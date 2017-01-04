Texas Tech suspends QB Jett Duffey for spring, summer

Before it’s even really gotten started, the competition to replace Patrick Mahomes under center at Texas Tech has, for the foreseeable, been whittled by one.

A Tech spokesperson has confirmed that Jett Duffey has been suspended and will remain that way through the spring semester and on into the summer semester. The unspecified punishment was levied by the university and not the football program.

Duffey would be eligible to return from his suspension for the fall semester, although even that doesn’t guarantee he will be back with the Red Raiders.

“That, I couldn’t tell you,” a school official told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal when asked about Duffy’s future at Tech as both a student and football player. “I can tell you he is suspended only for those two semesters.”

A three-star member of the Red Raiders’ 2016 recruiting class, Duffey was rated as the No. 17 dual-threat quarterback in the country. He took a redshirt as a true freshman after enrolling early at the school and taking part in spring practice.

Mahomes’ backup, Nic Shimonek, is the favorite to be the Red Raiders’ starter, although Duffey was expected to, at least initially, be a part of the competition. JUCO transfer McLane Carter and Xavier Martin, an incoming 2017 recruit committed to Tech, are also expected to be a part of whatever battle transpires for the starting job.

Mahomes announced Tuesday that he would be leaving Tech early for the NFL.