TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 8: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers, left, and head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide pose for a photograph after speaking to members of the media during the College Football Playoff National Championship Head Coaches Press Conference on January 8, 2017 at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)
Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images

Nick Saban on Clemson: I think they’re the best team

2 Comments
By Kevin McGuireJan 8, 2017, 11:15 AM EST

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has the defending national champions on the brink of the first 15-0 season in FBS history, yet he says the team his Crimson Tide will be lining up against on Monday night in the College Football Playoff national championship game is the best.

Speaking to the media in the final press conference setting before Monday night’s championship game in Tampa, Saban was, as to be expected, complimentary of Alabama’s opponent, ACC champion Clemson. Having gone toe-to-toe with Clemson a year ago in the championship game, Saban has as much respect for his next opponent as you can imagine. As Saban suggested, Clemson didn’t get back to the championship game by accident.

“I think that based on competition, competitors, you want to play, you should expect to play the best team,” Saban explained, as transcribed by TigerNet.com. “If you’re going to compete for a championship, and I think that Clemson deserves to be here, and I think they’re the best team, and I think our team deserves to be here, and they’ve done a great job all year to beat a lot of good teams to have the opportunity to get here, as well.”

Last year, it was Alabama handing Clemson their first loss of the year in the championship game, blocking Clemson from reaching an unprecedented 15-0. This year the roles are reversed. Clemson was No. 1 last year, Alabama is the top team this year. Clemson was undefeated last season, this year Alabama is undefeated. The respect Saban has his counterpart, Dabo Swinney, is evident because Saban knows how difficult it is to reach this stage, especially in consecutive seasons (yes, even for Alabama it is an accomplishment reaching this far).

“Dabo does a great job,” Saban said. “I think we need to be ready for whatever might happen and whatever the situation might be. But I think even without any new wrinkles, it’s been a very challenging week for us in terms of getting ready for whatever they do because they do a fantastic job.”

Report: Cal fires Sonny Dykes as head coach

Sonny Dykes
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson
2 Comments
By Kevin McGuireJan 8, 2017, 1:44 PM EST

On the eve of the College Football Playoff national championship, we have yet one more coach firing to add to this year’s coaching carousel. Cal has reportedly dismissed head coach Sonny Dykes. Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports reported the news via Twitter.

Dykes went 19-30 in four seasons at Cal, which was highlighted mostly by an 8-5 season in 2015 that helped make quarterback Jared Goff the number one overall pick of the Los Angeles Rams. Dykes has reportedly interviewed for other potential jobs in the past couple of years, including most recently with Baylor (who ended up hiring Matt Rhule from Temple). Dykes has a career record of 41-45 which includes a three-year stint at Louisiana Tech (22-15) and two appearances in the top 25.

So, where does Cal go from here? The dream scenario would seem to be bringing Chip Kelly back to the Pac-12. Kelly, who previously guided Oregon to a national championship game appearance has been fired from two NFL head coaching jobs in the past 13 months, once with the Philadelphia Eagles and once more just recently with the San Francisco 49ers. If Cal lands Kelly, that would be a perfect combination given the current situation on each side.

Tickets for CFB Playoff championship rematch cost nearly twice as much as last year

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 11: The Clemson Tigers with the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
2 Comments
By Kevin McGuireJan 8, 2017, 1:18 PM EST

It would appear the rematch for Alabama and Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship is helping to inject a little more juice into the ticket market for this year’s championship game from a year ago when these two programs last faced off for supreme bragging rights. Tickets are going for record prices in the final 36 hours before kickoff. If you don’t have your ticket yet and are looking for a last minute deal, then you might want to prepare to take out a loan.

Vivid Seats priced out the tickets to the championship game Monday night in Tampa to be reselling for an average price of $1,230, setting the bar for a championship game ticket price in the College Football Playoff era, although a few BCS Championship Games had a higher average cost. As noted by Gridiron Now, those games also involved Alabama and once again, location may have been influential as well. The BCS championship game between Alabama and LSU in New Orleans (Alabama AND LSU in New Orleans? Big Easy money) had an average ticket price of $1,747, and the 2012 game between Alabama and Notre Dame in Miami (Alabama and Notre Dame each add to the draw, and it was in Miami) went for an average of $1,423.

