Report: Arizona QB Anu Solomon to transfer to Baylor, eligible in 2017

Oh, if you thought Matt Rhule was doing a good enough job of keeping his inherited roster together since making the move from Temple to Baylor, it gets better. He may be getting set to welcome a pretty significant graduate transfer quarterback; Anu Solomon from Arizona.

According to a report from 247 Sports, Solomon is expected to transfer to Baylor for the 2017 season. As a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play immediately this fall, and would likely be given a good chance to compete for the starting job in Waco.

It was previously suspected UNLV could be a potential landing spot for Solomon, who has seen his college career riddled with injury concerns during his otherwise entertaining run at Arizona, but that appears to have passed. What impact the hiring of Rhule had at Baylor is unknown and based entirely on speculation at this stage, but if Solomon can stay healthy then he should fit in well with Baylor’s offensive identity even under Rhule.

Solomon played in just five games in 2016 for Arizona due to an injury suffered in practice early in the season. As a redshirt freshman in 2014, Solomon passed for 3,793 yards and 28 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He followed that up with 2,655-yards and 20 touchdowns to just five interceptions in three fewer games the following season.

Solomon announced his intention to transfer to another program in 2017 last month.

Follow @KevinOnCFB