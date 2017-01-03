Texas officially hires Tim Beck as offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach

Ohio State all but announced the news earlier in the day when they released the hiring of his replacement, but Tim Beck is the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Texas.

“I’m so excited to have Tim joining our staff and running our offense,” Beck’s new boss Tom Herman said in a statement. “He’s a guy I’ve known and respected for a long time. Not only is he a coach that is highly thought of in our business, but he’s an unbelievable person who does a tremendous job developing players, building relationships, working with a staff, recruiting — everything you’re looking for as a head coach in an assistant. And on top of all of the great success he’s had coaching across the country, he also spent several years coaching high school football in our great state. He’ll be a tremendous addition to our staff.”

Beck was hired to Ohio State as Herman’s replacement after he accepted the head job at Houston, helping the Buckeyes to a 23-3 mark in his two seasons on staff. And while Beck has taken on official scapegoat status for the Buckeyes’ 31-0 loss to Clemson on Saturday night, he did help Ohio State reach the College Football Playoff in a season in which the club lost running back Ezekiel Elliott, three offensive lineman and virtually replaced its entire wide receiving corps from a year ago.

In addition to the Urban Meyer connection, Beck is considered a top recruiter and was a head coach in the Dallas-Fort Worth area — Carrollton R.L. Turner and Mansfield Summit, for those who care — as recently as 2004.

Said Beck: “I’m extremely excited to be coming back to the state of Texas and working with a program that I’ve always hoped and dreamed I could one day be a part of. I know first hand from my high school coaching days here that the passion of the fans, love for football and the way the state embraces it on the high school and college levels are just unbelievable. There is no place like Texas, and I’ve always considered The University of Texas as the pinnacle of that, and what a great opportunity to be in this position while working with a great head coach in Tom Herman. He’s energetic, smart, innovative, has a great plan, and he’s put together an awesome staff. I can’t tell you how excited I am to get started.”

The question now will be whether or not J.T. Barrett will follow Beck to Austin. A Wichita Falls, Texas, native, Barrett grew up a Texas fan and has seemingly taken on Scapegoat No. 2 status in Columbus after Saturday night’s loss. While there may not be incentive for Barrett to leave for Texas, there is plenty for Texas to covet Barrett. Neither of the Longhorns’ top two quarterback prospects, Shane Buechele and incoming freshman Sam Ehlinger, are as capable of handling the quarterback run-heavy power-spread attack as Barrett.

Additionally, Herman is reportedly hiring another former Buckeyes assistant in running backs coach Stan Drayton.