USF has new defensive coordinator as Brian Jean-Mary follows Charlie Strong from Texas

Charlie Strong has found his new defensive coordinator at South Florida and, not surprisingly, it’s a familiar face that is following him from Austin to Tampa.

USF announced on Sunday afternoon that Brian Jean-Mary was named the program’s new defensive coordinator after previously serving as linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator at Texas.

The pair have coached together for nearly a decade, including a successful stint at Louisville where the pair helped develop talent like third round pick Lorenzo Mauldin in addition to All-Big 12 selection Malik Jefferson while coaching the Longhorns.

“I’m very excited to come to South Florida and have the opportunity to serve as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator under Coach Strong,” Jean-Mary said in a statement. “I have had the honor to work with Coach Strong over the last seven seasons and appreciate his confidence in me to lead his defense. We have some terrific talent at USF and in the state of Florida and I’m excited to be back in the state and getting to work building the Bulls defense.”

Jean-Mary is a Florida native, growing up about 90 minutes from campus in Apopka. He’s the latest major staff hire by Strong this week, as offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert was also introduced by the school.