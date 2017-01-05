BERKELEY, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Wide receiver Chad Hansen #6 of the California Golden Bears scores on a two-point conversion against cornerback John Bonney #24 of the Texas Longhorns in the fourth quarter on September 17, 2016 at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California. Cal won 50-43. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
Getty Images

WR Chad Hansen leaving Cal, taking game to next level

Leave a comment
By John TaylorJan 5, 2017, 8:22 AM EST

One of the most productive wide receivers in not only the Pac-12 but the country won’t get the opportunity to repeat that success, at least collegiately, in 2017.

Both the football program and the player confirmed that Chad Hansen will forego his senior season at Berkeley and enter the April NFL draft.  A former walk-on after beginning his career at Idaho State, the redshirt junior made his decision to move on following a breakthrough 2016 season that saw him set career-highs in every major receiving category.

“Chad played a significant role in our offensive success last season and was certainly one of the top receivers in the nation,” head coach Sonny Dykes said in a statement. “He has worked hard to put himself in this position, and I know it wasn’t an easy decision for him to make. We’re certainly going to miss Chad, but I’m excited for him and this opportunity. He has a skill set that will translate well to the NFL.”

Coming into this most recent season with 19 receptions for 249 yards and a touchdown, Hansen led the Bears with a stat line that read 92-1,249-11.  He currently ranks third nationally in receptions per game (9.2) and fourth in receiving yards per game (124.9).

Multiple media outlets, including the Associated Press and Phil Steele, named him first-team All-Pac-12 after the regular season.

Below is Hansen’s full statement on his departure.

After serious consideration and countless discussions with my family, teammates and coaches, I have decided to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft. Competing in the NFL has always been among my highest goals and I believe the time to pursue this opportunity is now. This was an extremely difficult decision to make – my time at Cal has been amazing. I would like to thank the University of California, Berkeley for providing the best education in the country. I’d also like to thank coach Dykes, coach Spavital and our entire football staff for believing in me and preparing me for this next step. I thank my teammates for the memories and friendships that we have created together. And thank you to everyone who has stood by Cal football and provided us such great support. I will never forget the experiences and I am extremely grateful for everything I have gained during my time at Cal. Go Bears!

Five-star UCLA signee on excused sabbatical hints at a return

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: UCLA Bruins prepare to walk on to the field befoe the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Rose Bowl on September 24, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorJan 5, 2017, 12:21 PM EST

One of the more odd off-the-field stories of the 2016 season could be seeing yet another twist.

In August, Mique Juarez stopped showing up for UCLA’s practices a few days into summer camp because of what head coach Jim Mora described as an “excused” absence as the five-star recruit dealt with unspecified personal issues. The sabbatical extended throughout the entirety of what would’ve been the linebacker’s true freshman season, with Juarez revealing in September that he’s seeing a psychiatrist set up by his head coach as “[i]t was just too much pressure.”

Juarez and one of his Bruin teammates engaged in a less-than-amicable back-and-forth on Twitter around that time as well, which was essentially the last most had heard of the prized recruit when it came to his football future. Until, of course, Suarez took to another social media outlet to intimate that he might be returning to the Bruins football program.

I’m back …🏈great opportunity to do something better. Painter by @ceaches_ ❤️️👀

A photo posted by Mique Juarez (@mique_juarez3) on Jan 4, 2017 at 12:34pm PST

UCLA has yet to address Juarez’s status with the football program moving forward. The Los Angles Daily News did note that Juarez has been attending classes during his absence from the football team, and he has remained in contact with the coaching staff during his absence as well.

Juarez was the highest-rated recruit for the Bruins in last year’s class, and the only five-star prospect pulled in by Mora that cycle. 247Sports.com had the California product rated as the No. 1 player at any position in his state and the top linebacker in addition to being the No. 11 recruit nationally on its composite board.

After enrolling early, Juarez was unable to participate in spring practice as previously planned because of a neck/head injury.

What does Clemson have to do to beat Alabama?

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Clemson Tigers reacts after scoring a third quarter touchdown with teammates Wayne Gallman #9, and Mike Williams #7 during the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Getty Images
5 Comments
By Zach BarnettJan 5, 2017, 10:44 AM EST

What does Clemson have to do to beat Alabama? Well, first we must acknowledge that everything written henceforth is mere theory, not fact. Right now, there is no blueprint to beat this Alabama team. They’ve been too fast, too strong, too explosive, too well-coached to experience the same sting of defeat that visited every other Division I squad this season.

But that doesn’t mean the Tide can’t be beaten.

