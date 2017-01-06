WR Chris Godwin opts for NFL over another year at Penn State

In a stunning development, a talented player with remaining eligibility has decided to go pro.

In a statement sent out through the school, Chris Godwin announced that he has decided to enter his name into the 2017 NFL draft pool. This upcoming season would’ve been the wide receiver’s final year of eligibility.

“It’s been an honor and a blessing to have the opportunity to be a part of the Penn State Football family,” Godwin said at the beginning of a lengthy statement. “I give all the glory to God. I don’t know if words can fully express my gratitude to everyone that played a role in me getting to this point. The success I’ve had is a direct result of my association with the teams and supporting staff that I’ve had. From Middletown High School to Penn State, I have made relationships that will last a lifetime. Those closest to me know the impact this has had on my growth. The special bond with this team is something I’ll hold forever.

“I came to Penn State not only to pursue a degree from the greatest university in the nation, but also to play in the best atmosphere in college football and bring Penn State back to prominence. Through a lot of hard work over the last three years, I’d like to believe that myself and my brothers have successfully accomplished that.

“As a kid from Delaware I could only dream about being in this position. This has been one of the hardest decision in my life, but after praying on it and having many conversations with those I trust the most, I’ve decided to forego my senior year and declare for the 2017 NFL Draft. I believe this is the best decision for myself and my family. I can’t thank my brothers, coaches/support staff and Nittany Nation enough for their constant support throughout my three years here. This year was something special and I’ll be forever grateful to have been a part of it.”

Godwin led the Nittany Lions in receptions and receiving yards each of the last two seasons. In the epic Rose Bowl loss to USC, Godwin set a career-high with 187 receiving yards. The nine receptions in the Jan. 2 game were the second-most of his career.

This past season, his 982 receiving yards were third in the Big Ten.

Godwin finishes his career ranked fourth on PSU’s career receiving yardage list with 2,404 yards, seventh with 153 receptions and tied for fourth with 18 career receiving touchdowns.

“Chris has been a leader in our wide receivers’ room and on this team throughout his Penn State career,” a statement from head coach James Franklin began. “He is one of the top receivers in Penn State history and has made numerous memorable catches throughout his career. We are thankful for all of Chris’ contributions to Penn State Football and look forward to seeing him excel on the next level.”