Penn State defensive lineman Garrett Sickels to enter NFL Draft

By Kevin McGuireJan 4, 2017, 7:51 PM EST

Get ready to see another Penn State defensive lineman be picked up by an NFL team in the NFL Draft. Redshirt junior Garrett Sickels has announced he will be entering the NFL Draft this year, thus passing on the final year of eligibility he had with the Nittany Lions.

The All-Big Ten selection is coming off a season with a career high in tackles (47) and sacks (6) and proved to be a dominant force up front off the end of Penn State’s defensive line this season.

“This journey has been an amazing ride from my commitment to Penn State in 2012 to this past Rose Bowl game,” Sickels said in a statement released on Twitter. “I have made friendships and bonds that will last a lifetime. I’m so unbelievably proud to call myself a Penn Stater. I take great pride in knowing me and my fellow classmates of the 2013 recruiting class have left Penn State in a much greater place then when we arrived.”

Sickels was one of the key recruits in Penn State’s Class of 2013 that remained committed to the program immediately after the program was slammed with NCAA sanctions at the time. That same class brought quarterback Christian Hackenberg, wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton, linebacker Brandon Bell and tight end Adam Breneman (who just finished off a stellar season at UMass), among others.

The loss of Sickels means Penn State will replace both starters at defensive end in the fall, although the Nittany Lions have some young options that have been waiting to get in the mix, including four-star addition in the Class of 2016 Shane Simmons, who redshirted this past season.

In letter to Florida fans, Gators LB Alex Anzalone declares for NFL Draft

By Kevin McGuireJan 4, 2017, 7:42 PM EST

Add another name to the growing list of underclassmen opting to declare for the NFL Draft a year early. Florida linebacker Alex Anzalone shared a letter to Florida fans on the team’s website on Wednesday afternoon to thank fans for their support and declare himself eligible for the upcoming NFL Draft this spring.

“The University of Florida has prepared me well to embrace my decision to enter the NFL Draft,” Anzalone said in his letter to fans. “I will forever bleed Orange and Blue.”

Anzalone thanked former Florida head coach Will Muschamp (now head coach at South Carolina), former Florida defensive coordinator DJ Durkin (now head coach at Maryland), and former Florida assistant Geoff Collins (now head coach at Temple) in addition to Florida head coach Jim McElwain and assistants Randy Shannon, and Chris Rumph.

Anzalone suffered a broken arm during a win over Arkansas in early November. Anzalone was eligible to return to Florida again in 2017 as a redshirt senior. Anzalone has battle through injury concerns during his time with Florida, but none of the injuries figure to be too costly to him as far as his draft stock is concerned.

Baylor announces football staff additions of Matt Lubick, Phil Snow and more

By Kevin McGuireJan 4, 2017, 7:13 PM EST

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule is filling out his coaching staff in Waco, and a few names have been officially added. Among the new official hires are offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and defensive coordinator Phil Snow.

Lubick will be leaving Ole Miss for the job shortly after taking the job in Oxford. Lubick had his departure from Ole Miss confirmed by Hugh Freeze earlier this week. Lubick was Oregon’s offensive cooridnator in 2016 under Mark Helfrich. It was unknown for sure whether or not he would be retained at Oregon under new head coach Willie Taggart before accepting the job at Ole Miss, and now at Baylor.

Snow was expected to make the move from Temple to Baylor with Rhule. Snow was Rhule’s defensive coordinator with the Owls and he coached one of the top defensive units in the American Athletic Conference.

Other names officially joining the staff at Baylor are Elijah Robinson, Jeff Nixon and George DeLeone. Robinson was on Rhule’s Temple staff as a defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator. Nixon previously coached with Rhule as a part of the 2006 Temple coaching staff (when Rhule was an assistant under Al Golden) and returns to the college game after a few years jumping around the NFL, most recently with the San Francisco 49ers. DeLeone was also on Rhule’s staff at Temple.

Jerry Kill says he will never return to Minnesota after firing of Tracy Claeys

By Kevin McGuireJan 4, 2017, 6:55 PM EST

The firing of Tracy Claeys at Minnesota has not been sitting well with one former Minnesota head coach. Jerry Kill, who resigned from his post as head coach of the Gophers to ultimately be replaced by his assistant, Claeys, has always said he would never waver from supporting the Gophers program, but he seems to be singing a much different tune now.