Last year’s championship game between Alabama and Clemson was played in Phoenix, and the average cost of a ticket was $683. The first College Football Playoff championship game between Ohio State and Oregon two years ago fetched an average of $852 per ticket. With this year’s rematch being considerably closer to both the Crimson Tide and Tiger fans, it ends up being an easier trip, even if the cost of admission is higher. Throw in the cost to get to the game and hotel stay, and the game in Tampa may be the better investment compared to a year ago.

[Gridiron Now]

No decision on where 2017 ACC Championship Game will be played yet

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 03: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers holds the chammpionship trophy following the ACC Championship game against the Virginia Tech Hokies on December 3, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. The Clemson Tigers won the game 42-35. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
2 Comments
By Kevin McGuireJan 8, 2017, 10:28 AM EST

When the ACC pulled the ACC Championship Game out of Charlotte, North Carolina in response to the state’s controversial House Bill 2, referred to by many as the bathroom law, it was expected the ACC would make a quick return to the state as soon as the law was successfully repealed. But with the state of North Carolina’s legislature failing to repeal the bathroom law late last month, the law remains in place and that leaves the ACC left to figure out just where it will host its championship game in 2017. For now, no decisions have been made, according to ACC commissioner John Swofford.

Speaking to media today in Tampa as ACC champion Clemson prepares to face SEC champion Alabama in Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship for a second consecutive season, Swofford suggested Orlando would likely be used as the host city for a second time. Orlando was used as the emergency host city on relatively short notice this past fall after the ACC announced it would not play its championship game in Charlotte. Charlotte has served as the host city for the ACC’s title game from 2010 through 2015. Despite holding a contract to host the ACC championship game through 2019, Charlotte had the game taken away by the ACC in September following a conference vote in response to the state’s controversial Public Facilities Privacy & Security Act targetted against members of the LGBT community.

“If something changes in the state of North Carolina, that would be welcomed,” Swofford said, according to Aaron Brenner of The Post and Courier. “But our presidents made what they believe is a principled decision in that regard as to where our championships should be held, and shouldn’t. I don’t see that principle changing.”

The 2016 ACC Championship Game was the first ACC title game to be played in Orlando and resulted in the second lowest attendance for an ACC championship game. Orlando’s Camping World Stadium has a seating capacity of 65,000 but netted a crowd of 50,628 for the game between Clemson and Virginia Tech. Each game played in Charlotte had a listed attendance of at least 64,000, with 74,514 in attendance for the 2015 championship game between Clemson and North Carolina.

Atlanta would seem to be out of the equation for the ACC because the SEC plays its championship game in Atlanta (although the doubleheader weekend potential of an ACC and SEC Championship Weekend sounds enticing). Past ACC championship games have also been played in Jacksonville and Tampa, with mixed opinions at best.

Wherever the ACC plays its championship game in 2017, Swofford made it clear he wants the conference to make a decision earlier than it did last year. That should be manageable, as last year’s decision was a relatively last-minute response to the controversial state law and public reaction intensified the longer the ACC took to respond. That should not be a concern this year, unless the ACC is waiting to see if any change to the law may be made earlier in the year. It would make sense to have the ACC have a conference championship destination locked in before the summer media days, but having this all hashed out before or during spring meetings may be more optimal if that can be arranged.

USC losing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster early to NFL draft

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 02: Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster #9 of the USC Trojans makes a 22-yard catch against cornerback John Reid #29 of the Penn State Nittany Lions in the fourth quarter during the 2017 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 2, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Getty Images
1 Comment
By John TaylorJan 7, 2017, 11:44 PM EST

Friday night, offensive lineman Damien Mama became the first USC Trojan to declare early for this years draft.  A day later, one of Mama’s teammates became the second.

In a move that should surprise absolutely no one, JuJu Smith-Schuster announced via Twitter in a pair of postings that he’s leaving the Land of Troy early for the NFL. “Memories That Will Last A Lifetime!” the wide receiver wrote in one of his tweets. “It’s been an unforgettable three years!”

Smith-Schuster led the Trojans in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns each of the past two seasons. As a true freshman in 2014, he was second in all three categories. He finishes his Trojans career with 213 catches for 3,092 yards and 25 touchdowns.

The receiver is not likely to be the last Trojan to declare as cornerback Adoree’ Jackson is widely expected to make the early leap as well.