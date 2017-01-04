Indiana confirms addition of Vols OC Mike DeBord to same post with Hoosiers

Mike DeBord is officially going home again.

Following up on reports that began gaining steam Tuesday morning, Indiana announced Wednesday that DeBord has been named as the Hoosiers’ offensive coordinator. The Muncie, Ind., native had spent the past two seasons in the same job at Tennessee. At IU, DeBord will also coach tight ends and carry the title of associate head coach.

It had been rumored for a handful of weeks that DeBord had been seriously leaning toward retiring from the profession. Instead of retiring, Jimmy Hyams of GridIronNow.com wrote, “DeBord… took the job at IU to be near family and grandchildren.”

DeBord will replace Kevin Johns, who is not being retained by new head coach Tom Allen.

“I was looking for a strong, experienced leader to run our offense,” Allen said in a statement. “I want him to be able to cast a vision for the direction we want to go in the future, be the head coach of the offense and to run that room. I feel like I am getting that with Mike DeBord. He has coached at the highest levels in the Big Ten and the SEC, as well as being in the NFL.”

Prior to his time on Rocky Top, DeBord spent the previous two years as a University of Michigan Olympic sports administrator. That was his third stint at UM, the first coming in 1993-99 (offensive line the first three years, coordinator the last three) and the second from 2004-07 (first two as special teams coordinator, the last two again as offensive coordinator). In between his latter two UM stints, he spent five seasons as an assistant in the NFL.

From 2000-2003, he was the head coach at Central Michigan.

With the Vols, DeBord’s offense was 24th nationally and second in the SEC averaging 36.4 points per game this past season. At 35.2 ppg in his first season, UT was 29th in the country and second in the conference in 2015.

“As a native Hoosier, I am extremely excited about working for Tom Allen and joining the Indiana University football program during one of its most exciting times,” DeBord said. “I’ve been a fan of Indiana Football for a very long time, dating back to when my brother arrived on campus. I have never stopped following the team and look forward to building on its success.”

In addition to DeBord, Allen announced the addition of Ole Miss assistant Grant Heard as passing-game coordinator/wide receivers coach. Heard had spent the past five seasons with the Rebels.

Finally, Shawn Watson has been retained by the new regime as quarterbacks coach.