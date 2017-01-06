Longtime Iowa, Texas offensive coordinator Greg Davis retires after 43 year career

In a semi-surprising move made on Friday afternoon, Iowa announced that longtime offensive coordinator Greg Davis would be retiring to wrap up a 43-year career in college football.
“I have had a wonderful five years with the Hawkeye football program. I would like to thank coach Ferentz, the entire staff, our players, and Iowa fans everywhere,” said Davis in a statement. “This is my decision, but not a decision that was reached lightly. I remain passionate about the game of football, and enjoyed teaching football to our players every day. Patsy has been a trooper through all these years; we have learned and enjoyed every step along the way. It’s time for me to get closer to our family.”
In addition to spending the past five seasons with the Hawkeyes, Davis is most closely associated with his 13 year tenure at Texas as Mack Brown’s offensive coordinator. He was the Frank Broyles Award winner as the nation’s best assistant coach back in 2005 when the Longhorns won the national title and made coaching stops at North Carolina, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas A&M.
Davis also served as head coach at Tulane from 1988 to 1991.
The news of Davis’ departure will likely be received well by Iowa fans as the team has struggled to score points during his tenure, a fact highlighted by the team’s disastrous loss to Florida in the Outback Bowl.
It will be interesting to see where Kirk Ferentz goes with his next staff hire, which will likely be made in the coming weeks.
USC is no stranger to players leaving for the NFL early and suffered a defection from at least one key player in the wake of the team’s recent Rose Bowl triumph.
In an Instagram post on Friday afternoon, offensive guard Damien Mama announced that he would forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the 2017 NFL Draft. The school later confirmed his intentions shortly thereafter.
Mama started for parts of three seasons for the Trojans and likely projects as a middle- to late-round draft pick in the spring. He started 12 games this season for the team and earned All-Pac-12 second team honors.
The absence of Mama for next season means that USC will now have to replace at least three starters off an offensive line that protected young star quarterback Sam Darnold and paved the way for tailback Ronald Jones. Backup Chris Brown did rotate in at the spot quite a bit in 2016 so there shouldn’t be too much of a drop off for a team that likely begins 2017 in the top 10 in all the preseason polls.
Mama’s announcement should be the first over the next several days for the Trojans, as star defensive back Adoree’ Jackson and wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster are also expected to decide whether to return to Los Angeles for another year or head to the pros.
Mike London knows the area in, and around, Washington D.C. well from his stops recruiting at Richmond, Virginia and Maryland. So well, in fact, that he’s decided to drop down a few levels and coach there again.
According to FootballScoop, the veteran head coach will be taking over as head coach of Howard University, a historically black college that competes in the MEAC located in the area.
This past season, London served as associate head coach of the Terps and handled the defensive line. He was one of the bigger name hires that D.J. Durkin made when first taking over the program and was, at the time, one of three former head coaches on staff.
Prior to going to College Park, London was the head man at Virginia. While he had several lackluster seasons with the Cavs, he did guide the team to an 8-5 year in 2011 and was named ACC Coach of the Year.
London served as the head coach at Richmond before that and also had a stint in the NFL with the Houston Texans in 2005.
He will replace Gary Harrell, who was not retained after the Bison went 2-9 this past season.
New Houston coach Major Applewhite has been busy filling holes on his coaching staff just about as soon as they pop up and that was the case on Friday as the school announced three new hires for the Cougars.
Most notable among the trio of names is former Miami defensive coordinator Mark D’Onfrio, who will hold the same position in Houston. The long time coach was one of the notable staff hires by Al Golden when he went to Coral Gables but D’Onfrio was not retained by Hurricanes coach Mark Richt when he took over the program.
Also donning new colors are Darren Hiller, who previously served as co-offensive coordinator at AAC-rival USF but will not follow Willie Taggart to Oregon. He will serve as the Cougars’ run game coordinator and offensive line coach.
Finally, Dan Carrel was promoted to outside linebackers coach after spending two seasons with the program as a graduate assistant.
Given that most of the previous staff at Houston followed Tom Herman to Texas, Applewhite has needed to make several outside connections for his coaching staff and did so on Friday with a trio of new additions.
Another hour, another college team losing talented personnel to the professional level.
In a letter penned exclusively for SECCountry.com, Florida’s Caleb Brantley confirmed that he “will be forgoing my senior season and entering the NFL Draft.” The defensive lineman indicated his primary motivation for leaving early “is to take care of my family,” particularly his daughter Caleigh.
A two-year starter, the 6-2, 314-pound tackle totaled 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks this season. In 2015, it was 6.5 and three.
Brantley joins linebacker Alex Anzalone (HERE), left tackle David Sharpe and cornerbacks Teez Tabor (HERE) and Quincy Wilson as early NFL draft entries.