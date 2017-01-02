Miami QB Brad Kaaya declares for NFL Draft

Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya declared for the NFL Draft on Monday night. In breaking with recent protocol, the announcement did not come from one of Kaaya’s social media accounts, but instead via a Miami press release.

“While I am looking forward to pursuing my future endeavors, I am going to miss our fans, media, students, administrators, coaches, families, and most importantly my teammates, who were with me through the good times and the tough times,” Kaaya said in a statement.

“Attending a University this far from home wasn’t the easiest transition initially, but this program provided me a home away from home ever since my arrival in 2014. Since then I have registered as a resident of Florida and am proud to call Miami my long-term home. I plan to be involved with the University of Miami moving forward as I pursue my degree in communications. I also will give back to this university and South Florida community, two places that had such a positive impact on my life. I look forward to watching Coach Richt and his staff, and our team do even bigger and better things for years to come.

“This was one of the toughest decisions of my life, however, I have zero worries that The U will indeed be back. No matter who is under center next season, I have no doubt in my mind they will have the platform and the resources around them to bring a major championship back to Coral Gables. Miami will forever hold a special place in my heart and I am proud to say that I will always be a Miami Hurricane.”

He leaves school as Miami’s all-time leading passer — no small feat considering the lineage of quarterbacks that have run through South Beach.

In 38 career games, Kaaya completed 720-of-1,188 attempts for 9,968 yards — all school records — with 69 touchdowns against 24 interceptions. His 69 scores and 60.6 percent completion rate rank third all-time in Hurricanes history.

Kaaya was named the ACC’s Rookie of the Year in 2014 and garnered spots on the All-ACC team in 2015 and ’16.

(Also, college fans who follow the Draft: prepare yourself now for another round of “Hey, did you know Brad Kaaya’s mom was in Friday??? stories.)