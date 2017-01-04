Raekwon McMillan says goodbye to Buckeyes, hello to NFL

The firing of Tracy Claeys at Minnesota has not been sitting well with one former Minnesota head coach. Jerry Kill, who resigned from his post as head coach of the Gophers to ultimately be replaced by his assistant, Claeys, has always said he would never waver from supporting the Gophers program, but he seems to be singing a much different tune now.

“I won’t be stepping foot back in the stadium, and I won’t be stepping back into the university,” Kill said during a radio interview in Minnesota on Wednesday, according to The Star Tribune.

“We’ll always come to Minnesota. My daughter is there. We love Minnesota,” Kill went on to say during the radio interview. “I’ll go to every baseball game, Minnesota Vikings] football game, anything else. But I will not ever be in that stadium or that complex. And they’re building a new complex. We had a lot to do with that. I won’t ever see it. But I wish them all the luck in the world. I hope the decision that [Minnesota AD Mark Croyle] made was right. I do hope the program continues to do well. I just wish people would be straightforward.”

Kill’s loyalty to Minnesota was clearly lost when one of his most trusted assistants was let go late in the coaching carousel cycle.

Claeys was fired after a 9-4 season marred by a player boycott following the suspension of 10 Minnesota players due to their connection to an alleged sexual assault incident.

Kill is now the offensive coordinator at Rutgers. If you were curious, the Scarlet Knights will not visit Minnesota until at least after the 2020 season.

