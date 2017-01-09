Alabama takes early 1st quarter lead over Clemson in National Championship Game

The final college football game of the season is underway at Raymond James Stadium and defending national champions Alabama got off to a good start in protecting their crown by jumping out to a 7-0 lead during the first quarter.
The Crimson Tide received the ball to start the game after Clemson won the opening coin toss, but went three-and-out on the first series with new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.
Things went much on the team’s second drive as they marched 59 yards to pay dirt in just three plays. Peach Bowl MVP Bo Scarbrough scored a touchdown on a run off his left tackle for the game’s first points, barreling into end zone with a few defenders on his back to set the tone early.
Deshaun Watson (5-of-7, 23 yards in the quarter) and the Tigers were able to move the ball on the vaunted Tide defense but stalled on both of their first two drives. They reached midfield on their first possession but failed to convert a 4th-and-short, punted on the second drive and then fumbled with just a few minutes to go before the start of the second quarter.
Given the way the two teams’ defenses are playing early on, it might be safe to say that last year’s 85 point scoreboard explosion isn’t going to repeat itself the second time around down in Tampa.
Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough is having himself quite the half of football in the College Football Playoff national championship. After breaking off a 25-yard touchdown in the first quarter to open the scoring, Scarbrough turned in another long touchdown run from outside the red zone in the second half.
Scarbrough’s 37-yard run down the left sideline left Clemson’s defense dazed and confused as Alabama went ahead 14-0 on the Tigers in the second quarter.
At the time of this touchdown run, Scarbrough has increased his rushing total to 71 yards and two touchdowns, with 78 total yards of offense. Clemson’s offense was sitting on 72 yards of offense. There is still a lot of football to be played, but Clemson needs to get something going on offense and the defense needs to figure out how to slow down Scarbrough.
Clemson had a bit of an injury scare in the firsts quarter when wide receiver Mike Williams was knocked out of the game following a helmet-to-helmet hit, but a sideline report from ESPN’s broadcast says he has been cleared to return to the game.
Williams was on the receiving end of a helmet-to-helmet hit with Alabama’s Tony Brown, who came in late on a tackle effort. There was no foul called on the play for the hit, which was arguably a missed targeting call.
The hit occurred in the first quarter of the game, and was the second questionable targeting incident of the quarter by Alabama. Reuben Foster was flagged for a late hit on Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson on an earlier Tigers possession, but was not called for targeting. No review was called from the booth for targeting either.
The first touchdown of the evening in the College Football Playoff national championship game was a thing of beauty from Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough.
Scarbrough took off for a 25-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give Alabama a 7-0 lead following the extra-point attempt. Not only did he get some good blocking from last year’s championship game surprise hero O.J. Howard, but he also showed off a nice little ability to stop on a dime to make a defender look a little silly.
The College Football Playoff national championship game is just underway, and already there may have been a slightly controversial non-call on the field.
Alabama’s Reuben Foster was flagged for a personal foul for his late hit on Clemson quarterback on Deshaun Watson, allowing the Tigers to pick up an easy and automatic first down as a result of the 15-yard penalty on a 2nd and 14 (that should drive Nick Saban nuts), but should he have been called (and ejected) for targeting?
You make the call.
The replays make that look like a pretty good deliberate shot to the head of Watson. No targeting foul was called on the field and no call came in for a review from the replay booth. For reference, tonight’s officials come from the Big 12.
Clemson was unable to capitalize on the penalty and free first down putting the ball at midfield, as the Tigers turned the ball over on a fourth and short from the Alabama 41-yard line. Three plays later, Clemson’s Clelin Ferrell was called for a roughing the passer penalty on Jalen Hurts with hands to the face.