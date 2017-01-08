Greg Sankey may soon have power to reschedule SEC games

After witnessing a messy situation between Florida and LSU in rescheduling a conference game this past season, the conference appears to be moving closer and closer to giving SEC commissioner Greg Sankey the power to take control of the conference schedule when the need arises.

Athletic directors in the SEC have voted unanimously in favor of providing Sankey with such power as commissioner to settle potential scheduling conflicts involving conference games, but that proposal must be approved by the conference’s university presidents and chancellors later this year during regularly scheduled spring meetings.

”I think it’s a very clear indication of how our athletics directors view the commissioner’s authority moving forward,” Sankey said when meeting with the media on Sunday in Tampa ahead of Monday night’s College Football Playoff championship game. ”We’ll continue a discussion about … how games, if they need to be rescheduled, might be rescheduled, whether it’s a particular time window or opportunities available and just make that clear in our commissioner’s regulations. ‘Very clearly our conference is supportive of saying that the commissioner is going to have the authority, which I didn’t have last fall.”

Florida’s home game against LSU last fall was forced to be canceled by the University of Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew. A contentious war of words was ignited as a result and LSU ended up getting the game rescheduled and played in Baton Rouge later in the season. In exchange, LSU will play in Gainesville next season instead of hosting Florida as they were originally scheduled.

