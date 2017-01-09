USC QB Sam Darnold, Houston DL Ed Oliver headline FWAA Freshman All-America Team

Two weeks after his offensive coordinator left for a Group of Five program, Brian Kelly has plucked his replacement from the same FBS level.

In a press release, Notre Dame announced that the head coach has named Chip Long as the Fighting Irish’s new coordinator. Long spent the 2016 season at Memphis, his first year as a coordinator at any level of football.

He will replace Mike Denbrock, who left in late December for the same job at Cincinnati.

“Chip will be given the full responsibility to call plays in 2017,” said Kelly in statement. “His offense at Memphis displayed a unique blend of physicality, athleticism, versatility and explosiveness. Chip’s play-calling created mismatches all over the field and did it in a number of different ways. He likes to use players who can fill numerous roles in an array of formations, whether that be two and three tight ends or multiple running backs.

“Chip has experience coaching at almost every position on the offensive side of the ball. He’s worked for and learned from some of the most respected offensive minds in college football — Bobby Petrino, Mike Norvell and Jeff Brohm — to name a few.”

Prior to Memphis, Long spent four seasons at Arizona State as tight ends coach. He also served as the Sun Devils’ recruiting coordinator, and was considered one of the top recruiters in the Pac-12.

He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant, first at Louisville (2006-07) and Arkansas (2008-09). His first on-field coaching role came at Illinois in 2010 as tight ends coach. He spent two years in that position before moving on to ASU.

“It’s an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to serve as the offensive coordinator at the University of Notre Dame,” said Long. “The challenge to lead at a University with such high standards is incredibly motivating. I’m very grateful to Brian Kelly and Jack Swarbrick for extending this opportunity.

“It’s Notre Dame: the values, the culture, and the leadership. My wife, Kari, and I are excited to move to South Bend and to join the Notre Dame family.”