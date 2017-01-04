Four-star QB says he, nation’s top recruit will be on same flight to Tuscaloosa Sunday

And the plot thickens.

Najee Harris, the nation’s top-rated 2017 recruit, confirmed Tuesday that, after Saturday’s U.S. Army All-American Game (on NBC), he will simply fly to his school of choice instead of making a flashy announcement. Even as the running back is an Alabama commit, he’s also considering Michigan as well.

So, is it Tuscaloosa or Ann Arbor that will see a plane carrying the prized recruit touching down on its soil Sunday? According to a five-star 2017 commit to ‘Bama, it’s the former.

From 247Sports.com:

Alabama QB commit Tua Tagovailoa told 247Sports that Harris and him [will be] “on the same flight,” from San Antonio to Birmingham on Sunday. Harris said earlier the week he wouldn’t deliver a final announcement after Saturday’s U.S. Army All-American Bowl; instead he’d quietly get on a plane and show up in either Alabama or Michigan. “Everybody is making up stories, and making up stories I think to Michigan is what everyone is saying,” Tagovailoa said. Tagovailoa has also said this week that Harris is also his scheduled roommate in Tuscaloosa.

Harris demurred when asked about Tagovailoa’s revelation.

“What flight? I don’t even know my flight.”

All three of the major recruiting websites — 247Sports, Rivals, Scout — have Harris rated as the top recruit in this year’s class. Harris, a California native, officially committed to Alabama in April of 2015. In addition to UA, he’s taken official visits to Cal and Michigan as well. Those latter two visits came a month ago, two weeks after his official visit to Tuscaloosa..