GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is hit by Van Smith #23 of the Clemson Tigers and Kendall Joseph #34 during the first half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.
Reports: Tim Beck to leave Ohio State for Texas, will be replaced by the 49ers’ Ryan Day

By John TaylorJan 3, 2017, 11:03 AM EST

Some will chalk this potential move up to the proverbial addition by subtraction.

In the immediate aftermath of Ohio State’s playoff semifinal loss New Year’s Eve, the first shutout of Urban Meyer‘s coaching career, it was thought the Buckeyes head coach would be forced to shake up his offensive staff heading into the offseason.  The shaking has reportedly commenced in earnest as HornsDigest.com is reporting that co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks Tim Beck will leave OSU for the coordinator job on former Meyer assistant Tom Herman‘s Texas staff.

Beck in part replaced Herman when the latter left OSU for the head-coaching job at Houston following the 2014 season. Herman’s departure coincided with the Buckeyes’ offense, particularly the passing game, taking a nose dive, culminating in the shutout loss Saturday night.  It was the Buckeyes’ first time being shutout since 1993.

There’s also a question as to whether the other co-coordinator, Ed Warriner, will continue on in that role as well.

A Beck replacement could already be in place as the Columbus Dispatch writes that “Ryan Day, the quarterbacks coach of the San Francisco 49ers before Chip Kelly and his staff were let go following the season finale, is Meyer’s choice to assume at least the same role with the Buckeyes.” Bruce Feldman of FOXSports.com is also reporting the addition of Day, a former Florida grad assistant under Meyer, to the OSU coaching staff.

At least in theory, Meyer could land Day’s old boss, or at least his old boss would be open to a discussion.

I’ll go be an offensive coordinator somewhere,” the former Oregon head coach told FOX SportsJay Glazer.

UPDATED 11:28 a.m. ET: In a press release, Ohio State confirmed the addition of Ryan Day as quarterbacks coach.  The school also wrote that “Day replaces Tim Beck, who is pursuing other opportunities.”

Ex-Indiana HC Kevin Wilson reportedly set to become Ohio State’s OC

BLOOMINGTON, IN - OCTOBER 03: Kevin Wilson the head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers runs checks the spot of the ball during the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Bloomington, Indiana.
By John TaylorJan 3, 2017, 9:11 PM EST

The revamping of the top of Urban Meyer‘s offensive coaching staff is nearly complete.

With Tim Beck leaving OSU “to pursue other opportunities” — Texas later confirmed that he was taking over as the Longhorns’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach — the Buckeyes announced Tuesday that long-time Chip Kelly protegé Ryan Day had been hired as quarterbacks coach.  Subsequent to that, SBNation‘s Crimson Quarry first reported that former Indiana head coach Kevin Wilson was set to join Meyer as his coordinator.  The Wilson hiring, while not yet announced by the program, was seconded by FOXSports.com‘s Bruce Feldman.

According to Feldman, Wilson met with OSU today.  An official announcement from the university is expected as early as Wednesday.

Ed Warriner served as the Buckeyes’ other co-coordinator. He’s expected to remain on Meyer’s staff as offensive line coach.

Wilson was fired as IU’s coach under a cloud of controversy in early December. Prior to his first head-coaching job, Wilson was viewed as one of the brightest offensive minds in the game, first as the coordinator at Northwestern (1999-2001) and then Oklahoma (2002-10).  That offensive prowess continued on with the Hoosiers.

Nation’s top recruit planning on simply showing up at school of choice

TUSCALOOSA, AL - NOVEMBER 22: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Western Carolina Catamounts at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 22, 2014 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
By Zach BarnettJan 3, 2017, 7:39 PM EST

Najee Harris is a running back prospect out of Antioch High School in Antioch, Calif. Harris isn’t just any prospect, though. He’s the nation’s top overall recruit, according to 247Sports.

Harris is a longtime Alabama commit, but he’s been fielding interest from Michigan lately, so much that it’s currently in the air which school he’ll actually attend. So much so that it’ll stay that way until he shows up at his school of choice.

Harris is set to play in Sunday U.S. Army All-American Game (airing at 1 p.m. ET on NBC!). An early enrollee, Harris will head straight to his new campus after the game instead of returning to California. Which campus will that be? It’s a mystery.

From AL.com:

When asked if he’d just duck interviews after the game and head to the airport and to his school of choice, he said that’s what he plans on doing. So, there will be no announcement.

Harris is still expected to enroll at Alabama, but with this unprecedented level of recruiting covert operations it’s impossible to know for sure. And that’s the point, isn’t it?

Dave Clawson inks 8-year extension at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - NOVEMBER 5: Head football coach Dave Clawson of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons looks on from the sidelines during the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game aVirginia Cavaliers on November 5, 2016 at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
By Zach BarnettJan 3, 2017, 6:33 PM EST

Wake Forest has rewarded Dave Clawson for his first bowl trip in three years as the Demon Deacons’ head coach with an 8-year extension.

