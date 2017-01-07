WR Noah Brown becomes fourth Buckeye to leave early for 2017 draft

Ohio State’s first three early departures for the 2017 NFL draft were somewhat expected. Their fourth will likely raise an eyebrow or two.
On his personal Twitter account Saturday night, Noah Brown surprisingly announced that he has “decided to forego my remaining years of eligibility and will be declaring for the 2017 NFL draft.” A redshirt sophomore, the wide receiver would’ve had two years of eligibility remaining.
#Blessed pic.twitter.com/Ob5kZKQykD
— Noah Brown (@Nb_Eight0) January 8, 2017
After playing in 13 games as a true freshman in 2014, and catching one pass for nine yards, Brown missed the entire 2015 season because of a significant leg injury. Returning in 2016, the 6-2, 218-pound receiver was second on the team with 32 catches for 402 yards, and tied for the team lead with seven receiving touchdowns.
Four of those touchdowns came in the win over Oklahoma in Week 3. One of those scores was a thing of beauty.
The first of the three Buckeyes to declare early were all defensive players — cornerback Gareon Conley (HERE), safety Malik Hooker (HERE) and linebacker Raekwon McMillan (HERE).