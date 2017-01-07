USC losing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster early to NFL draft

Friday night, offensive lineman Damien Mama became the first USC Trojan to declare early for this years draft. A day later, one of Mama’s teammates became the second.
In a move that should surprise absolutely no one, JuJu Smith-Schuster announced via Twitter in a pair of postings that he’s leaving the Land of Troy early for the NFL. “Memories That Will Last A Lifetime!” the wide receiver wrote in one of his tweets. “It’s been an unforgettable three years!”
Memories That Will Last A Lifetime! It’s been an unforgettable three years! #ThankYou #FightOnForever pic.twitter.com/Fmhf8PlK1G
— Juju Smith Schuster (@TEAM_JUJU9) January 8, 2017
Huge Thank You To Everyone Who Has Supported Me On My Journey! #FightOnForever pic.twitter.com/vyMGcilz2J
— Juju Smith Schuster (@TEAM_JUJU9) January 8, 2017
Smith-Schuster led the Trojans in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns each of the past two seasons. As a true freshman in 2014, he was second in all three categories. He finishes his Trojans career with 213 catches for 3,092 yards and 25 touchdowns.
The receiver is not likely to be the last Trojan to declare as cornerback Adoree’ Jackson is widely expected to make the early leap as well.