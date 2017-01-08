Penn State’s leading tackler Marcus Allen says he’s returning for senior season

On the eve of the national title game, Penn State received some good news for their hopes of making it to the same contest next year.
Junior safety Marcus Allen announced on his Twitter account Sunday night that he would not be declaring early for the 2017 NFL Draft and would instead be returning to State College for his senior season.
Allen led the Nittany Lions in tackles last year, racking up 110 stops to rank third in the Big Ten in the same category. He was memorably responsible for blocking the field goal that helped beat Ohio State in 2016 and came up with several key plays in the Big Ten title game.
The return of Allen should only further enhance the team’s profile heading into 2017 as they look to repeat as conference champions. While fellow defender Garrett Sickels is moving on to the NFL, linebacker Jason Cabinda said he was coming back for another go around and the team should have the bulk of their two-deep returning on both sides of the ball.
Allen will have to help break in another safety in the secondary with the graduation of Malik Golden, but the return of the defensive stopper is no doubt a welcome bit of news for Penn State as they move past that heartbreaking Rose Bowl loss and look ahead to a promising 2017.
Sunday seemed like a relatively quiet day in college football as the country waited for the National Championship Game to kickoff. Cal’s surprising news that they were firing head coach Sonny Dykes put an end to that.
The now-former Bears coach released a statement to the media a few hours after the school confirmed the news and, needless to say, he was certainly one of many who didn’t see this coming.
“This morning I learned that the Cal administration was moving in a different direction and terminating my employment as Head Football Coach without cause. I was surprised and disappointed, but I have no choice but to accept the decision and move,” Dykes said in a release from his agents. “Cal is a special place and it has been a pleasure to be a part of one of the greatest learning environments in the world. I am proud of the academic turnaround and athletic success we have had in Berkeley. We got the academic ship righted and set records on the field. I wish the football program, the University and the entire Bear family nothing but the best in the future.
The most notable part of that rather standard statement is that Dykes confirmed he was terminated without cause. Mercury News columnist Jon Wilner reports that will likely mean roughly $5 million worth of buyout money will be headed toward the coach after he signed a fresh contract just last year. That buyout figure is subject to mitigation from any new salary the coach will receive in whatever new position he takes — if any.
With the AFCA coaches convention in full swing and the national title game on Monday, one probably didn’t expect Cal to be the newsworthy opening this weekend but here we are. It will certainly make for an interesting few days in Berkeley as the school will no doubt look to move quickly in replacing Dykes, especially with recruiting set to open up shortly with Signing Day right around the corner.
Charlie Strong has found his new defensive coordinator at South Florida and, not surprisingly, it’s a familiar face that is following him from Austin to Tampa.
USF announced on Sunday afternoon that Brian Jean-Mary was named the program’s new defensive coordinator after previously serving as linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator at Texas.
The pair have coached together for nearly a decade, including a successful stint at Louisville where the pair helped develop talent like third round pick Lorenzo Mauldin in addition to All-Big 12 selection Malik Jefferson while coaching the Longhorns.
“I’m very excited to come to South Florida and have the opportunity to serve as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator under Coach Strong,” Jean-Mary said in a statement. “I have had the honor to work with Coach Strong over the last seven seasons and appreciate his confidence in me to lead his defense. We have some terrific talent at USF and in the state of Florida and I’m excited to be back in the state and getting to work building the Bulls defense.”
Jean-Mary is a Florida native, growing up about 90 minutes from campus in Apopka. He’s the latest major staff hire by Strong this week, as offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert was also introduced by the school.
The rich have gotten richer.
After a week full of drama at the U.S. Army All-American Game, the nation’s number one overall recruit is on the ground and fully committed to Alabama. Antioch (Calif.) running back Najee Harris landed in Birmingham on a flight Sunday afternoon and will be making his way to Tuscaloosa to enroll in classes per AL.com.
Harris was widely expected to pick the Crimson Tide after committing to the program nearly two years ago, but added a layer of mystery to his decision by taking several official visits and announcing that he would simply “show up” to a school instead of making a final announcement.
Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly made a strong late push to land the services of the talented five-star recruit after getting him to visit Ann Arbor but apparently didn’t do enough to convince Harris to change his flight plans following the Army All-American Game in San Antonio.
Harris is one of the few recruits to be listed as the No. 1 overall player in his class by all three major recruiting services (247Sports, Rivals and Scout). Once he enrolls, he’ll join a fairly stacked depth chart for the Crimson Tide at the position given that Peach Bowl MVP Bo Scarbrough and fellow tailbacks Damien Harris, B.J. Emmons and Joshua Jacobs all return to Tuscaloosa for the 2017 season.
Of course, that’s an issue for Nick Saban to sort out in a few months as his attention is probably focused a tad more on Clemson in Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game down in Tampa.
After witnessing a messy situation between Florida and LSU in rescheduling a conference game this past season, the conference appears to be moving closer and closer to giving SEC commissioner Greg Sankey the power to take control of the conference schedule when the need arises.
Athletic directors in the SEC have voted unanimously in favor of providing Sankey with such power as commissioner to settle potential scheduling conflicts involving conference games, but that proposal must be approved by the conference’s university presidents and chancellors later this year during regularly scheduled spring meetings.
”I think it’s a very clear indication of how our athletics directors view the commissioner’s authority moving forward,” Sankey said when meeting with the media on Sunday in Tampa ahead of Monday night’s College Football Playoff championship game. ”We’ll continue a discussion about … how games, if they need to be rescheduled, might be rescheduled, whether it’s a particular time window or opportunities available and just make that clear in our commissioner’s regulations. ‘Very clearly our conference is supportive of saying that the commissioner is going to have the authority, which I didn’t have last fall.”
Florida’s home game against LSU last fall was forced to be canceled by the University of Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew. A contentious war of words was ignited as a result and LSU ended up getting the game rescheduled and played in Baton Rouge later in the season. In exchange, LSU will play in Gainesville next season instead of hosting Florida as they were originally scheduled.