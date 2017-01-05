WR Chad Hansen leaving Cal, taking game to next level

One of the most productive wide receivers in not only the Pac-12 but the country won’t get the opportunity to repeat that success, at least collegiately, in 2017.

Both the football program and the player confirmed that Chad Hansen will forego his senior season at Berkeley and enter the April NFL draft. A former walk-on after beginning his career at Idaho State, the redshirt junior made his decision to move on following a breakthrough 2016 season that saw him set career-highs in every major receiving category.

“Chad played a significant role in our offensive success last season and was certainly one of the top receivers in the nation,” head coach Sonny Dykes said in a statement. “He has worked hard to put himself in this position, and I know it wasn’t an easy decision for him to make. We’re certainly going to miss Chad, but I’m excited for him and this opportunity. He has a skill set that will translate well to the NFL.”

Coming into this most recent season with 19 receptions for 249 yards and a touchdown, Hansen led the Bears with a stat line that read 92-1,249-11. He currently ranks third nationally in receptions per game (9.2) and fourth in receiving yards per game (124.9).

Multiple media outlets, including the Associated Press and Phil Steele, named him first-team All-Pac-12 after the regular season.

Below is Hansen’s full statement on his departure.