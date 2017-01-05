Reports: Minnesota nearing deal with P.J. Fleck; Les Miles a ‘legitimate fallback option’

It appears Minnesota has found it’s man. Or another man if it’s first choice backs away.
While the FOX television affiliate in Minneapolis is reporting that Western Michigan’s P.J. Fleck has tentatively reached an agreement to become Minnesota’s next head coach, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune writes that the university “was closing in on a deal to bring… Fleck to the Gophers on Thursday night, with an eye toward a Friday announcement, but the contract had yet to be finalized.” The station couched the current state of the situation as Fleck is expected to be named the Gophers next head coach, while the newspaper described it as closing in on a deal.
It’s being reported that Fleck’s Minnesota deal would be for six years and total in the neighborhood of $21 million. In 2016, Fleck made $800,000 at WMU; the coach had reached an agreement in principle on a new contract with his current employer that would reportedly double that compensation, but hadn’t signed off on it as the two sides haggled over pay for his assistant coaches.
The spate of reports come a day after Fleck and his agent met with university officials in Chicago to discuss the opening created by the firing of Tracy Claeys Tuesday.
Should talks with Fleck fall through, the Star-Tribune describes former LSU head coach Les Miles as “an interesting Plan B” and “legitimate fallback option.” Multiple media outlets have reported that Miles met with university officials Wednesday; that meeting bled into Thursday.
That “fallback option,” of course, was fired by the Tigers during the 2016 regular season but still has a national championship and two SEC titles on a résumé that shows a career won-loss record of 141-55.
New Oregon coach Willie Taggart has gone back to the well in trying to rebuild the Ducks’ lackluster defense.
The school announced on Thursday that Charles Clark has joined the program as its next defensive backs coach, following coordinator Jim Leavitt to Eugene from Colorado.
Clark, a former star safety at Ole Miss nearly a decade ago, played a big role in helping turnaround the Buffaloes defense this past season. He was responsible for coaching the Colorado corners the past two years and helped the team rank second in the Pac-12 in pass defense.
Prior to heading to Boulder, Clark also made coaching stops at Duke and San Jose State.
The arrival of Leavitt and Clark should provide a big boost for Oregon on the defensive side of the ball after years of struggles. The Ducks were in the bottom third of most statistical categories in the Pac-12 last season and are hoping the two intra-conference transfers will help turn things around.
After a disastrous Outback Bowl outing earlier in the week, Iowa’s spirits were picked up a bit on Thursday as star tailback Akrum Wadley announced he will return to the Hawkeyes for his senior season and not declare for the upcoming NFL Draft.
“It was the right decision for me and my family,” said Wadley in a statement. “I met with my parents and we laid out the pros and cons, and came to the decision that it would be best for me to stay at Iowa for my senior year. The main three reasons are to earn my degree, to have another year to prepare physically, and to not end my collegiate career on a bad note; we have some unfinished business.”
Wadley did not indicate after the team’s 30-3 loss to Florida as to whether he would return to Iowa City or turn pro but many expected him to give strong consideration to the latter option following a strong close to the 2016 season. The junior led the team in rushing on the year with 1,081 yards and a total of 13 scores as the Hawkeyes’ most reliable option on offense.
Given that senior and fellow 1,000 yard rusher LeShun Daniels is moving on, there should be an even heavier workload for Wadley in 2017. He had a huge game in Iowa’s upset of Michigan last season and was the only positive on that side of the ball in the Hawkeyes’ bowl game, so it’s safe to say this is very welcome news for Kirk Ferentz and the coaching staff.
To the surprise of nobody, Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon is moving on from Norman and is headed to the 2017 NFL Draft.
Reports from The Oklahoman and ESPN both reported the news on Thursday night ahead of an official announcement by the school.
The controversial tailback was the star of the team’s romp over Auburn in the Sugar Bowl, rushing for 91 yards and two touchdowns to go along with his game-high five receptions for 89 yards. Mixon wraps up his two year career with the Sooners with 2,027 rushing yards and 894 receiving yards on 65 receptions.
While Mixon was one of the best running backs in the country between the lines, his actions off the field largely defined his reputation. Just after arriving on campus as a five-star true freshman, Mixon punched a woman in a 2014 incident that forced him to take a plea deal with prosecutors and caused him to miss the entire season as a school-imposed punishment.
Fellow back Samaje Perine already announced his intentions to declare for the draft, giving Oklahoma two departures from the backfield in as many days. Rising sophomore Abdul Adams is expected to take over as the top option in the ground game for what should be a somewhat thin position for the defending Big 12 champions.
Charlie Strong isn’t the only person who’s moving from Austin to Tampa this offseason.
The school confirmed several reports on Thursday evening by announcing that former Texas offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert would be taking the same role with the Bulls in 2017.
“I’m excited to join Coach Strong at South Florida and to get to work building on the great season they just had,” Gilbert said in a statement. “We have some very talented players, led by a dynamic quarterback in Quinton Flowers, and I am really looking forward working with them and the great football talent in the state of Florida. Being a former high school coach, I look forward to meeting the high school coaches in the state and know they play great football here.”
Gilbert did inject plenty of life into the Longhorns offense this past season after coming down from Tulsa, but did not do quite enough to save Strong’s job on the 40 acres.
While USF ran what they called the “Gulf Coast” version of the spread offense under former head coach Willie Taggart (now at Oregon), Gilbert brings something a little different to the team as somebody who runs an offense similar to what Baylor has run the past several years under ex-coach Art Briles.
With a quarterback like Flowers behind center and a number of top-notch skill position players returning for the Bulls next season, Gilbert should have plenty to work with in his next stop as USF enters as one of the favorites in the AAC in 2017.