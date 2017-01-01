Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown to receive new 5-year contract

Despite how the season ended for the Wolverines, Michigan appears set to keep its staff in sync in the years to come following a largely successful season in Ann arbor. One of the key reasons why Michigan was so successful in turning things around under head coach Jim Harbaugh has been the play of the defense. DJ Durkin took a head coaching opportunity in 2016 at Maryland but Michigan filled the void with flying colors by adding Don Brown to the staff to serve as defensive coordinator. Now, according to reports, Brown is expected to be locked in for the next five years with a brand new contract.
Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports reported Michigan has come to an agreement with Brown on a new five-year contract. According to the terms of the new deal, Brown will be paid $1.4 million per year. Given the resources Michigan has available to them, paying a defensive coordinator top dollar was to be expected, especially as Michigan appears to be moving closer to competing for a Big Ten championship, and perhaps a berth in the College Football Playoff.
Michigan had one of the top defenses in the country in 2016, but not being able to hold on to leads in the fourth quarter in their final two games against Ohio State in the regular season and against Florida State in the Orange Bowl left a bit of a sour taste in the mouth of the Michigan program. With Brown back on board for the next full seasons, however, expect the Wolverines to continue to be a force to reckon with in the Big Ten, and on the national stage.