Auburn’s Stanton Truitt tweets decision to transfer off The Plains

In their never-ending quest at a shot for meaningful playing time before their eligibility clock strikes midnight, yet another FBS player is moving on.

The latest to do so is Stanton Truitt, who announced via his Twitter account Tuesday night that h has decided to move on from Auburn and transfer from the Tigers football program. The running back/wide receiver is leaving as a graduate, meaning he could transfer to another FBS school and have immediate eligibility in 2017.

Truitt, though, would have two years of eligibility remaining.

A three-star 2014 recruit, Truitt missed most of his true freshman season because of a shoulder injury and received a medical redshirt. He reinjured the same shoulder the following season, then moved from receiver to running back this season.

In 2016, Truitt ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries. He also caught seven passes for 100 yards and another touchdown.