“I won’t be stepping foot back in the stadium, and I won’t be stepping back into the university,” Kill said during a radio interview in Minnesota on Wednesday, according to The Star Tribune.

“We’ll always come to Minnesota. My daughter is there. We love Minnesota,” Kill went on to say during the radio interview. “I’ll go to every baseball game, Minnesota Vikings] football game, anything else. But I will not ever be in that stadium or that complex. And they’re building a new complex. We had a lot to do with that. I won’t ever see it. But I wish them all the luck in the world. I hope the decision that [Minnesota AD Mark Croyle] made was right. I do hope the program continues to do well. I just wish people would be straightforward.”

Kill’s loyalty to Minnesota was clearly lost when one of his most trusted assistants was let go late in the coaching carousel cycle.

Claeys was fired after a 9-4 season marred by a player boycott following the suspension of 10 Minnesota players due to their connection to an alleged sexual assault incident.

Kill is now the offensive coordinator at Rutgers. If you were curious, the Scarlet Knights will not visit Minnesota until at least after the 2020 season.

Big 12 reportedly discussed a possible scheduling agreement with Pac-12, ACC and SEC

By Kevin McGuireJan 4, 2017, 6:22 PM EST

With concerns about overall strength of schedule reaching new heights, the only two conferences to be left out of the College Football Playoff in the past three years have reportedly explored the idea of injecting a little juice into the overall conference strength of schedule with a conference vs. conference concept. The Big 12 and Pac-12 reportedly discussed the possibility of working together, according to a report from Dennis Dodd of CBSSports.com. But don’t expect anything more to happen with those future schedules any time soon.

The discussions took place in an exploratory stage over the summer as the Big 12 was weighing future options for conference stability, including expansion. Unfortunately, that was about as far as the idea got as the Big 12 continued to follow through on its plan to add a conference championship game in 2017 and put any expansion plans on ice. For whatever reason or reasons, a deal with the Pac-12 could not gain any momentum and the talks essentially ended there. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby also said in the report the Big 12 had similar discussions with the ACC and SEC.

A few years back, before conference expansion really hit its stride, the Big Ten and Pac-12 worked out an arrangement that would see the two conferences schedule a conference vs. conference slate of games involving every member of the conference. It was a brilliant idea at the time, feeding off similar concepts employed in college basketball, but the Pac-12 ultimately backed out of the arrangement due to increasing concerns about adding this type of deal on top of a nine-game conference schedule (the Big Ten, with 12 teams at the time, had not yet committed to a nine-game conference schedule). With the Pac-12 backing out, the deal was done and there had been no talk about such a scheduling arrangement by the Big Ten or Pac-12 until now (that we are aware of).

It is a shame such a deal could not have been worked out, because it would seemingly solve a possible problem the Big 12 and Pac-12 each have compared to the stature of the ACC, Big Ten and SEC. Like the ACC, Big Ten and SEC, all Big 12 schools are required to schedule at least one game per year against another power conference opponent. Of course, having a deal in place with the Pac-12 would automatically satisfy such a requirement for Big 12 schools. The problem, albeit minor, is the conferences do not have even membership, which means there would be two Pac-12 schools left out of the fun each season.

It is good to know the Big 12 continues to explore such an idea, although knowing the Big 12 and witnessing how long it takes this conference to move on anything tells us it will be a long time before anything comes out of it. If any conference could benefit from a scheduling agreement with another conference, it might be the Big 12. The conference has missed out on the College Football Playoff twice, including this past season, in part because of the overall perception of the conference compared to its peers. One loss was enough to help keep the Big 12 co-champions TCU and Baylor from the playoff three years ago and two losses prevented even a red-hot Big 12 champion Oklahoma from surging into the playoff mix. A solid bowl season helps, but improving the strength of schedule as a conference is key to adding an extra ingredient to combat criticism of the conference. If the big 12 does work out an agreement in the future, will other conferences respond?

The ACC and Big Ten have a terrific basketball series that would also make for a fantastic football series as well if one were to be created, for example. Basically, the bottom line is the bottom line. If it makes fiscal sense for power conferences to arrange a full conference vs. conference scheduling agreement, then it will come together. It is hard to argue there would be no interest in a series from a fan standpoint, and network partners and advertisers would jump at the opportunity to get in on more attractive games.

Let’s make this happen, college football overlords.