Texas A&M WR Speedy Noil making quick exit to NFL in 2017

Texas A&M wide receiver Speedy Noil has made his decision, and it will no longer include playing for the Aggies. Noil announced, via Twitter, he will be declaring for the NFL Draft and leaving College Station behind a year early.

Thanks to everyone that supported me on my journey #Gig'em👍.. Next Chapter🙌 pic.twitter.com/58rYgJBaxN — Speedy Noil (@Speedy_Noil) January 4, 2017

Noil joins fellow Aggie wide receiver Ricky Seals-Jones in declaring early for the NFL Draft. Seals-Jones made his intention public last week. Texas A&M’s returning wide receiver unit is taking some hits through attrition between early departures and graduation. Christian Kirk is, for the moment, the only player returning who has had any impact in the passing game in 2017.

Noil appeared in nine games for the Aggies in 2016, in which he caught 21 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns. Noil, a five-star recruit out of high school in Texas A&M’s Class of 2014 showed great promise in his freshman season with 46 catches for 583 yards and five touchdowns, but the previous two seasons combined saw fewer receiving yards (551 yards) and fewer touchdowns (four) and more games missed due to suspension. The most recent suspension came last month as Texas A&M suspended Noil for the Aggies’ bowl game following an arrest for marijuana possession. It was Noil’s second arrest and third suspension in 13 months.

As he enters the rigors of the NFL Draft process, these are issues he will most certainly have to address in meetings and interviews with NFL representatives, but if he has cleaned up his act for the better and long-term, some NFL team may be getting a zippy wide receiver to throw into their offense or special teams unit.

Follow @KevinOnCFB