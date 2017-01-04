It’s the NFL instead of Auburn next season for Carl Lawson

If you’re an NFL team in search of a defensive lineman, this draft is setting up well.

The latest premier edge rusher to dip his toes into the draft pool early is Carl Lawson, with the Auburn defensive end revealing via Twitter that, yes, he is foregoing his remaining eligibility and heading to the NFL. “Thank you to the whole AU family for your love and support,” Lawson wrote. “Please send prayers my way as I embark on this new journey to the #NFL.”

Thank you to the whole AU family for your love and support. Please send prayers my way as I embark on this new journey to the #NFL #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/3n33DVgIvS — carl lawson (@carllawson55) January 4, 2017

Injuries cost Lawson the entire 2014 season and almost half of 2015. However, after deciding to return to the Tigers following his redshirt sophomore season, Lawson led the team with 13.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks in playing all 13 games in 2016.

Both Phil Steele and the Football Writers Association of America named him as a first-team All-American.