GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 11: The Alabama Crimson Tide with the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.
Roster changes make Alabama and Clemson’s national title rematch a fresh affair

By Bryan FischerJan 6, 2017, 10:46 AM EST

Every coach at nearly every level of football will tell you that a team can be vastly different from one season to the next no matter how many players are returning to the roster. There may be no better example of that than this year’s historic rematch in the national championship game between Alabama and Clemson.

Sure, Deshuan Watson and the Tigers appear to be mostly the same group that pilled up plenty of yards and put up 40 points on Nick Saban’s defense. And you’d be correct that many of last season’s stars for the Crimson Tide like Jonathan Allen and O.J. Howard will be back again for another go around at that prestigious golden trophy. But looking a little deeper at the depth chart for both squads reveals that these are two very different teams from last year with plenty of fresh faces around heading into this title game clash in 2017.

To start with, a number of key players will be watching at home after wrapping up their rookie year in the NFL. The Crimson Tide had seven players drafted off the 2015 team — all going in the first 75 picks — that included Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry, star center Ryan Kelly and stud defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson. Others like Kenyan Drake, who had a 95 yard kick return for a touchdown back in Glendale last season, also won’t be around for Monday night’s edition. All told, there will be eight new starters for Saban’s defense compared to last year’s title game and a further six on offense.

Naturally, some of those starters this time around played quite a bit in the first meeting and have developed into impressive players after 15 games this year. There are still a few however, like quarterback Jalen Hurts and right tackle Jonah Williams, who will be entering this championship bout set to play key roles after watching last year’s game as either high schoolers or early enrollees. Both have had fantastic seasons for the Tide despite their youth and should play a key role in the outcome of this one despite this being their first action in the sport’s biggest game.

The same is true on the Clemson side, which has a number of players who will play in this setting for the first time. That includes freshman right tackle Sean Pollard on offense, plus star defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence (second on the team in sacks) and Fiesta Bowl Defensive MVP Clelin Ferrell. Receiver Deon Cain was suspended for the Tigers’ postseason run in 2015 while fellow wideout Mike Williams — perhaps the best in the country at his position entering the game — was cheering on the sideline as he recovered from a terrible neck injury.

In total, Clemson had eight starters and one backup drafted off last year’s roster that won’t be around for the upcoming rematch with Alabama. Many of their experienced backups have easily slid into the starting role and will have a big impact on Monday night though, such as linebackers Dorian O’Daniel and Kendall Joseph, corner Ryan Carter, safety Jadar Johnson and left guard Taylor Hearn.

While there will be plenty of new names among the players from last year to this one, there are a few new ones on the coaching staffs. While Clemson’s changes are mostly minor and behind the scenes when it comes to analysts, Alabama’s are far more pronounced. Tide defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt was around the offices for title game prep after coming over from Georgia but took a back seat to Kirby Smart. He’s no stranger to the stage however, having won a ring at Florida State in 2013. The same is true for his new opposite number in Steve Sarkisian, who played a big run in USC’s dominance under Pete Carroll back in the day and takes over for offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin on short notice this week after serving as an analyst since August.

So when you sit down to watch Alabama and Clemson square off on Monday night in the national championship game, just know that while it may be a rematch with a number of familiar names like Saban and Watson and Howard, the two teams are not the same ones who dueled in the desert last January. We may get a game down in Tampa that plays out in similar fashion but both the Tide and the Tigers will enter Raymond James Stadium with a very different makeup in 2017.

Jamal Adams makes early leap from LSU to NFL

BATON ROUGE, LA - OCTOBER 15: Jamal Adams #33 of the LSU Tigers reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Tiger Stadium on October 15, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
By John TaylorJan 6, 2017, 12:06 PM EST

One of the top safeties in the country will officially be available to NFL teams this April.

With his current and former LSU head coaches by his side, Jamal Adams announced at a Friday morning press conference that, as expected, he will indeed be leaving the Tigers for early entry into the NFL draft.  Along with Ohio State’s Malik Hooker, himself an early entrant, Adams will be considered one of the top two safeties — of those who have officially declared — in the 2017 draft class heading into the annual February Underwear Olympics in Indianapolis.

Both safeties are projected at the moment to be Top-12 selections, and could be joined by Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers if he decides to leave early as well.

A second-team All-SEC pick in 2015, Adams was a first-teamer this past season.  He was also named second-team All-American by a handful of organizations.

The past two seasons, Adams started every game for the Tigers.

Adams becomes the third Tiger to leave eligibility on the table, joining running back Leonard Fournette (HERE) and defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (HERE).  It’s likely at least two more of that trio’s teammates will declare — wide receivers D.J. Chark and Malachi Dupre.

Eligible players have until Jan. 16 to file their official paperwork and declare themselves for the draft.

Minnesota announces P.J. Fleck as Gophers new head coach

screen-shot-2017-01-06-at-11-20-25-am
By John TaylorJan 6, 2017, 11:26 AM EST

Officially, it’s officially official.

