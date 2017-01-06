Longtime Iowa, Texas offensive coordinator Greg Davis retires after 43 year career

In a semi-surprising move made on Friday afternoon, Iowa announced that longtime offensive coordinator Greg Davis would be retiring to wrap up a 43-year career in college football.

“I have had a wonderful five years with the Hawkeye football program. I would like to thank coach Ferentz, the entire staff, our players, and Iowa fans everywhere,” said Davis in a statement. “This is my decision, but not a decision that was reached lightly. I remain passionate about the game of football, and enjoyed teaching football to our players every day. Patsy has been a trooper through all these years; we have learned and enjoyed every step along the way. It’s time for me to get closer to our family.”

In addition to spending the past five seasons with the Hawkeyes, Davis is most closely associated with his 13 year tenure at Texas as Mack Brown’s offensive coordinator. He was the Frank Broyles Award winner as the nation’s best assistant coach back in 2005 when the Longhorns won the national title and made coaching stops at North Carolina, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas A&M.

Davis also served as head coach at Tulane from 1988 to 1991.

The news of Davis’ departure will likely be received well by Iowa fans as the team has struggled to score points during his tenure, a fact highlighted by the team’s disastrous loss to Florida in the Outback Bowl.

It will be interesting to see where Kirk Ferentz goes with his next staff hire, which will likely be made in the coming weeks.