Clemson LB Ben Boulware drops ‘four fingers deep’ into title game discussion

This could go any number of ways, none of which is likely to end well.
In Clemson’s College Football Playoff semifinal win over Ohio State, Buckeyes running back Curtis Samuel had some very personal space very publicly violated by defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (pictured). Following the game, Wilkins apologized for an act that’s likely illegal in a handful, so to speak, of states.
“I was being silly, and I apologize for that,” Wilkins said by way of TigerNet.com. “It’s stuff you do when you’re competing, and I know that’s not a good look. I apologize for that, and I shook hands with him after the game. There was no hard feelings.”
Wilkins was widely criticized for his public display of unwanted affection. Amidst the criticism, one of Wilkins’ defensive teammates, Ben Boulware, leaped to the lineman’s defense Wednesday morning with a rant that began and ended with the linebacker labeling those critics as having “never played football” or “losers who didn’t have any friends” while also introducing “four fingers deep” into the discussion.
I guess my biggest question coming out of all of this is that, at the end of the third quarter, would Clemson players holding up four fingers be an indication that the final quarter is looming or should Alabama consider it a not-so-subtle warning?
Get ready to see another Penn State defensive lineman be picked up by an NFL team in the NFL Draft. Redshirt junior Garrett Sickels has announced he will be entering the NFL Draft this year, thus passing on the final year of eligibility he had with the Nittany Lions.
The All-Big Ten selection is coming off a season with a career high in tackles (47) and sacks (6) and proved to be a dominant force up front off the end of Penn State’s defensive line this season.
“This journey has been an amazing ride from my commitment to Penn State in 2012 to this past Rose Bowl game,” Sickels said in a statement released on Twitter. “I have made friendships and bonds that will last a lifetime. I’m so unbelievably proud to call myself a Penn Stater. I take great pride in knowing me and my fellow classmates of the 2013 recruiting class have left Penn State in a much greater place then when we arrived.”
Sickels was one of the key recruits in Penn State’s Class of 2013 that remained committed to the program immediately after the program was slammed with NCAA sanctions at the time. That same class brought quarterback Christian Hackenberg, wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton, linebacker Brandon Bell and tight end Adam Breneman (who just finished off a stellar season at UMass), among others.
The loss of Sickels means Penn State will replace both starters at defensive end in the fall, although the Nittany Lions have some young options that have been waiting to get in the mix, including four-star addition in the Class of 2016 Shane Simmons, who redshirted this past season.
Add another name to the growing list of underclassmen opting to declare for the NFL Draft a year early. Florida linebacker Alex Anzalone shared a letter to Florida fans on the team’s website on Wednesday afternoon to thank fans for their support and declare himself eligible for the upcoming NFL Draft this spring.
“The University of Florida has prepared me well to embrace my decision to enter the NFL Draft,” Anzalone said in his letter to fans. “I will forever bleed Orange and Blue.”
Anzalone thanked former Florida head coach Will Muschamp (now head coach at South Carolina), former Florida defensive coordinator DJ Durkin (now head coach at Maryland), and former Florida assistant Geoff Collins (now head coach at Temple) in addition to Florida head coach Jim McElwain and assistants Randy Shannon, and Chris Rumph.
Anzalone suffered a broken arm during a win over Arkansas in early November. Anzalone was eligible to return to Florida again in 2017 as a redshirt senior. Anzalone has battle through injury concerns during his time with Florida, but none of the injuries figure to be too costly to him as far as his draft stock is concerned.
Baylor head coach Matt Rhule is filling out his coaching staff in Waco, and a few names have been officially added. Among the new official hires are offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and defensive coordinator Phil Snow.
Lubick will be leaving Ole Miss for the job shortly after taking the job in Oxford. Lubick had his departure from Ole Miss confirmed by Hugh Freeze earlier this week. Lubick was Oregon’s offensive cooridnator in 2016 under Mark Helfrich. It was unknown for sure whether or not he would be retained at Oregon under new head coach Willie Taggart before accepting the job at Ole Miss, and now at Baylor.
Snow was expected to make the move from Temple to Baylor with Rhule. Snow was Rhule’s defensive coordinator with the Owls and he coached one of the top defensive units in the American Athletic Conference.
Other names officially joining the staff at Baylor are Elijah Robinson, Jeff Nixon and George DeLeone. Robinson was on Rhule’s Temple staff as a defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator. Nixon previously coached with Rhule as a part of the 2006 Temple coaching staff (when Rhule was an assistant under Al Golden) and returns to the college game after a few years jumping around the NFL, most recently with the San Francisco 49ers. DeLeone was also on Rhule’s staff at Temple.
The firing of Tracy Claeys at Minnesota has not been sitting well with one former Minnesota head coach. Jerry Kill, who resigned from his post as head coach of the Gophers to ultimately be replaced by his assistant, Claeys, has always said he would never waver from supporting the Gophers program, but he seems to be singing a much different tune now.
“I won’t be stepping foot back in the stadium, and I won’t be stepping back into the university,” Kill said during a radio interview in Minnesota on Wednesday, according to The Star Tribune.
“We’ll always come to Minnesota. My daughter is there. We love Minnesota,” Kill went on to say during the radio interview. “I’ll go to every baseball game, Minnesota Vikings] football game, anything else. But I will not ever be in that stadium or that complex. And they’re building a new complex. We had a lot to do with that. I won’t ever see it. But I wish them all the luck in the world. I hope the decision that [Minnesota AD Mark Croyle] made was right. I do hope the program continues to do well. I just wish people would be straightforward.”
Kill’s loyalty to Minnesota was clearly lost when one of his most trusted assistants was let go late in the coaching carousel cycle.
Claeys was fired after a 9-4 season marred by a player boycott following the suspension of 10 Minnesota players due to their connection to an alleged sexual assault incident.
Kill is now the offensive coordinator at Rutgers. If you were curious, the Scarlet Knights will not visit Minnesota until at least after the 2020 season.