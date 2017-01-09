VIDEO: Should Reuben Foster have been flagged for targeting on Deshaun Watson?

The College Football Playoff national championship game is just underway, and already there may have been a slightly controversial non-call on the field.

Alabama’s Reuben Foster was flagged for a personal foul for his late hit on Clemson quarterback on Deshaun Watson, allowing the Tigers to pick up an easy and automatic first down as a result of the 15-yard penalty on a 2nd and 14 (that should drive Nick Saban nuts), but should he have been called (and ejected) for targeting?

You make the call.

The replays make that look like a pretty good deliberate shot to the head of Watson. No targeting foul was called on the field and no call came in for a review from the replay booth. For reference, tonight’s officials come from the Big 12.

Clemson was unable to capitalize on the penalty and free first down putting the ball at midfield, as the Tigers turned the ball over on a fourth and short from the Alabama 41-yard line. Three plays later, Clemson’s Clelin Ferrell was called for a roughing the passer penalty on Jalen Hurts with hands to the face.

Follow @KevinOnCFB