Charles Clark follows Jim Leavitt from Colorado to Oregon as Ducks’ new DB coach

New Oregon coach Willie Taggart has gone back to the well in trying to rebuild the Ducks’ lackluster defense.

The school announced on Thursday that Charles Clark has joined the program as its next defensive backs coach, following coordinator Jim Leavitt to Eugene from Colorado.

Clark, a former star safety at Ole Miss nearly a decade ago, played a big role in helping turnaround the Buffaloes defense this past season. He was responsible for coaching the Colorado corners the past two years and helped the team rank second in the Pac-12 in pass defense.

Prior to heading to Boulder, Clark also made coaching stops at Duke and San Jose State.

The arrival of Leavitt and Clark should provide a big boost for Oregon on the defensive side of the ball after years of struggles. The Ducks were in the bottom third of most statistical categories in the Pac-12 last season and are hoping the two intra-conference transfers will help turn things around.