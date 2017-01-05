Third-leading rusher among three leaving South Carolina

It’s not for early entry into the 2017 NFL draft as has been the case for most programs of late, but South Carolina has seen a trio of players leave Will Muschamp‘s football team.

The university confirmed Wednesday that running back David Williams, wide receiver Jamari Smith and defensive back Jasper Sasser “have elected to forego their final year of eligibility at South Carolina and will not return for their senior season in 2017.” Smith graduated last month while the other two are on track to graduate in May.

The manner of their departures means all three would be eligible to play at another FBS program in 2017 if they so choose. The upcoming season will be the last for each member of the trio.

“We appreciate their contributions to the program and wish them the best in the future,” the head coach said in a portion of his statement.

Williams’ 239 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns were third on the team and tied for third, respectively, this season. He also had nine receptions for 72 yards coming out of the backfield.

The Philadelphia high school product, who started six games the last three years, finished the USC portion of his career with 794 yards and five touchdowns on 187 carries as well as 27 catches and 264 yards receiving.

Smith didn’t have a catch during his time with the Gamecocks, although he did carry the ball 16 times for 114 yards and a touchdown. Sasser played in a total of nine games, with most of that action coming on special teams.