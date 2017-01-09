TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers (L) talks with Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide prior to the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Jairaj - Handout/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Alabama leads Clemson with just one quarter left in the national title game

Leave a comment
By Bryan FischerJan 9, 2017, 11:22 PM EST

All good things must come to an end and there is just one more quarter of college football left this season. Judging by the way the College Football Playoff National Championship Game has gone for three quarters, the end of this season is looking like it will be wrapping up the same way the last did too.

Alabama continued to control the game on both sides of the ball, grinding their way to a 24-14 lead entering the fourth quarter after a few big plays for both teams highlighted the effort coming out of halftime.

The Tide could have had a more comfortable margin had they capitalized on yet another costly Clemson turnover after tailback Wayne Gallman fumbled on the Tigers’ opening drive of the second half, which setup Alabama in red zone. The offense stagnated however, and was held to a field goal to extend their lead to double digits.

After exchanging punts later in the quarter, Clemson finally showed some life for the first time in the second half on one of the rare times they began with good field position. Following a clutch play from Watson and Deon Cain to move the offense down the field, the quarterback found reliable receiver Hunter Renfrow across the middle for a 24 yard touchdown that narrowed things on the scoreboard and seemed to ignite the Clemson faithful who made the trip down to Tampa.

Alabama never seemed to panic despite the momentum shifting a bit and tailback Bo Scarbrough (team-high 93 yards, two scores) limp off with a leg injury of unknown severity. That’s because quarterback Jalen Hurts finally was able to do something with his arm, launching a deep pass to a wide-open O.J. Howard for a 68 yard touchdown that evoked plenty of memories from last season’s game.

There’s still plenty of time for the Tigers to get back into this one with the offense in the red zone entering the fourth but, with just one quarter left in the national title game, the Crimson Tide dynasty is looking well on their way to picking up another ring for head coach Nick Saban.

WATCH: Auburn fans celebrate Alabama loss by rolling Toomer’s Corner

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after the Clemson Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorJan 10, 2017, 12:58 AM EST

Go ahead and chalk this up as funny.  Or sad.  Or both.

You may have heard by now that Alabama was taken down by Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship game, with the Crimson Tide’s 26-game winning streak and hopes of a fifth title in eight years coming crashing down on the Raymond James Stadium turf on a last-second touchdown.  While the cries of “Roll Tears!!!” bounced through the vast expanses of the Internet, Bama’s most hated rival used the loss to initiate a celebration that’s normally reserved for Auburn football victories.

I guess if you personally can’t beat ’em on the field, roll ’em off it when somebody else does.

Rematch revenge! Clemson knocks off Alabama to win the 2017 National Championship Game

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates after throwing a 24-yard touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Getty Images
8 Comments
By Bryan FischerJan 10, 2017, 12:28 AM EST

In order to be the champions, you had to beat the champions. Mission accomplished for Clemson.

A historic rematch for the ages lived up to the hype thanks to a wild and career-defining fourth quarter that saw the Tigers win the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in dramatic fashion 35-31 over Alabama.

The two defenses dominated the game early and often as many predicted given the number of stars on that side of the ball. Neither team found much success on third down (just nine combined conversions) and the passing game was inconsistent for both teams outside of a few big plays.

The Crimson Tide jumped out to an early lead behind the strong running of tailback Bo Scarbrough, who continued to abuse opponents with his punishing running style. He found the end zone early in the first quarter by scampering off to the left side of his big offensive line and finding pay dirt after 25 yards for the game’s first points. His second touchdown was even better than the first, using a few key blocks from his tight end and left tackle to hit the edge and scamper 37 yards for the score, running over a few defenders and carrying a few more on his back into the end zone.

Unfortunately the sophomore was injured in the third quarter with a leg injury, putting all the pressure on young quarterback Jalen Hurts. While he never looked too much like a true freshman, passing the ball was a struggle most of the night until he found a wide-open O.J. Howard for a 68-yard touchdown that had plenty thinking back to last year’s title game where he had a career outing.

That wasn’t enough to contain a determined Deshaun Watson in the final quarter however, as the signal-caller marched his team 88 yards in just six plays before leaping into the end zone for the first Clemson lead of the ball game with just under five minutes left. It was a vintage performance from the college superstar, which included several key hookups with receiver Mike Williams and a few key runs that moved the chains.

The Tide didn’t seem phased however, answering right back in a wild sequence to end the game. Breaking out of their offensive malaise with a trick play that found Howard for a big gain, it was Hurts who finally used his legs to find the end zone, scampering 30 yards to the goal line as he weaved and ducked out of numerous tackles.

Watson wasn’t done yet though.

With the game on the line and facing a defense that was operating at a historic level, Watson sliced and diced the Tide for a nine play, 68 yard march toward the end zone before finding Hunter Renfrow wide open in the end zone with just one second left.

That set off a wild celebration among the Tigers faithful as the school celebrated its second national title in the sweetest of fashions.

VIDEO: Bo Scarbrough injured and O.J. Howard strikes again!

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 11: O.J. Howard #88 of the Alabama Crimson Tide scores a 53 yards touchdown in the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers during the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kevin McGuireJan 9, 2017, 11:25 PM EST

Things have been happening pretty quickly in the third quarter of the College Football Playoff national championship game. Right after Clemson lost redshirt freshman defensive end Clelin Ferrell to an apparent ankle injury, Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough was helped off the field and later taken into the locker room for medical treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Scarbrough had two long touchdown runs in the game and led all players with 93 rushing yards.

There was some happier news for Alabama later on the drive though as they were able to roll out a play they must have been waiting all night for. Similar to last year, it was tight end O.J. Howard finding himself in open space with plenty of room to run on a long touchdown run.

That had to send shivers down the backs of Clemson fans after last year’s game. Howard’s touchdown put Alabama up 24-14.

Report: Cal will interview Bears OC Jake Spavital for head coach

BERKELEY, CA - OCTOBER 01: Head coach Sonny Dykes of the California Golden Bears leads his team out to the field for their game against the Utah Utes at California Memorial Stadium on October 1, 2016 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorJan 9, 2017, 11:24 PM EST

Cal is not wasting much if any time.

Sunday, at least a few eyebrows were raised when athletic director Mike Williams announced that Sonny Dykes was out after four years as the Bears head coach.  A day later, ESPN.com‘s David Lombardi is reporting that Williams will interview Jake Spavital for the head-coaching vacancy Tuesday.

Spavital had just completed his first seasons as the Bears’ offensive coordinator.  Williams had named him as the football program’s interim head coach after Dykes’ dismissal.

Prior to coming to Berkley, Spavital spent three seasons at Texas A&M, the first as co-coordinator and the last two as solo coordinator. He was also A&M’s quarterbacks coach, which was his role at West Virginia in 2011-12.

Wisconsin defensive coordinator (and former Cal assistant) Justin Wilcox has been mentioned as a potential replacement, as has, of course, Chip Kelly.  The esteemed Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury-News tossed some cold water on the Kelly-to-Cal connection.