Rough start hampers Penn State as USC holds halftime lead in the Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. — Everything that could go wrong in the opening minutes of Penn State’s return to the Rose Bowl, did.
It all could have been much worse for the Nittany Lions though, and an amazing late rally by the Big Ten champions managed to keep them in the Granddaddy of Them All as USC took a 27-21 lead into halftime.
Penn State’s opening sequence was straight from a coach’s nightmare, as the team muffed the initial kickoff to start at three and then Trojans corner Iman Marshall pulled down an interception on the very first offensive play after a horrible mixup had quarterback Trace McSorley throwing it right to the waiting cornerback.
USC failed to capitalize on that incredible start by going three-and-out and missing a field goal from 51 yards out. Do-everything star Adoree’ Jackson bailed the team out again however, picking off a pass tipped by the hands of wideout DeAndre Thompkins on McSorley’s second pass of the game.
Things went a little better for fellow quarterback Sam Darnold (251 yards, three scores in the half) on the next series, moving around in the pocket and firing a strike to an awaiting Deontay Burnett in the end zone for a 26 yard touchdown pass and the game’s first points. They would later tack on a pair of field goals to extend their lead in a dominant first quarter for what amounted to the home team in a sold out Rose Bowl.
The Nittany Lions were down but they certainly weren’t out despite all that. McSorley found his first completion on final play of the first quarter and, shortly thereafter, terrific tailback Saquon Barkley avoided the blitz and scampered 24 yards nearly untouched for a touchdown and some much needed life on the PSU sideline.
USC would match them score-for-score as that run turned the final minutes of the second quarter into a shootout. McSorley forgot about his early troubles on the next drive, scrambling out of the pocket and then launching a laser to the end zone that receiver Chris Goodwin hauled in for the team’s second touchdown. Darnold marched the Trojans right down the field yet again on the next drive, tossing a lovely touchdown pass that Darreus Rogers out-muscled a defensive back for in the end zone. PSU tight end Mike Gesicki responded right back with a wild touchdown in the back of the end zone on the next drive.
After a number of blowouts this bowl season, it certainly appeared we were well on our way to another one given the way Penn State started the game. But a nice finishing flourish helped this one from getting too out of hand in a game that has been wildly entertaining — even if a bit one-sided in favor of the Trojans in their home away from home.
Oklahoma’s stars shined as the seventh-ranked Sooners pulled away from an overmatched No. 14 Auburn, cruising to a 35-19 Sugar Bowl victory on Monday night.
The Sooners were led by Joe Mixon, the center of attention both on and off the field throughout the night. Trailing 7-0 early in the second quarter and facing a 3rd-and-22 (one play after a Carl Lawson offsides penalty negated what would have been an Auburn stop), Mixon hauled in a 32-yard reception to extend the drive. Baker Mayfield tied the game five plays later on a 13-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews.
After a Daniel Carlson field goal nudged Auburn back in front, Mixon gave Oklahoma (11-2) a lead it would not relinquish when he plunged in from three yards out to put the Sooners up 14-10 with 3:37 to play in the first half. Mixon later added a 4-yard touchdown run and finished the night rushing 19 times for 91 yards and two touchdowns with a game-high five grabs for 89 yards.
That’s not to say Mixon was the only star of the night for Oklahoma, though. Mayfield (19-of-28 passing for 296 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, four rushes for 34 yards) connected with Dede Westbrook six times for 59 yards and a 7-yard touchdown strike on the first drive of the third quarter. Needing 83 yards to top Billy Sims‘s all-time rushing record of 4,118 yards (including bowl games), Samaje Perine carried 16 times for 86 yards and a 2-yard touchdown. He finishes his third season in Norman with 4,121 career rushing yards.
Overall, Oklahoma rushed 43 times for 228 yards (5.3 a carry) and rolled up 524 total yards on 7.38 yards per play.
Auburn (8-5) started the game extremely well, opening with a ground-based 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive punctuated by a 3-yard Chandler Cox touchdown plunge on a 4th-and-2. But quarterback Sean White reportedly broke his arm on a rush one play before that and, though he would go on to play most of the first half, was ultimately replaced by John Franklin III. Franklin led Auburn to a second Carlson field goal to pull the Tigers within 14-13 at the half but did not dent the scoreboard in the second half before leaving with an injury of his own. Jeremy Johnson finished the game for Auburn; the three signal callers combined to complete 12-of-26 passes for 153 yards with an end zone interception tossed by Johnson. Kamryn Pettway led all rushers with 24 carries for 101 yards, and Kerryon Johnson rushed nine times for 33 yards. Johnson also tossed a 1-yard jump pass touchdown to Jalen Harris on the final play of the game, a play Auburn coach Gus Malzahn called two timeouts to set up with his team trailing by 22 at the time.
