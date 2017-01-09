PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 02: USC Trojans head coach Clay Helton and quarterback Sam Darnold #14 react after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions 52-49 to win the 2017 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 2, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
USC QB Sam Darnold, Houston DL Ed Oliver headline FWAA Freshman All-America Team

By Kevin McGuireJan 9, 2017, 4:04 PM EST

USC quarterback Sam Darnold and Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver were the stars of the FWAA’s Freshman All-America Team for the 2016 season, and Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente and USC head coach Clay Helton shared the award for First Year Coach of the Year.

The FWAA’s Freshman All-America Team, announced today, includes 20 true freshmen including Oliver, Ohio State running back Mike Weber, Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill and Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns.

Fuente is coming off his first season as the head coach at Virginia Tech after a successful stint as head coach at Memphis, with an ACC Coastal Division championship and appearance in the ACC Championship Game. Helton overcame a rough start to coach USC into a top 10 finish and a Rose Bowl victory over Big Ten champion Penn State. Both have been head coaches before, of course, but the FWAA First Year Coach of the Year is open to any coach in his first full season as a head coach at his current school.

OFFENSE

  • QB Sam Darnold, USC
  • RB Mike Weber, Ohio State
  • RB Benny Snell, Kentucky
  • RB Justice Hill, Oklahoma State
  • WR Ammon Richards, Miami
  • WR Demetris Robinson, California
  • WR Ty Lee, Middle Tennessee
  • TE Isaac Nautta, Georgia
  • OL Michael Jordan, Ohio State
  • OL Jawaan Taylor, Florida
  • OL Ryan Bates, Penn State
  • OL Thomas Shoaf, BYU
  • OL Ben Bredeson, Michigan
  • AP Donnie Corley, Michigan State

DEFENSE

  • DL Ed Oliver, Houston
  • DL Dexter Lawrence, Clemson
  • DL Brian Burns, Florida State
  • DL Dre’Mont Jones, Ohio State
  • DL Reggie Walker, Kansas State
  • LB Logan Wilson, Wyoming
  • LB Troy Dye, Oregon
  • LB Leo Lewis, Mississippi State
  • LB Josiah Tauaefa, UTSA
  • LB David Reese, Florida
  • DB Xavier Crawford, Oregon State
  • DB Javon Hagan, Ohio
  • DB Taylor Rapp, Washington
  • DB Jessie Bates, Wake Forest
  • DB Clifton Duck, Appalachian State

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • K Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
  • P Tom Sheldon, North Carolina
  • KR Tony Pollard, Memphis
  • PR Malik McGue, Army

All in the Hawkeye family: Iowa names Brian Ferentz offensive coordinator

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 7: Offensive line coach Brian Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes walks the sidelines in the third quarter against the Missouri State Bears on September 7, 2013 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 28-14. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
By Kevin McGuireJan 9, 2017, 4:55 PM EST

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz did not have to look very far to find his new offensive coordinator. Not only did he have to look outside the Iowa program, but he didn’t even have to look outside his own family. Brian Ferentz, son of the Hawkeyes head coach, has been named the new offensive coordinator of the Iowa program.

The younger Ferentz had been serving a role on the Iowa coaching staff as offensive line coach and run game coordinator. He was also a three-year letterman at Iowa and has been on the Iowa staff for the past five years. Under his leadership in 2016, Iowa’s offensive line won the Joe Moore Award, which is presented annually to the top offensive line in the country (Alabama won the inaugural award in the 2015 season).

“Brian has been an integral member of our offensive coaching staff for five years, bringing national recognition to our offensive line and new levels of success in our running game,” said Kirk Ferentz.  “Brian’s coaching experience here at Iowa, coupled with his time in the NFL, has prepared him well for his new responsibilities as the offensive coordinator for Iowa football.”

Brian Ferentz replaces Greg Davis, who retired from his position on the Iowa staff last week.

Matt Rhule manages to keep Baylor roster largely in place

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 02: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Temple Owls reacts during the game against the Army Black Knights at Lincoln Financial Field on September 2, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Black Knights defeated the Owls 28-13. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
By Kevin McGuireJan 9, 2017, 3:35 PM EST

Barring any more changes in the days to come, Matt Rhule has managed to succeed in one of his first jobs at Baylor. That task is keeping the roster together. Consider that one mission accomplished following the announcement by one player confirming he will not be transferring to a new program in 2017.

