WR D.J. Chark will return to LSU for senior season

LSU had already seen three of its eligible players walk out the door early. D.J. Chark has ensured that, at least for the moment, there won’t be a fourth.

On his Twitter account, Chark announced that he will be returning to the Tigers for his senior season. “This will allow me to not only continue to grow with my team that I have created many memories with,” Chark wrote, “but it will also allow me to finish my undergraduate years and receive a degree from this university.”

Chark was second on the team in receiving yards (466) and third in receptions (26). His three receiving touchdowns were tied with Malachi Dupre for the team lead.

Dupree, who led the Tigers in receptions and receiving yards, is also considering moving on early.

Three LSU players have already announced their intentions to enter the 2017 NFL draft: safety Jamal Adams (HERE), running back Leonard Fournette (HERE) and defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (HERE). Eligible players have until Jan. 16 to file their official paperwork and declare themselves for the draft.