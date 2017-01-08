Rich get richer: Nation’s No. 1 recruit Najee Harris lands in Alabama

The rich have gotten richer.

After a week full of drama at the U.S. Army All-American Game, the nation’s number one overall recruit is on the ground and fully committed to Alabama. Antioch (Calif.) running back Najee Harris landed in Birmingham on a flight Sunday afternoon and will be making his way to Tuscaloosa to enroll in classes per AL.com.

Harris was widely expected to pick the Crimson Tide after committing to the program nearly two years ago, but added a layer of mystery to his decision by taking several official visits and announcing that he would simply “show up” to a school instead of making a final announcement.

Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly made a strong late push to land the services of the talented five-star recruit after getting him to visit Ann Arbor but apparently didn’t do enough to convince Harris to change his flight plans following the Army All-American Game in San Antonio.

Harris is one of the few recruits to be listed as the No. 1 overall player in his class by all three major recruiting services (247Sports, Rivals and Scout). Once he enrolls, he’ll join a fairly stacked depth chart for the Crimson Tide at the position given that Peach Bowl MVP Bo Scarbrough and fellow tailbacks Damien Harris, B.J. Emmons and Joshua Jacobs all return to Tuscaloosa for the 2017 season.

Of course, that’s an issue for Nick Saban to sort out in a few months as his attention is probably focused a tad more on Clemson in Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game down in Tampa.