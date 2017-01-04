Stanford’s Solomon Thomas will forego remaining eligibility for NFL

Just a few days after a dominating bowl performance, Solomon Thomas has made that performance the final clip of his collegiate highlight reel.

In a heartfelt — and lengthy — missive, Thomas announced that he was foregoing his remaining eligibility at Stanford and making himself available for the 2017 NFL draft this April. As he had redshirted as a true freshman in 2014, the defensive end had two years of eligibility remaining.

This season, Thomas led the Cardinal in tackles (62), tackles for loss (15) and sacks (eight). He was named first-team All-Pac-12 and was a second-team All-American according to, among others, the Football Writers Association of America.

Thomas has been widely projected as a first-round selection in the upcoming draft, and should only see his stock rise in the coming months.

Below is Thomas’ very classy farewell letter to the Stanford community, in its entirety.