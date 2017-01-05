Toomer’s Corner oak tree-burner pleads guilty, pays $20k in restitution

A little bit of closure came to the famous Auburn landmark of Toomer’s Corner on Thursday, as the man responsible for lighting one of the area’s oak trees on fire pleaded guilty in county court.
According to the Opelika-Auburn News, Jochen Wiest plead guilty to first-degree criminal mischief and agreed to pay $20,807 in restitution to the state, plus a $1,000 fine and court cost for the case. A German national, Wiest is expected to return home to Europe as a result of the case’s conclusion.
“I’m sorry,” Wiest told the judge in a short statement.
The oak tree was set on fire back in late September after it was rolled following Auburn’s win over SEC rival LSU. Video of Toomer’s Corner released after the incident shows an intoxicated Wiest walking up to some of the toilet paper used to roll the trees, lighting it on fire and then leaving the area.
The good news is that it looks as though the restitution that a remorseful Wiest paid will go toward fully replacing the oak tree — itself a replacement for one damaged by Alabama fan Harvey Updyke. A statement released by Auburn to the Opelika-Auburn News said that the school intends to continue the tradition of rolling the oaks and looks forward to moving on with things at one of the area’s most important sites.
It appears Minnesota has found it’s man. Or another man if it’s first choice backs away.
While the FOX television affiliate in Minneapolis is reporting that Western Michigan’s P.J. Fleck has tentatively reached an agreement to become Minnesota’s next head coach, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune writes that the university “was closing in on a deal to bring… Fleck to the Gophers on Thursday night, with an eye toward a Friday announcement, but the contract had yet to be finalized.” The station couched the current state of the situation as Fleck is expected to be named the Gophers next head coach, while the newspaper described it as closing in on a deal.
It’s being reported that Fleck’s Minnesota deal would be for six years and total in the neighborhood of $21 million. In 2016, Fleck made $800,000 at WMU; the coach had reached an agreement in principle on a new contract with his current employer that would reportedly double that compensation, but hadn’t signed off on it as the two sides haggled over pay for his assistant coaches.
The spate of reports come a day after Fleck and his agent met with university officials in Chicago to discuss the opening created by the firing of Tracy Claeys Tuesday.
Should talks with Fleck fall through, the Star-Tribune describes former LSU head coach Les Miles as “an interesting Plan B” and “legitimate fallback option.” Multiple media outlets have reported that Miles met with university officials Wednesday; that meeting bled into Thursday.
That “fallback option,” of course, was fired by the Tigers during the 2016 regular season but still has a national championship and two SEC titles on a résumé that shows a career won-loss record of 141-55.
New Oregon coach Willie Taggart has gone back to the well in trying to rebuild the Ducks’ lackluster defense.
The school announced on Thursday that Charles Clark has joined the program as its next defensive backs coach, following coordinator Jim Leavitt to Eugene from Colorado.
Clark, a former star safety at Ole Miss nearly a decade ago, played a big role in helping turnaround the Buffaloes defense this past season. He was responsible for coaching the Colorado corners the past two years and helped the team rank second in the Pac-12 in pass defense.
Prior to heading to Boulder, Clark also made coaching stops at Duke and San Jose State.
The arrival of Leavitt and Clark should provide a big boost for Oregon on the defensive side of the ball after years of struggles. The Ducks were in the bottom third of most statistical categories in the Pac-12 last season and are hoping the two intra-conference transfers will help turn things around.
After a disastrous Outback Bowl outing earlier in the week, Iowa’s spirits were picked up a bit on Thursday as star tailback Akrum Wadley announced he will return to the Hawkeyes for his senior season and not declare for the upcoming NFL Draft.
“It was the right decision for me and my family,” said Wadley in a statement. “I met with my parents and we laid out the pros and cons, and came to the decision that it would be best for me to stay at Iowa for my senior year. The main three reasons are to earn my degree, to have another year to prepare physically, and to not end my collegiate career on a bad note; we have some unfinished business.”
Wadley did not indicate after the team’s 30-3 loss to Florida as to whether he would return to Iowa City or turn pro but many expected him to give strong consideration to the latter option following a strong close to the 2016 season. The junior led the team in rushing on the year with 1,081 yards and a total of 13 scores as the Hawkeyes’ most reliable option on offense.
Given that senior and fellow 1,000 yard rusher LeShun Daniels is moving on, there should be an even heavier workload for Wadley in 2017. He had a huge game in Iowa’s upset of Michigan last season and was the only positive on that side of the ball in the Hawkeyes’ bowl game, so it’s safe to say this is very welcome news for Kirk Ferentz and the coaching staff.
To the surprise of nobody, Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon is moving on from Norman and is headed to the 2017 NFL Draft.
Reports from The Oklahoman and ESPN both reported the news on Thursday night ahead of an official announcement by the school.
The controversial tailback was the star of the team’s romp over Auburn in the Sugar Bowl, rushing for 91 yards and two touchdowns to go along with his game-high five receptions for 89 yards. Mixon wraps up his two year career with the Sooners with 2,027 rushing yards and 894 receiving yards on 65 receptions.
While Mixon was one of the best running backs in the country between the lines, his actions off the field largely defined his reputation. Just after arriving on campus as a five-star true freshman, Mixon punched a woman in a 2014 incident that forced him to take a plea deal with prosecutors and caused him to miss the entire season as a school-imposed punishment.
Fellow back Samaje Perine already announced his intentions to declare for the draft, giving Oklahoma two departures from the backfield in as many days. Rising sophomore Abdul Adams is expected to take over as the top option in the ground game for what should be a somewhat thin position for the defending Big 12 champions.