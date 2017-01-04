Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas celebrates after sacking North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky during the second half of the Sun Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Lambie)
Associated Press

Stanford’s Solomon Thomas will forego remaining eligibility for NFL

2 Comments
By John TaylorJan 4, 2017, 1:18 PM EST

Just a few days after a dominating bowl performance, Solomon Thomas has made that performance the final clip of his collegiate highlight reel.

In a heartfelt — and lengthy — missive, Thomas announced that he was foregoing his remaining eligibility at Stanford and making himself available for the 2017 NFL draft this April.  As he had redshirted as a true freshman in 2014, the defensive end had two years of eligibility remaining.

This season, Thomas led the Cardinal in tackles (62), tackles for loss (15) and sacks (eight).  He was named first-team All-Pac-12 and was a second-team All-American according to, among others, the Football Writers Association of America.

Thomas has been widely projected as a first-round selection in the upcoming draft, and should only see his stock rise in the coming months.

Below is Thomas’ very classy farewell letter to the Stanford community, in its entirety.

To my Stanford family,

Since pulling out a symbolic Stanford tree and donning nerd glasses on National Signing Day in 2014, I have had the most amazing time of my life. I have grown and matured more than I ever could have imagined. I arrived at Stanford somewhat shy and uncertain; now I stand a curious, intelligent, dedicated, and motivated man who is ready to take on any challenge, including the NFL. With the support of my family, I have decided to forgo my last years of eligibility at Stanford and enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

To my Stanford brothers, you all mean the world to me and I love you all. You each helped mold me into a better man. From laughing in the locker room, to sweating in the weight room, to grinding on the field — you are the reason I have loved every second of my time here. Our collective goal to not only be the best team, but also the best individuals, connects us on another level. You are all men I look up to as role models and aspire to be like. We have a special bond at Stanford, one that I am so proud to be a part of. I’m so lucky to have you as brothers: this is the most amazing blessing in my life.

Coach Shaw, you are the ultimate role model. Your influence and your values, have been permanently ingrained in me. Your loyalty to this program and your players is something that I will never forget.

I am so thankful to you for recruiting, coaching, and mentoring me.

I love you, Coach Shaw.

Coach Reynolds, you have taught me things that go far beyond football. Because of you and the lessons you have instilled in us, I have not only grown as a football player, but have grown tremendously as a man.

I love you, Coach Reynolds.

Coach Turley, you are one of the most respected men in this program. You push me past my limits and comfort –mentally and physically — to a new level as a man, athlete, and player.

I love you, Coach Turley.

I want to thank God, as without Him, nothing is possible. I want to thank my family for their unconditional love. I want to thank my brothers and coaches for all that we have shared in making these years the best of my life. I want to thank the entire Stanford family. Your kindness, generosity, and love have transformed me into the man I am today. You have changed my life in ways you will never know.

I am so honored, thankful, and grateful for my time at Stanford. I love this game so much and playing in the NFL has been my dream since I was six years old. The lessons I have learned at Stanford have more than prepared me for this next step. I am so blessed by all of the people who have touched my life here. These qualities will stay with me my entire life.

I am ready.

Forever a tree.

Forever a nerd.

Forever Cardinal.

With much love,
Solomon Thomas

Penn State defensive lineman Garrett Sickels to enter NFL Draft

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - NOVEMBER 26: Penn State Nittany Lions fans celebrate during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans on November 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 4, 2017, 7:51 PM EST

Get ready to see another Penn State defensive lineman be picked up by an NFL team in the NFL Draft. Redshirt junior Garrett Sickels has announced he will be entering the NFL Draft this year, thus passing on the final year of eligibility he had with the Nittany Lions.

The All-Big Ten selection is coming off a season with a career high in tackles (47) and sacks (6) and proved to be a dominant force up front off the end of Penn State’s defensive line this season.

“This journey has been an amazing ride from my commitment to Penn State in 2012 to this past Rose Bowl game,” Sickels said in a statement released on Twitter. “I have made friendships and bonds that will last a lifetime. I’m so unbelievably proud to call myself a Penn Stater. I take great pride in knowing me and my fellow classmates of the 2013 recruiting class have left Penn State in a much greater place then when we arrived.”

Sickels was one of the key recruits in Penn State’s Class of 2013 that remained committed to the program immediately after the program was slammed with NCAA sanctions at the time. That same class brought quarterback Christian Hackenberg, wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton, linebacker Brandon Bell and tight end Adam Breneman (who just finished off a stellar season at UMass), among others.

