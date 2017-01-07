INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 04: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts talks with offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 4, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Pep Hamilton reportedly considering leaving NFL for Michigan staff

Leave a comment
By Zach BarnettJan 7, 2017, 1:45 PM EST

Pep Hamilton was Jim Harbaugh‘s wide receivers coach at Stanford in 2010, and moved up to become the Cardinal’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2011-12 after Harbaugh left for the San Francisco 49ers and then-offensive coordinator David Shaw was promoted to head coach.

Hamilton left to become the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive coordinator in 2013 (where he worked with former Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck) and spent this season as the Cleveland Browns’ assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach.

But a Hamilton-Harbaugh reunion could be in the works.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Saturday Hamilton is considering crossing Lake Erie to join Michigan’s staff.

Michigan is in the market for an offensive coordinator after Jedd Fisch left to become the offensive coordinator at UCLA last week.

FBS commissioners thinking about doing something about ever-growing game length

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 13: Greg Sankey the new commissioner of the SEC talks to the media before the quaterfinals of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 13, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Getty Images
6 Comments
By Zach BarnettJan 7, 2017, 1:28 PM EST

The first step in solving a problem is admitting you have one, and college football is well beyond that point. As ESPN’s Brett McMurphy points out, the average game in 2016 lasted three hours and 24 minutes. That 3:24 figure, McMurphy writes, has grown seven minutes over the past four years despite the average number of plays dropping slightly over that span — from 143 in 2013 to 142.6 in ’16.

Reporting on the ground from Tampa, McMurphy canvased the powers-that-be in college football, and nearly all of them agreed there’s a problem.

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott: “I would like to see shorter games.”

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey: “Fundamentally, we have to have that conversation,”

Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze: “I firmly believe we have to shorten games for the good of the game.”

While (most) everyone is in agreement games need to be shorted, there is no consensus in how to shorten them. Writes McMurphy:

These were some of the most common suggestions on how to shorten the games: a running clock on first downs (until the final two or five minutes of each half); shortening halftime; limiting the number of replays; reducing the number of timeouts; a shorter play clock; changing in-game substitution rules; and limiting the number of commercial breaks.

Shortening halftime, reducing television timeouts and limiting commercial breaks are all non-starters. Each would ask television networks to give back money, money those networks need to recoup after buying each commissioner, head coach and AD their second homes and third country club memberships. A shorter play clock seems like it would actually lengthen games.

The only sure-fire way to shorten games would be to limit replay reviews and/or to move toward an NFL-style timing system. While the former move may be possible, the latter would meet a brick wall of resistance. Reducing the number of plays in the average game would mean less reps for players, writing off a number of team and individual numeric standards and records as unattainable, and losing another differentiator between the college game and the NFL.

“There is a consensus, if not unanimity, the games need to be shortened, but there is also a strong belief that we don’t want to reduce the number of plays in a game,” Sun Belt commissioner Karl Benson said. “So until the majority agrees that shorter games will require fewer plays, we will be at a standstill.”

Jim Harbaugh gets shoutout from First Lady, names Usher an honorary Michigan captain

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 12: Singer Usher attends the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Getty Images
1 Comment
By Zach BarnettJan 7, 2017, 11:49 AM EST

The Extraordinary Offseason Travels of Jim Harbaugh are officially underway for 2017, and they begin with an excellent game of Mad Libs: the Michigan coach, the White House, and multi-platinum recording artist Usher.

Attending an event hosted by Michelle Obama — the First Lady gave Harbaugh a shoutout, saying, “We’ve got a pretty awesome crew… coach Jim Harbaugh and his beautiful wife, who’s a lot better-looking than him” — Harbaugh crossed paths with Usher and named him a honorary captain for next season.

It doesn’t appear Usher has any connection to Michigan or Harbaugh beyond snapping a photo with him on Friday, but the more famous a person is, the less of a “fan” the famous person has to be for the team in question to claim him or her as a fan.

