, but they’ll do so without one of their starting defensive linemen.
Davon Godchaux announced Sunday he will enter his name in the NFL Draft. He does so one after helping the Tigers to a 29-9 win over Louisville in the Citrus Bowl.
Godchaux declared his intentions in an Instagram post.
After a lot of thought and prayer with my family, I have decided to enter the 2017 NFL draft. This was a very difficult decision, but I know in my heart this is the best choice for me and my son, Davon Montel Godchaux II. Anytime you leave your home and family it's difficult to do, but LSU will always be my family. There is nothing more exciting than to step on the football field and represent LSU. I will continue to do that in the NFL. I will forever be grateful to Coach Miles, Coach Orgeron, Coach Jenkins, Coach Aranda and Joe Alleva for giving me the opportunity to fulfill my dreams to play the game I truly love. Coach Orgeron has truly been an inspiration to me, and I appreciate and value everything I learned from him. I also want to thank my coaches, the athletic staff , and my professors who have helped me to grow on and off the field. I will surely miss my teammates, my brothers who have been by my side every step of the way. Remember, this is the beginning, not the end and I will also be there for you. Also I want the LSU alumni and the fans to know how much you mean to me. Every time I looked up into the stands and saw all of the LSU fighting Tigers and heard you cheering us on, it made me play that much harder. There are no fans greater than LSU's and no greater feeling than playing in Death Valley! I am blessed to have played for such a prestigious university. I will always be an LSU Tiger ! Go Tigers!!!
The NFL’s College Advisory Committee gave Godchaux a “stay in school” rating according to ESPN.com, but Mel Kiper, Jr., rates him as the Draft’s 10th-best defensive tackle prospect. He led the Tigers’ defensive line with 62 tackles while adding 6.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss.
He is the second LSU player to declare — following Leonard Fournette — and is expected to be joined by safety Jamal Adams and possibly wide receiver Malachi Dupre.