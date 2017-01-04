Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett says he will be back with Buckeyes in 2017

On the same day Ohio State linebacker Raekwon McMillan announced his departure from the program in pursuit of the NFL Draft, Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett says he is not ready to leave just yet. Barrett announced with a very brief statement on his Instagram account he will return to play quarterback for Ohio State in the 2017 season, his final year of eligibility.

“I’m coming back for my senior year,” Barrett said in his Instagram post. “Much love to Buckeye Nation and thank God for the blessings.”

Barrett was named a recipient of the Chicago Tribune Silver Football in 2016, sharing the unofficial Big Ten MVP award with Penn State running back Saquon Barkley. Barrett was a First-Team All-Big Ten player in 2014 and 2016 and a third-team AP All-American in 2014 after stepping into the Ohio State offense for what would turn out to be a national championship season (although Cardale Jones replaced an injured Barrett for the postseason run). Barrett has also been named the Big Ten’s quarterback of the year twice, in 2014 and again this past fall.

Barrett’s legacy at Ohio State is already pretty solid, but coming back for one more season means he could further etch his name in the Ohio State history books. Barrett will start the 2017 season just 1,166 yards shy of the Ohio State career passing record and is 917 rushing yards away from cracking the top five rushing leaders, which is quite a feat given the history of Ohio State rushers. Barrett will also (extremely likely) be the first three-time captain in Buckeye history, and he will look to become the first Ohio State quarterback to beat Michigan four times.

There is some unfinished business for Barrett, who has yet to lead Ohio State to a Big Ten championship (he was injured the only time Ohio State has played for a Big Ten title since his arrival) and there is probably a sour taste in his mouth after how the 2016 season ended with a shutout loss in the College Football Playoff semifinal game in the Fiesta Bowl against Clemson. With Barrett back on the field in 2017, Ohio State will have the most experienced quarterback in the conference looking to take the final steps in his progression to lead Ohio State in another chase for the Big Ten title.

With Barrett coming back, the debut for highly-rated incoming Class of 2017 quarterback Tate Martell will clearly be on hold for at least one season. Class of 2016 addition Dwayne Haskins will also have to wait a year to get a crack at the starting job as well.