The win extends Oklahoma’s winning streak over the hated SEC to four games, its overall winning streak to 10 and, equally important in this College Football Playoff era, pushes the Big 12 into 2017 with a 4-2 overall bowl record, including two wins over the SEC in three tries.
Monday night’s Sugar Bowl represents Joe Mixon‘s first game since video of the Oklahoma running back punching a female OU student in 2014 finally surfaced last month.
Mixon has previously used the incident for motivation, dedicating the 2015 season “to (his) haters” in a since-deleted tweet, and appeared to have done so again Monday night. While it’s impossible to know what Mixon and Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield heard on the field, it’s a fact that both players motioned for the crowd to make more noise as ESPN cameras captured Auburn fans chanting “He hits women!”
That wasn’t the only unfortunate response to the event, as Brent Musburger addressed the incident as if Mixon was overcoming a failed class or a turned ankle.
Musburger later addressed those comments after, apparently, being told he was now trending on Twitter.
As those issues swirled around the field, Mixon is in the midst of a standout night on the Superdome turf. At press time, Mixon had carried 11 times for 52 yards and a touchdown with a game-high four receptions for 80 yards as Oklahoma enjoyed a 21-13 early third quarter lead over Auburn.
Auburn quarterback Sean White suffered a broken forearm and played through the injury, according to his father.
White appeared to sustain the injury on a third down run on Auburn’s opening drive of the game. He was hit by Oklahoma linebacker Jordan Evans at the conclusion of a 3-yard run but remained in the game, tossing to Chandler Cox has he bulled in for a 3-yard touchdown rush.
White played Auburn’s next three drives, leading the Tigers on a 43-yard field goal drive on his final drive before giving way to John Franklin III. (Franklin also led Auburn to a field goal drive on Auburn’s last possession of the first half.)
ESPN’s Kaylee Hartung reported White would not return to the game, and White’s father later told AuburnUndercover beat writer Brandon Marcello his son sustained a broken forearm.
White finished the night hitting 4-of-10 passes for 35 yards while rushing three times for 15 yards. Auburn trails 14-13 at press time.
The combination of Baker Mayfield and Joe Mixon has shined, and Oklahoma holds a 14-13 lead over Auburn midway through the Sugar Bowl. The Tigers are playing without starting quarterback Sean White; ESPN’s Kaylee Hartung reported White had his right forearm examined by Dr. James Andrews inside the Superdome.
Auburn posted the only score of the first quarter, a vintage Gus Malzahn-Auburn drive. The Tigers moved 75 yards in 14 plays over nearly six minutes, running on all but two of those 14 snaps — including a 3-yard Chandler Cox plunge on 4th-and-2.
Oklahoma tied the game early in the second quarter, trudging 90 yards in 14 plays with major help from Auburn defensive end Carl Lawson. The Sooners were momentarily forced off the field after not converting a 3rd-and-27 from their own 34, but an offside penalty provided OU another shot, and Mayfield made the most of it with a 30-yard completion to Mixon. Mayfield completed the drive with a 13-yard scoring strike to tight end Mark Andrews.
After a 49-yard Daniel Carlson nudged Auburn back ahead with 7:16 left in the second quarter, Oklahoma grabbed its first lead with a 75-yard drive keyed by a 26-yard strike from Mayfield to Dede Westbrook on 4th-and-4 from the Auburn 29. Mixon plunged in from three yards out one play later to hand Oklahoma a 14-10 lead with 3:37 left in the frame. Mixon finished the half carrying 10 times for 45 yards and a score with three receptions for a game-high 73 yards. Mayfield has hit 8-of-14 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown.
John Franklin III entered for White on Auburn’s final drive of the half and hit 2-of-4 passes for 21 yards while adding two rushes for nine yards. More importantly, Franklin guided Auburn 63 yards in 10 plays to set up Carlson for a 39-yard field goal with 41 seconds left in the half. Kamryn Pettway has led the Tigers’ attack with 18 carries for 79 yards; as a team, Auburn has rushed 29 times for 123 yards.
Oklahoma will receive to open the second half.