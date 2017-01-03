Reports: Tim Beck to leave Ohio State for Texas, will be replaced by the 49ers’ Ryan Day

Some will chalk this potential move up to the proverbial addition by subtraction.

In the immediate aftermath of Ohio State’s playoff semifinal loss New Year’s Eve, the first shutout of Urban Meyer‘s coaching career, it was thought the Buckeyes head coach would be forced to shake up his offensive staff heading into the offseason. The shaking has reportedly commenced in earnest as HornsDigest.com is reporting that co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks Tim Beck will leave OSU for the coordinator job on former Meyer assistant Tom Herman‘s Texas staff.

Beck in part replaced Herman when the latter left OSU for the head-coaching job at Houston following the 2014 season. Herman’s departure coincided with the Buckeyes’ offense, particularly the passing game, taking a nose dive, culminating in the shutout loss Saturday night. It was the Buckeyes’ first time being shutout since 1993.

There’s also a question as to whether the other co-coordinator, Ed Warriner, will continue on in that role as well.

A Beck replacement could already be in place as the Columbus Dispatch writes that “Ryan Day, the quarterbacks coach of the San Francisco 49ers before Chip Kelly and his staff were let go following the season finale, is Meyer’s choice to assume at least the same role with the Buckeyes.” Bruce Feldman of FOXSports.com is also reporting the addition of Day, a former Florida grad assistant under Meyer, to the OSU coaching staff.

At least in theory, Meyer could land Day’s old boss, or at least his old boss would be open to a discussion.

“I’ll go be an offensive coordinator somewhere,” the former Oregon head coach told FOX Sports‘ Jay Glazer.

UPDATED 11:28 a.m. ET: In a press release, Ohio State confirmed the addition of Ryan Day as quarterbacks coach. The school also wrote that “Day replaces Tim Beck, who is pursuing other opportunities.”