And, so as to not alienate the other side of the aisle, Harbaugh also posted a photo of his wife Sarah beneath a portrait of President Ronald Reagan, whose birthday is the same day as the due date of the son the Harbaughs are expecting.

Texas booster Red McCombs gives Tom Herman hiring his blessing

MINNEAPOLIS - OCTOBER 24: Owner Red McCombs of the Minnesota Vikings watches the game against the Tennessee Titans at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome on October 24, 2004 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Titans 20-3. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Getty Images
4 Comments
By Zach BarnettJan 7, 2017, 10:22 AM EST

Charlie Strong seemingly hadn’t even made his leather desk chair in Austin warm yet until Red McCombs lobbed his “position coach” comment at him. For those who don’t recall, the Longhorns super-booster said of Strong’s hiring, “I think the whole thing is a bit sideways. I don’t have any doubt that Charlie is a fine coach. I think he would make a great position coach, maybe a coordinator.”

McCombs later apologized for the comment, but those words, the terms he categorized UT’s first black coach in, followed the program around for the entirety of Strong’s 3-year tenure. Even when the Texas president and athletics director made cheering statements supporting their coach fighting to reach the .500 mark, McCombs’s comments were trudged out any time a commentator looked to make a point how Strong never had a chance in Austin.

Tom Herman won’t have to deal with any of that.

Speaking with Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman, McCombs said, “We got the right man.”

“I know Tom by reputation, and spoke to him this morning. This guy is the real deal,” McCombs said. “If you list his 10 greatest qualities, coaching might be No. 7 or 8. His greatest is recognizing talent. The second one is recognizing the enemy and what it takes to beat him. There are some guys out there we know are winners because we’ve played them and gotten our ass beat the last two years.”

The former owner of the Minnesota Vikings and the San Antonio Spurs, McCombs is a billionaire that has his name on the Texas business school and the softball stadium. He’s also an octogenarian. His later quotes proved he gives as much a damn as one would expect an octogenarian billionaire to give.

“He tried hard, but it wasn’t there,” McCombs said of Strong. “It just didn’t fit, and he had to be frustrated out of his head. You got to have confidence when you step into that ring. It’s like being in Madison Square Garden and the whole world is looking at you. I tried to get the powers-to-be to have mercy on him after two years. That was like me running NASA.”

Having given likely the final quote on Strong he’ll ever give, McCombs then set the expectations for Herman’s time in Austin. And Major Applewhite‘s.

“We’ll be back in that circle of the top five or six teams in the country soon,” McCombs said. “It won’t take long. I think Tom will blow the lid off it. In 10 years, we’ll get an awful lot out of him. And after Major Applewhite does the same thing at Houston, then we’ll get him.”

USC offensive lineman Damien Mama first Trojan to declare for 2017 NFL Draft

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 02: Guard Damien Mama #51 of the USC Trojans celebrates with the 2017 Rose Bowl trophy after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions 52-49 to win the 2017 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 2, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Bryan FischerJan 6, 2017, 7:08 PM EST

USC is no stranger to players leaving for the NFL early and suffered a defection from at least one key player in the wake of the team’s recent Rose Bowl triumph.

In an Instagram post on Friday afternoon, offensive guard Damien Mama announced that he would forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the 2017 NFL Draft. The school later confirmed his intentions shortly thereafter.

Mama started for parts of three seasons for the Trojans and likely projects as a middle- to late-round draft pick in the spring. He started 12 games this season for the team and earned All-Pac-12 second team honors.

The absence of Mama for next season means that USC will now have to replace at least three starters off an offensive line that protected young star quarterback Sam Darnold and paved the way for tailback Ronald Jones. Backup Chris Brown did rotate in at the spot quite a bit in 2016 so there shouldn’t be too much of a drop off for a team  that likely begins 2017 in the top 10 in all the preseason polls.

Mama’s announcement should be the first over the next several days for the Trojans, as star defensive back Adoree’ Jackson and wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster are also expected to decide whether to return to Los Angeles for another year or head to the pros.