The loss of Sickels means Penn State will replace both starters at defensive end in the fall, although the Nittany Lions have some young options that have been waiting to get in the mix, including four-star addition in the Class of 2016 Shane Simmons, who redshirted this past season.

In letter to Florida fans, Gators LB Alex Anzalone declares for NFL Draft

GAINESVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 06: Alex Anzalone #34 of the Florida Gators lines up during the game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Ben Hill Stadium on September 6, 2014 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 4, 2017, 7:42 PM EST

Add another name to the growing list of underclassmen opting to declare for the NFL Draft a year early. Florida linebacker Alex Anzalone shared a letter to Florida fans on the team’s website on Wednesday afternoon to thank fans for their support and declare himself eligible for the upcoming NFL Draft this spring.

“The University of Florida has prepared me well to embrace my decision to enter the NFL Draft,” Anzalone said in his letter to fans. “I will forever bleed Orange and Blue.”

Anzalone thanked former Florida head coach Will Muschamp (now head coach at South Carolina), former Florida defensive coordinator DJ Durkin (now head coach at Maryland), and former Florida assistant Geoff Collins (now head coach at Temple) in addition to Florida head coach Jim McElwain and assistants Randy Shannon, and Chris Rumph.

Anzalone suffered a broken arm during a win over Arkansas in early November. Anzalone was eligible to return to Florida again in 2017 as a redshirt senior. Anzalone has battle through injury concerns during his time with Florida, but none of the injuries figure to be too costly to him as far as his draft stock is concerned.

Baylor announces football staff additions of Matt Lubick, Phil Snow and more

Baylor University's new football coach Matt Rhule speaks during a public event at the Ferrell Center, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Waco, Texas. Rhule replaces Jim Grobe, who led the Bears to a 6-6 record as interim coach this season after Art Briles was fired May 26. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune Herald via AP)
Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune Herald via AP
By Kevin McGuireJan 4, 2017, 7:13 PM EST

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule is filling out his coaching staff in Waco, and a few names have been officially added. Among the new official hires are offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and defensive coordinator Phil Snow.

Lubick will be leaving Ole Miss for the job shortly after taking the job in Oxford. Lubick had his departure from Ole Miss confirmed by Hugh Freeze earlier this week. Lubick was Oregon’s offensive cooridnator in 2016 under Mark Helfrich. It was unknown for sure whether or not he would be retained at Oregon under new head coach Willie Taggart before accepting the job at Ole Miss, and now at Baylor.

Snow was expected to make the move from Temple to Baylor with Rhule. Snow was Rhule’s defensive coordinator with the Owls and he coached one of the top defensive units in the American Athletic Conference.

Other names officially joining the staff at Baylor are Elijah Robinson, Jeff Nixon and George DeLeone. Robinson was on Rhule’s Temple staff as a defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator. Nixon previously coached with Rhule as a part of the 2006 Temple coaching staff (when Rhule was an assistant under Al Golden) and returns to the college game after a few years jumping around the NFL, most recently with the San Francisco 49ers. DeLeone was also on Rhule’s staff at Temple.

Jerry Kill says he will never return to Minnesota after firing of Tracy Claeys

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Jerry Kill of the Minnesota Golden Gophers is seen during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on October 10, 2015 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Minnesota defeated Purdue 41-13. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images
3 Comments
By Kevin McGuireJan 4, 2017, 6:55 PM EST

The firing of Tracy Claeys at Minnesota has not been sitting well with one former Minnesota head coach. Jerry Kill, who resigned from his post as head coach of the Gophers to ultimately be replaced by his assistant, Claeys, has always said he would never waver from supporting the Gophers program, but he seems to be singing a much different tune now.

“I won’t be stepping foot back in the stadium, and I won’t be stepping back into the university,” Kill said during a radio interview in Minnesota on Wednesday, according to The Star Tribune.

“We’ll always come to Minnesota. My daughter is there. We love Minnesota,” Kill went on to say during the radio interview. “I’ll go to every baseball game, Minnesota Vikings] football game, anything else. But I will not ever be in that stadium or that complex. And they’re building a new complex. We had a lot to do with that. I won’t ever see it. But I wish them all the luck in the world. I hope the decision that [Minnesota AD Mark Croyle] made was right. I do hope the program continues to do well. I just wish people would be straightforward.”

Kill’s loyalty to Minnesota was clearly lost when one of his most trusted assistants was let go late in the coaching carousel cycle.

Claeys was fired after a 9-4 season marred by a player boycott following the suspension of 10 Minnesota players due to their connection to an alleged sexual assault incident.

Kill is now the offensive coordinator at Rutgers. If you were curious, the Scarlet Knights will not visit Minnesota until at least after the 2020 season.