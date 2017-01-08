Report: Cal fires Sonny Dykes as head coach

On the eve of the College Football Playoff national championship, we have yet one more coach firing to add to this year’s coaching carousel. Cal has reportedly dismissed head coach Sonny Dykes. Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports reported the news via Twitter.
Dykes went 19-30 in four seasons at Cal, which was highlighted mostly by an 8-5 season in 2015 that helped make quarterback Jared Goff the number one overall pick of the Los Angeles Rams. Dykes has reportedly interviewed for other potential jobs in the past couple of years, including most recently with Baylor (who ended up hiring Matt Rhule from Temple). Dykes has a career record of 41-45 which includes a three-year stint at Louisiana Tech (22-15) and two appearances in the top 25.
So, where does Cal go from here? The dream scenario would seem to be bringing Chip Kelly back to the Pac-12. Kelly, who previously guided Oregon to a national championship game appearance has been fired from two NFL head coaching jobs in the past 13 months, once with the Philadelphia Eagles and once more just recently with the San Francisco 49ers. If Cal lands Kelly, that would be a perfect combination given the current situation on each side.