USC losing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster early to NFL draft

By John TaylorJan 7, 2017, 11:44 PM EST

Friday night, offensive lineman Damien Mama became the first USC Trojan to declare early for this years draft.  A day later, one of Mama’s teammates became the second.

In a move that should surprise absolutely no one, JuJu Smith-Schuster announced via Twitter in a pair of postings that he’s leaving the Land of Troy early for the NFL. “Memories That Will Last A Lifetime!” the wide receiver wrote in one of his tweets. “It’s been an unforgettable three years!”

Smith-Schuster led the Trojans in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns each of the past two seasons. As a true freshman in 2014, he was second in all three categories. He finishes his Trojans career with 213 catches for 3,092 yards and 25 touchdowns.

The receiver is not likely to be the last Trojan to declare as cornerback Adoree’ Jackson is widely expected to make the early leap as well.

WR Noah Brown becomes fourth Buckeye to leave early for 2017 draft

By John TaylorJan 7, 2017, 10:37 PM EST

Ohio State’s first three early departures for the 2017 NFL draft were somewhat expected.  Their fourth will likely raise an eyebrow or two.

On his personal Twitter account Saturday night, Noah Brown surprisingly announced that he has “decided to forego my remaining years of eligibility and will be declaring for the 2017 NFL draft.” A redshirt sophomore, the wide receiver would’ve had two years of eligibility remaining.

After playing in 13 games as a true freshman in 2014, and catching one pass for nine yards, Brown missed the entire 2015 season because of a significant leg injury. Returning in 2016, the 6-2, 218-pound receiver was second on the team with 32 catches for 402 yards, and tied for the team lead with seven receiving touchdowns.

Four of those touchdowns came in the win over Oklahoma in Week 3.  One of those scores was a thing of beauty.

The first of the three Buckeyes to declare early were all defensive players — cornerback Gareon Conley (HERE), safety Malik Hooker (HERE) and linebacker Raekwon McMillan (HERE).

Shaun King to remain at USF… as RBs coach

By John TaylorJan 7, 2017, 9:49 PM EST

One of Willie Taggart‘s former assistants will remain at South Florida, albeit in a different capacity.

Earlier Saturday, USF announced that Charlie Strong has retained Shaun King as part of his first coaching staff with the Bulls.  Instead of quarterbacks coach, however, the former college and NFL signal-caller will coach running backs.

Sterlin Gilbert, named as offensive coordinator this past week, will handle King’s former job.

The 39-year-old King just recently completed his first season with the Bulls, and his first season as a coach at the collegiate level. It’s likely that he will be the only Taggart assistant to remain with the program after the head coach left for the same job at Oregon.

Thus far, three of Taggart’s former USF coaches have joined his staff with the Ducks.

Bobby Bowden’s player misconduct strategy: Turning felonies into misdemeanors

By Zach BarnettJan 7, 2017, 7:07 PM EST

There’s a Bobby Bowden documentary debuting Sunday, focusing on how the College Football Hall of Fame coach turned Florida State into Florida State.

Part of the Seminoles’ success in those days was not losing talented players who ran afoul of the law. That tended to happen a lot, relative to other major programs of the day, but Florida State managed to hang on to most of those players, often turning them around into contributors on the field. That strategy was simple, as Bowden remembers: turning felony charges into misdemeanors.

“Back in those days, when a boy gets into too much trouble it starts as a felony. If a boy has a felony, he can’t play, nothing I can do,” Bowden told USA Today. “So you try to get it reduced down to a misdemeanor, and unless it’s a terrible thing you usually can. I think (the movie) shows how I’d give them second chances if I can. Some boys would get in trouble so bad I couldn’t do nothing. I’d lose ‘em. But the worst thing is I didn’t want to kick them back out on the street. They don’t need to be out on the street. I’d try to save ‘em.”

Though the quote can easily be read cynically, the focus of the film — The Bowden Dynasty: A story of Faith, Family and Football — centers on Bowden’s sincere belief second chances were crucial in saving the young men in his charge as players and as people.

“I could probably name a whole lot of players who turned out real good, you know it?” Bowden said. “There’s always the exceptions but gosh, I don’t know many of them that came through our program. I did have some players where you can’t save ‘em. You have to let ‘em go. People wonder, why do coaches defend their boys? Well, you know, Ann and I had six children and if they got in trouble I’d sure want somebody to give them a second chance.”

While his intentions may be genuine, it’s also a genuine fact that, say, Jimbo Fisher would be roasted alive if he gave that exact quote today.

For the third year in a row, an Indiana running back is going pro early

By Zach BarnettJan 7, 2017, 5:42 PM EST

For three consecutive seasons, Indiana has registered a different 1,000-yard running back. And for three consecutive seasons, that running back has turned pro early.

Tevin Coleman started the trend, exiting Bloomington after a 2,000-yard, 15-touchdown season in 2014. Jordan Howard transferred in for the ’15 season, rushed for 1,200 yards, then left. And now it’s Devine Redding‘s turn.

The Indiana junior declared his 253-carry, 1,122-yard, 7-touchdown season a good enough audition to land him a role as a professional running back, declaring his intention to enter the NFL Draft on Friday.

After receiving a favorable response from the NFL Advisory Committee, and a lot of thought and prayer, I have realized that now is the moment for me to pursue that lifelong dream. As a result, I have decided to forego my final year of eligibility and will declare for the NFL Draft.

I did not arrive at this decision easily, and I want to reiterate my sincerest thanks to all of the coaches, staff, and teammates who have made reaching this goal possible. Coach Wilson challenged me to be the greatest version of myself. Coach McCullough created a respectful atmosphere where running backs can grow as men and players and reach our goals. I am forever grateful to them both, as well as the training staff, Christa Sist, IU academics, and Coach Allen, who has supported me in this decision.

To my IU family: I could never be who I am, on and off the field, without your willingness to embrace me as a person. It’s because of you that I feel I’m genuinely ready for the challenge of the NFL. God bless and Go Hoosiers!

Coleman was a 3rd-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2015; he’s rushed for 912 yards and nine touchdowns through two seasons. Howard, a fifth-round pick of the Chicago Bears, finished second in the NFL with 1,313 yards despite missing a game and not starting in two others.

Splitting those two’s fortunes would still prove Redding’s decision a wise one, even among a large and ever-growing list of early-entry running backs.