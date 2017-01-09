Air Force rewards Troy Calhoun with one-year contract extension through 2021

Air Force is tacking on one additional year to the contract of head coach Troy Calhoun. The Air Force Academy announced today Calhoun’s latest extension will keep him in charge of the Air Force program through the 2021 season.

“Troy Calhoun has done an outstanding job leading the Air Force program the last 10 years,” Air Force Director of Athletics Jim Knowlton said in a released statement. “To lead a service academy to nine bowl games in 10 years is a tremendous accomplishment for any program. Troy has also led the team in an exceptional manner to great things off the field and in the classroom as well. He is a great ambassador for the Academy and we are very excited about him continuing to lead our program and developing leaders of character for our nation in the future.”

Calhoun is coming off the second 10-win season in three years and has coached Air Force to a record of 77-53 from 2007 through the 2016 season. Along the way, Air Force has won four bowl games, including this past season’s Arizona Bowl.

Calhoun’s job security was likely to be in jeopardy in the 2013 season when the Falcons won just two games and saw their win total diminish for a third straight season. Calhoun held on to his job and rewarded the program for their loyalty with a 10-3 season and a victory in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in 2014. After going 8-6 in 2015, the Falcons rebounded for another 10-win season in 2016.

Follow @KevinOnCFB