Cornerback Jordan Tolbert, who had previously thought to be considering a transfer out of Waco, announced via Twitter he will in fact be staying put right where he is. The return of Tolbert will help keep the Baylor secondary with some solid depth in the new season even if he does not make a push for a starting job.

With Tolbert planning to stay put, it would appear Rhule will keep his inherited roster in place with one notable exception. Wide receiver KD Cannon previously announced his declaration to enter the 2017 NFL Draft, leaving Baylor a year early. He is the only player from Baylor set to leave the program early as Rhule gets settled in with his new staff. Now, the more challenging job becomes scratching together a recruiting class with just weeks to go until National Signing Day. According to Rivals, Baylor’s Class of 2017 currently holds eight commitments, highlighted by four-star New Jersey defensive back Harrison Hand (the other seven commitments all come from Texas). Baylor’s recruiting class was decimated as the school was being rocked by a scandal that led to the dismissal of former head coach Art Briles.

WR D.J. Chark will return to LSU for senior season

BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 05: D.J. Chark #82 of the LSU Tigers pulls in this reception against Marlon Humphrey #26 of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium on November 5, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
By John TaylorJan 9, 2017, 2:55 PM EST

LSU had already seen three of its eligible players walk out the door early.  D.J. Chark has ensured that, at least for the moment, there won’t be a fourth.

On his Twitter account, Chark announced that he will be returning to the Tigers for his senior season. “This will allow me to not only continue to grow with my team that I have created many memories with,” Chark wrote, “but it will also allow me to finish my undergraduate years and receive a degree from this university.”

Chark was second on the team in receiving yards (466) and third in receptions (26). His three receiving touchdowns were tied with Malachi Dupre for the team lead.

Dupree, who led the Tigers in receptions and receiving yards, is also considering moving on early.

Three LSU players have already announced their intentions to enter the 2017 NFL draft: safety Jamal Adams (HERE), running back Leonard Fournette (HERE) and defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (HERE).  Eligible players have until Jan. 16 to file their official paperwork and declare themselves for the draft.

Notre Dame names Memphis’ Chip Long as new OC

chip-long
By John TaylorJan 9, 2017, 1:34 PM EST

Two weeks after his offensive coordinator left for a Group of Five program, Brian Kelly has plucked his replacement from the same FBS level.

In a press release, Notre Dame announced that the head coach has named Chip Long as the Fighting Irish’s new coordinator.  Long spent the 2016 season at Memphis, his first year as a coordinator at any level of football.

He will replace Mike Denbrock, who left in late December for the same job at Cincinnati.

“Chip will be given the full responsibility to call plays in 2017,” said Kelly in  statement. “His offense at Memphis displayed a unique blend of physicality, athleticism, versatility and explosiveness. Chip’s play-calling created mismatches all over the field and did it in a number of different ways. He likes to use players who can fill numerous roles in an array of formations, whether that be two and three tight ends or multiple running backs.

“Chip has experience coaching at almost every position on the offensive side of the ball. He’s worked for and learned from some of the most respected offensive minds in college football — Bobby Petrino, Mike Norvell and Jeff Brohm — to name a few.”

Prior to Memphis, Long spent four seasons at Arizona State as tight ends coach.  He also served as the Sun Devils’ recruiting coordinator, and was considered one of the top recruiters in the Pac-12.

He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant, first at Louisville (2006-07) and Arkansas (2008-09).  His first on-field coaching role came at Illinois in 2010 as tight ends coach.  He spent two years in that position before moving on to ASU.

“It’s an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to serve as the offensive coordinator at the University of Notre Dame,” said Long. “The challenge to lead at a University with such high standards is incredibly motivating. I’m very grateful to Brian Kelly and Jack Swarbrick for extending this opportunity.

“It’s Notre Dame: the values, the culture, and the leadership. My wife, Kari, and I are excited to move to South Bend and to join the Notre Dame family.”