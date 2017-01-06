Former Virginia head coach, Maryland assistant Mike London reportedly becoming head coach at Howard

Mike London knows the area in, and around, Washington D.C. well from his stops recruiting at Richmond, Virginia and Maryland. So well, in fact, that he’s decided to drop down a few levels and coach there again.

According to FootballScoop, the veteran head coach will be taking over as head coach of Howard University, a historically black college that competes in the MEAC located in the area.

This past season, London served as associate head coach of the Terps and handled the defensive line. He was one of the bigger name hires that D.J. Durkin made when first taking over the program and was, at the time, one of three former head coaches on staff.

Prior to going to College Park, London was the head man at Virginia. While he had several lackluster seasons with the Cavs, he did guide the team to an 8-5 year in 2011 and was named ACC Coach of the Year.

London served as the head coach at Richmond before that and also had a stint in the NFL with the Houston Texans in 2005.

He will replace Gary Harrell, who was not retained after the Bison went 2-9 this past season.