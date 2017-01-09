Peyton Manning, Steve Spurrier (again) among 13 elected to College Football Hall of Fame

WHO

No. 1 Alabama (14-0) vs. No. 2 Clemson (13-1)

WHAT

The College Football Playoff championship game, presented by AT&T

WHEN

8:00 p.m. ET

WHERE

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

HEAD COACHES

Alabama’s Nick Saban (114-18 in 10 seasons with the Crimson Tide, 205-60-1 overall; five national championships)

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney (88-28 in nine seasons with the Tigers)

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Alabama

Passing: Jalen Hurts, 227-351 (64.7%), 2,249 yards, 22 touchdowns, nine interceptions

Rushing: Damien Harris, 1,013 yards; Hurts, 12 touchdowns

Receiving: Calvin Ridley, 67 receptions; ArDarius Stewart, 852 yards, eight touchdowns

Punt returns: Trevon Diggs, 10 yards per on 13 returns; Eddie Jackson (injured, won’t play), 23 yards per on 11 returns, two touchdowns

Kick returns: Diggs. 23.7 yards per on seven returns

Punting: J.K. Scott, 47.4 yards per, 20 of 54 inside 20

Kicking: Adam Griffith, 20-27 field goals, long of 48; 62-63 extra points

Tackles: Reuben Foster, 103

Tackles for loss: Ryan Anderson, 17

Sacks: Jonathan Allen, 9.5

QB Hits: Allen, 15

Interceptions: Minkah Fitzpatrick, six

Passes breakups: Anthony Averett, 14

Clemson

Passing: Deshaun Watson, 352-523 (67.3%), 4,173 yards, 38 touchdowns, 17 interceptions

Rushing: Wayne Gallman, 1,087 yards, 16 touchdowns

Receiving: Mike Williams, 90 receptions, 1,267 yards, 10 touchdowns

Punt returns: Ray-Ray McCloud, 8.4 per on 21 returns

Kick returns: Artavis Scott, 22.9 per on 20 returns

Punting: Andy Teasdall, 38 yards per, 21 of 53 inside 20

Kicking: Greg Huegel, 14-19 field goals, long of 48; 66-68 extra points

Tackles: Ben Boulware, 121

Tackles for loss: Carlos Watkins, 12.5

Sacks: Watkins, 10.5

Interceptions: Jadar Johnson, five

Passes breakups: Cordrea Tankersley, 10

STATISTICAL MATCHUPS

Alabama’s 11th-ranked rush offense (246.7 ypg) vs. Clemson’s 19th-ranked run defense (123.1 ypg)

CU’s 62nd-ranked rush offense (175.4 ypg) vs. UA’s top-ranked run defense (62 ypg)

UA’s 81st-ranked pass offense (214.2 yp) vs. CU’s 17th-ranked pass defense (183.8 ypg)

CU’s 7th-ranked pass offense (327.8 ypg) vs. UA’s 14th-ranked pass defense (182 ypg)

UA’s 15th-ranked scoring offense (39.4 ppg) vs. CU’s 7th-ranked scoring defense (17.1 ppg)

CU’s 13th-ranked scoring offense (39.5 ppg) vs. UA’s top-ranked scoring defense (11.4 ppg)

COMMON OPPONENTS

Auburn

Clemson won 19-13 in Auburn Sept. 3, Alabama won 30-12 in Tuscaloosa Nov. 26.

LOSSES

Alabama: N/A

Clemson: 43-42 to No. 23 Pittsburgh (8-5) in Clemson Nov. 12

PORTFOLIO

Wins vs. bowl teams: Alabama 12, Clemson 10

Wins vs. current CFP Top 25 teams: UA 6, CU 5

Wins in true road games: UA 4, CU 5

Wins by 10-plus points: UA 13, CU 7

THE BOVADA.LV LINE

Clemson, +6 (opened +6½)

Over/under, 51

THE PREDICTIONS

Zach Barnett

Here’s one thing I know: Tide-Tigers II won’t be as high scoring as the last time around. Alabama — both offense and defense — won’t allow it. And here’s what I think: I think Alabama is just too far ahead of the rest of the country that even a marked deficit at quarterback can’t overcome the Tide’s advantages elsewhere. The defense is too good, the rest of the offense is too good, and Bo Scarborough is too, well, Bo Scarborough.

Alabama 21, Clemson 17

Bryan Fisher

I think this year’s rematch should be just as close of a game as last season’s version, with Alabama squeaking out another close victory over Clemson in slightly lower scoring fashion. Turnovers will play a huge role in this one and I wouldn’t be shocked if the Crimson Tide’s defense finds the end zone at least once to make up for what should be a grind-it-out type of night for their offense. The Tigers defense plays heroically throughout, but ultimately it’s Nick Saban holding up the trophy in the end.

Alabama 31, Clemson 27

Kevin McGuire

The biggest question mark for this game is just what to expect from Alabama’s offense given the bizarre staff shakeup that forced Lane Kiffin on his way to his new job and inserted Steve Sarkisian to call plays, which has never particularly been his strong suit. But who am I to question Nick Saban? It all comes back to winning the rematch though, where Clemson is coming off an impressive shelling of Ohio State and looks like a true threat to Alabama, especially if the Tide is a mixed bag of ineptitude on offense with a freshman quarterback. But Deshaun Watson will have to play the same kind of game he did a year ago, and I’m not so sure that will be possible. Fool Alabama once, it happens. Do it twice in a row? I’m not as confident that is possible.

Alabama 26, Clemson 24

John Taylor

I’m truly torn on this one. On the one hand you have a Brent Venables-coached Clemson defense that shut out Ohio State and its veteran quarterback, J.T. Barrett, going up against a true freshman quarterback in Alabama’s Jalen Hurts — and with a new playcaller no less. On the other, you have an Alabama defense that, in addition to being ranked No. 1 in myriad statistical categories, is in the Top 15 nationally in interceptions with 16 — six of which were returned for touchdowns — matched up with a quarterback in Deshaun Watson whose 17 picks this season are tied for second at the FBS level. In the end I’m going to go against the grain and with Venables and Watson denying Nick Saban his Bear Bryant-tying title. Hell, The Nicktator says (winkwink nudgenudge) Clemson’s the best team; who am I to argue with the greatest college coach of this generation?

Clemson 27, Alabama 23