The path to beating Alabama, a path populated by overgrown cactus and alligators and swarms of African killer bees, leading to same holy grail Clemson narrowly missed last season, starts with the quarterbacks. Deshaun Watson must repeat the same effort he posted in last season’s title game, when he hit 30-of-47 passes for 405 yards with four touchdowns against one interception, plus 20 carries for 73 yards. The Tigers can not and will not win without a similar game from their best player.

While Clemson has to have Watson at its best, it also must get Jalen Hurts at his worst. Hurts only threw the ball 14 times against Washington and many, up to and including Nick Saban, thought that was too much. Hurts has shown a penchant for giving the ball away, and Clemson must take advantage of that.

Pursuant to that, to beat Alabama, Clemson must grab an early lead and hold on to it.

We don’t know what Steve Sarkisian will be like as a play-caller on Monday night, and neither does he. If Clemson can secure a touchdown or greater lead beyond the first quarter, Sarkisian may start to feel that glare — the glare of dozens of ESPN cameras, the glare of his new boss. Alabama hasn’t trailed much this season — they haven’t trailed in the second half since a 33-14 win over Texas A&M on Oct. 22 — and forcing the Tide into that uncomfortable position, against a team that has a better quarterback than they do and a defensive line equal to theirs, could pull the full weight of the Tide’s 26-game winning streak on Sarkisian and Hurts’s shoulders.

Because while the path to an Alabama defeat is treacherous and untouched, the path to an Alabama victory is wide open and well-worn. If Watson has a bad game, Alabama will win. If Alabama has a second-half lead, allowing Bo Scarborough to start his oversized-bowling-ball-rolling-downhill routine, Alabama will win.

And there you have it. Either Watson will lead Clemson past the alligators and around the killer bees, or the Tigers will be flattened by a weaponized bowling ball. Sounds simple, right?

Teez Tabor confirms decision to leave Florida for the NFL

GAINESVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 21: Darius James #89 of the Florida Atlantic Owls goes up for a pass while Jalen Tabor #31 of the Florida Gators defends during the second half of the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 21, 2015 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)
Getty Images
1 Comment
By John TaylorJan 5, 2017, 9:14 AM EST

Not surprisingly, one of the top cornerbacks in the country has decided to ply his football wares at the next level.

In a lengthy letter posted on the website The Players’ Tribune, Jalen “Teez” Tabor confirmed that he will be leaving Florida in order to make himself available for the April NFL draft.  The true junior is viewed as a lock to be a first-round pick in the upcoming draft and could be one of the first if not the first corner selected, making this decision a no-brainer.

“The University of Florida has changed my life. And I don’t mean that in the cliché way. I mean every single syllable of it,” Tabor wrote. “Every day, I’m walking around campus thinking this is some sort of dream. I am fully aware that I would have never gotten this far on my own, and I’m thankful to everybody who helped me get here.”

Tabor was named first-team All-SEC each of the last two seasons. His name also littered various first-team All-American squads following the 2016 regular season.

Report: Minnesota officials met with P.J. Fleck in Chicago Wednesday

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, Western Michigan head coach P.J. Fleck reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ball State in Muncie, Ind. Fleck’s team is 13-0 and is the only FBS team other than No. 1 and defending Alabama with a chance to finish the season undefeated. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Associated Press
4 Comments
By John TaylorJan 5, 2017, 8:55 AM EST

Depending on how things play out over the next 24 hours or so, Minnesota’s search for a new head coach could be a relatively brief one.

The Gophers abruptly, but not surprisingly, fired Tracy Claeys as the program’s head football coach Tuesday evening.  Almost immediately, the speculation centered on Western Michigan’s P.J. Fleck as the top target as a replacement.

Reportedly, the two sides have at least taken one of the first steps toward a potential marriage, although it’s not been consummated.

Coming off an undefeated regular season that culminated in both a MAC championship and New Year’s Six Bowl berth, Fleck has reached an agreement in principle on a new contract with WMU but hasn’t signed it yet as the two sides haggle over pay for his assistant coaches.  That new deal came amidst speculation that had Fleck connected to such jobs as Purdue and Oregon.

Others mentioned as potential candidates at Minnesota include former LSU head coach Les Miles, former Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich, Boise State’s Bryan Harsin and Wyoming’s Craig Bohl.

Regardless of who ultimately takes over, that coach will be entering a toxic situation that includes current and former football players — the latter of whom nearly followed through on their threat to boycott their bowl game this year in the wake of a sexual assault scandalextremely angry over how the events of recent months unfolded.  Claeys’ predecessor, Jerry Kill, added to the toxicity by publicly vowing to never step foot back in the stadium because of how athletic director Mark Coyle handled the situation.

(Tip O’ the Cap: FootballScoop.com)