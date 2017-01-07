For the third year in a row, an Indiana running back is going pro early

For three consecutive seasons, Indiana has registered a different 1,000-yard running back. And for three consecutive seasons, that running back has turned pro early.

Tevin Coleman started the trend, exiting Bloomington after a 2,000-yard, 15-touchdown season in 2014. Jordan Howard transferred in for the ’15 season, rushed for 1,200 yards, then left. And now it’s Devine Redding‘s turn.

The Indiana junior declared his 253-carry, 1,122-yard, 7-touchdown season a good enough audition to land him a role as a professional running back, declaring his intention to enter the NFL Draft on Friday.

After receiving a favorable response from the NFL Advisory Committee, and a lot of thought and prayer, I have realized that now is the moment for me to pursue that lifelong dream. As a result, I have decided to forego my final year of eligibility and will declare for the NFL Draft.

I did not arrive at this decision easily, and I want to reiterate my sincerest thanks to all of the coaches, staff, and teammates who have made reaching this goal possible. Coach Wilson challenged me to be the greatest version of myself. Coach McCullough created a respectful atmosphere where running backs can grow as men and players and reach our goals. I am forever grateful to them both, as well as the training staff, Christa Sist, IU academics, and Coach Allen, who has supported me in this decision.

To my IU family: I could never be who I am, on and off the field, without your willingness to embrace me as a person. It’s because of you that I feel I’m genuinely ready for the challenge of the NFL. God bless and Go Hoosiers!

I'm excited to announce the next phase in my journey. Thank you all for making it possible. pic.twitter.com/r3i8NGEGLk — Devine Redding (@D1vine_34) January 6, 2017

Coleman was a 3rd-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2015; he’s rushed for 912 yards and nine touchdowns through two seasons. Howard, a fifth-round pick of the Chicago Bears, finished second in the NFL with 1,313 yards despite missing a game and not starting in two others.

Splitting those two’s fortunes would still prove Redding’s decision a wise one, even among a large and ever-growing list of early-entry running backs.