With speculation ramping up overnight, and with its new head coach’s now-former employer stealing their thunder, Minnesota has confirmed that P.J. Fleck has been hired to take over the Gophers’ football program.  Fleck replaces Tracy Claeys, whose firing Tuesday came weeks after supporting his Gophers players in their planned bowl boycott.

The 36-year-old Fleck becomes the youngest head coach at the FBS level.  He will be officially introduced at a press conference this afternoon.

“P.J. is a proven winner and a strong leader. He’s built a unique, positive culture that gets the best out of his students on the field and in the classroom,” said Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle. “His infectious energy and passion make him a terrific coach and dynamic recruiter. I am excited he will be leading the Gophers for years to come.”

A 1-11 in his first season at Western Michigan, the first-time head coach guided the Broncos to a pair of 8-5 seasons.  The 2016 season launched Fleck to national prominence as he guided the Broncos to a perfect 13-0 regular season that included a MAC championship.  That earned WMU the Group of Five’s New year’s Six berth, although the perfect season and Cinderella story was spoiled by Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl.

Fleck, who played his college football at Northern Illinois, began his coaching career as a grad assistant at Ohio State in 2006 before moving on to his alma mater for three seasons as wide receivers coach.  He served in the same position with both Rutgers (2010-11) and the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers before landing in his first head-coaching job in Kalamazoo.

“It’s an honor to coach at Minnesota and be part of the Big Ten conference,” said Fleck. “I want to thank president Eric Kaler, athletic director Mark Coyle and the Board of Regents for this opportunity. I also want to thank Western Michigan, my players and the great fans and city of Kalamazoo for a wonderful four years.

“I look forward to meeting my new players and getting to know them as quickly as possible. I am excited to put together a staff and turn my efforts to recruiting, but also want Gopher fans to know that my wife, Heather, and I and our four children will be visible in the community and we are eager to connect with them. I am ready to go. Ski-U-Mah!”

And, as we wrote earlier and despite his new state being the Land of a Thousand Lakes, Fleck will be leaving his “Row the Boat” mantra as WMU had that phrase trademarked in 2015.

Contractually, his new school confirmed in its release that Fleck will initially be working with a five-year deal.  What they haven’t yet confirmed is that the deal will average $3.5 million annually as has been reported to be the case.

Florida promotes Randy Shannon to defensive coordinator

Randy Shannon III
By John TaylorJan 6, 2017, 10:59 AM EST

With Geoff Collins leaving for the head-coaching job at Temple, Jim McElwain was left looking for a new defensive coordinator.  As it turns out, the Florida head coach didn’t have to look far.

The Gators announced Friday that McElwain has stayed on staff and promoted Randy Shannon to defensive coordinator.  Shannon had spent the past two seasons as UF’s linebackers coach; there’s no indication in the release as to whether Shannon will retain those duties or McElwain will add someone to coach that group.

Either way, McElwain still has one spot to fill on his nine-man coaching staff.

“Coach Shannon has been a big part of our success over the last two years,” a statement from the coach began. “It’s been really cool to watch him handle his business. He really connects with our players and they have a lot of respect for him. More than being a great coach, he is a great mentor and teacher to these young men and that is one of our greatest measuring sticks as coaches.”

Shannon came to Gainesville with a pedigree almost exclusively tied to the University of Miami.

A linebacker for the Hurricanes, Shannon’s first coaching job came at The U as a graduate assistant.  He then spent 12 of the next 15 years as an assistant at his alma mater — he was on the Miami Dolphins staff from 1998-2000 — the last five in the role of defensive coordinator before being promoted to head coach in 2007.  Fired in 2010, Shannon spent 2012 at TCU and 2013-14 at Arkansas — he was linebackers coach at each stop — prior to his move to Florida in 2015.

Shannon will continue to hold the title of associate head coach.

“I appreciate the opportunity Coach Mac has given me to be the defensive coordinator at the University of Florida,” Shannon’s statement read. “We will continue to work together as we have the past two years to put together a plan so our players are in a position to be successful in football and in life.”

Western Michigan confirms P.J. Fleck’s moving on to Minnesota

EVANSTON, IL- SEPTEMBER 03: P.J. Fleck head coach of the Western Michigan Broncos reacts after his teams win against the Northwestern Wildcats on September 3, 2016 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. the Western Michigan Broncos won 22-21.
By John TaylorJan 6, 2017, 9:49 AM EST

You steal our coach?  We’ll steal your thunder.

Overnight, multiple media reports emerged that had P.J. Fleck on the verge of leaving Western Michigan for the Minnesota job.  Throughout the last couple of hours, additional reports surfaced that had Fleck to the Gophers a done deal, with an introductory press conference expected at some point Friday.

Just a few minutes ago, Fleck’s employer confirmed in a press release that they are now Fleck’s former employer.

The Western Michigan Division of Intercollegiate Athletics has been informed head football coach P.J. Fleck intends to accept the head football coach position at the University of Minnesota. Western Michigan University intends to commence a national search immediately.

WMU will conduct a noon ET press conference to discuss the development.

One of Fleck’s former players acknowledged the move as well.

Fleck leaves the Broncos after four years and a 30-22 record.  He’ll also leave his “Row the Boat” mantra as WMU had that phrase trademarked in 2015.