The program announced a new contract for Clawson that keeps him in Winston-Salem through 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed; USA Today‘s salary index placed him at $2.11 million in 2016.

“I am very pleased that Dave has accepted our contract extension,” AD Ron Wellman said in a statement. “The progress shown throughout the program, both on and off the field over the last three years, has been the type of progress we envisioned when Dave came on board. His energy, talent, integrity and ability to recruit, develop and motivate our student-athletes, have led to our success not only on the field but in the classroom. We have an exciting future with Dave leading our program.”

“I am honored to be offered this long-term contract,” said Clawson. “I greatly appreciate the support that our president, Dr. Nathan Hatch, and athletic director Ron Wellman have given to our program, our staff and myself since arriving at Wake Forest three years ago. The future of Wake Forest football is bright and we plan to build on the success of our 2016 season.”

Clawson rocketed Wake Forest to a 4-win improvement in 2016, among the top five for year-to-year improvements among Power 5 schools, with a win over No. 24 Temple in the Military Bowl. That trajectory mirrors the blueprint for previous Clawson stops; he led Fordham from zero to 10 wins over 1999-02, Richmond from three to 11 victories from 2004-07, and Bowling Green from two to 10 wins from 2010-13.

Tracy Claeys fired at Minnesota

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 12: Head coach Tracy Claeys of the Minnesota Golden Gophers watches warmups before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
By Zach BarnettJan 3, 2017, 5:05 PM EST

Minnesota AD Mark Coyle has fired head coach Tracy Claeys after a highly publicized come-to-Jesus meeting, the program confirmed on Tuesday.

Claeys actually excelled on the field this season, booking a better-than-expected 9-4 mark on the year.

But AD Mark Coyle, who arrived from Syracuse over the off-season and has embraced Claeys at arm’s length ever since, was never impressed with the direction of the Gophers’ program. The players’ highly-publicized threatened boycott of the Holiday Bowl did not help matters, a fact Claeys acknowledged when he told the club he’d be fired if the team did not make the trip to San Diego. (They did, and they won the game to boot.)

Coyle released a lengthy statement announcing the firing:

I made a difficult decision today on behalf of the University of Minnesota. With the support of Board of Regents’ leadership and President Eric Kaler, I have decided to take the Gophers football team in a different direction with new coaching leadership.

I determined that the football program must move in a new direction to address challenges in recruiting, ticket sales and the culture of the program. We need strong leadership to take Gopher football to the next level and address these challenges.

This decision is about the future of Minnesota football.

Moving forward, we need a leader who sets high expectations athletically, academically, and socially.

I also want to address the unfortunate blurring of the football suspension decision.

On December 13, 2016, Coach Claeys, Deputy Athletics Director John Cunningham and I met to discuss 10 student-athletes.

I informed Coach Claeys of my judgment that athletic suspensions were appropriate.

Without any objection, Coach Claeys said he understood that decision to bench student-athletes.

Coach Claeys, Deputy Athletics Director John Cunningham, and I met with the student-athletes to advise them of our decision. Coach Claeys subsequently informed me that he agreed with the suspension decision.
And let me be clear: this was the right thing to do.

Coach Claeys’ Tweet later that week was not helpful. I accept that Coach Claeys intended it to support the boycotting players. Understandably others did not see it that way. I hope you will appreciate I cannot say more about the athletic suspensions in this case.

I will say, as a general matter, athletic suspension decisions – essentially a decision to bench a player – are different from a prosecutor’s decision to charge someone with a crime.

Different standards, different policies.

An athletic suspension decision is also different from a panel decision whether there has been a student conduct code violation.

Different standards, different policies.

For example, we suspend student-athletes for attitude problems. We suspend student-athletes while criminal investigations are ongoing. We suspend student-athletes when University investigators present credible evidence of inappropriate conduct. What happens in a student conduct process is not for me to say. Like the U and all involved, I simply want a just and fair process. That is not determined by who prevails; if justice is done, then the University of Minnesota and the public win, no matter the outcome.

Again, this has been a difficult decision. I thank Coach Claeys and his staff for their years of service. Coaches Dan O’Brien and Mike Sherels have agreed to remain during the coaching transition to ensure that our student-athletes have strong and active leadership in the interim.

While Coyle defended the decision to remove Claeys, his players ripped it — and him.

Claeys took over the program in the middle of last season after Jerry Kill stepped down for health reasons. He led the Gophers to an 11-8 overall mark with wins in the Quick Lane and Holiday bowls.

But it’s clear Coyle wanted his own man to run the program, with speculation he could target Bryan Harsin for the role. The pair worked together at Boise State before Coyle left for Syracuse.