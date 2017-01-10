TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 to win the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Dabo Swinney cements place among college football’s elite coaches with exclusive accomplishment

By Kevin McGuireJan 10, 2017, 1:00 AM EST

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has had to claw his way up the ranks since taking over the Clemson coaching gig, but today he rests comfortably among the elites in college football. Swinney coached Clemson back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter against the previously unbeaten Alabama Crimson Tide to deliver Clemson’s first national championship since 1981.

Swinney has left no doubt he now belongs firmly in the conversation when discussing the top college football coaches in the country, although he was likely already there based off the last few years. Swinney is now the fifth active coach to own a national championship, joining his division rival Jimbo Fisher at Florida State, Oklahoma’s Bob Stoops, Ohio State’s Urban Meyer and, of course, Alabama’s Nick Saban. As it just so happens, Swinney now owns head-to-head victories against the other four.

That’s a pretty remarkable feat, and has to be pretty rare. Saban has wins against Meyer, Swinney and Stoops, but has yet to face Fisher (that will be handled in the 2017 season opener in Atlanta). Meyer has wins against Saban and Stoops but is 0-2 against Swinney and has not faced Fisher. Stoops has wins against Saban but not against Swinney or Meyer and he has never faced Fisher. So yes, Swinney is currently sitting in exclusive company as the only head coach to own wins against all other active head coaches with a national title.

Swinney has been chipping away with a heavy hammer and chisel at how he has been perceived in recent years, but a national championship changes everything. Swinney has long since put behind the idea that Clemson could not win a big game, and now he has coached the Tigers to the biggest win possible. Getting to a championship game is no easy feat. Doing so two years in a row is even more difficult. Just to pull that off is remarkable in itself and speaks volumes about what Swinney is doing with the Clemson program. But to come from behind to win the national title in the fashion they did, against an Alabama defense that had shutdown opponents all season long, this had to be extra special for the Alabama graduate.

Welcome to college football’s elite Swinney. Make yourself comfortable, because you will be here for a while.

WATCH: Auburn fans celebrate Alabama loss by rolling Toomer’s Corner

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after the Clemson Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
By John TaylorJan 10, 2017, 12:58 AM EST

Go ahead and chalk this up as funny.  Or sad.  Or both.

You may have heard by now that Alabama was taken down by Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship game, with the Crimson Tide’s 26-game winning streak and hopes of a fifth title in eight years coming crashing down on the Raymond James Stadium turf on a last-second touchdown.  While the cries of “Roll Tears!!!” bounced through the vast expanses of the Internet, Bama’s most hated rival used the loss to initiate a celebration that’s normally reserved for Auburn football victories.

I guess if you personally can’t beat ’em on the field, roll ’em off it when somebody else does.

Rematch revenge! Clemson knocks off Alabama to win the 2017 National Championship Game

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates after throwing a 24-yard touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
By Bryan FischerJan 10, 2017, 12:28 AM EST

In order to be the champions, you had to beat the champions. Mission accomplished for Clemson.

A historic rematch for the ages lived up to the hype thanks to a wild and career-defining fourth quarter that saw the Tigers win the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in dramatic fashion 35-31 over Alabama.

The two defenses dominated the game early and often as many predicted given the number of stars on that side of the ball. Neither team found much success on third down (just nine combined conversions) and the passing game was inconsistent for both teams outside of a few big plays.

The Crimson Tide jumped out to an early lead behind the strong running of tailback Bo Scarbrough, who continued to abuse opponents with his punishing running style. He found the end zone early in the first quarter by scampering off to the left side of his big offensive line and finding pay dirt after 25 yards for the game’s first points. His second touchdown was even better than the first, using a few key blocks from his tight end and left tackle to hit the edge and scamper 37 yards for the score, running over a few defenders and carrying a few more on his back into the end zone.

Unfortunately the sophomore was injured in the third quarter with a leg injury, putting all the pressure on young quarterback Jalen Hurts. While he never looked too much like a true freshman, passing the ball was a struggle most of the night until he found a wide-open O.J. Howard for a 68-yard touchdown that had plenty thinking back to last year’s title game where he had a career outing.

That wasn’t enough to contain a determined Deshaun Watson in the final quarter however, as the signal-caller marched his team 88 yards in just six plays before leaping into the end zone for the first Clemson lead of the ball game with just under five minutes left. It was a vintage performance from the college superstar (who finished 36-of-56 for 420 yards and three touchdowns), which included several key hookups with receiver Mike Williams and a few key runs that moved the chains.

The Tide didn’t seem phased however, answering right back in a wild sequence of events. They broke out of their offensive malaise with a surprising trick play that found Howard for a big gain once again to enter Clemson territory. That’s when Hurts finally used his legs to find the end zone, scampering 30 yards to the goal line as he weaved and ducked out of numerous tackles.

Watson wasn’t done yet though, and saved his best for last with the game and his legacy on the line.

Facing a defense that was operating at a historic level coming into the game, Watson sliced and diced the Tide for a nine play, 68 yard march toward the end zone. With a make or break play coming up, the game’s offensive MVP dropped back and smoothly found ever reliable target Hunter Renfrow wide open in the end zone with just one second left.

That set off a wild celebration among the Clemson faithful as the school celebrated its second national title — and first since 1981 — in the sweetest of fashions. It was a game for the ages given the ending and tense final moments but will no doubt be remembered for an incredible drive that culminated in a championship for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.

VIDEO: Bo Scarbrough injured and O.J. Howard strikes again!

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 11: O.J. Howard #88 of the Alabama Crimson Tide scores a 53 yards touchdown in the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers during the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
By Kevin McGuireJan 9, 2017, 11:25 PM EST

Things have been happening pretty quickly in the third quarter of the College Football Playoff national championship game. Right after Clemson lost redshirt freshman defensive end Clelin Ferrell to an apparent ankle injury, Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough was helped off the field and later taken into the locker room for medical treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Scarbrough had two long touchdown runs in the game and led all players with 93 rushing yards.

There was some happier news for Alabama later on the drive though as they were able to roll out a play they must have been waiting all night for. Similar to last year, it was tight end O.J. Howard finding himself in open space with plenty of room to run on a long touchdown run.

That had to send shivers down the backs of Clemson fans after last year’s game. Howard’s touchdown put Alabama up 24-14.

Report: Cal will interview Bears OC Jake Spavital for head coach

BERKELEY, CA - OCTOBER 01: Head coach Sonny Dykes of the California Golden Bears leads his team out to the field for their game against the Utah Utes at California Memorial Stadium on October 1, 2016 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
By John TaylorJan 9, 2017, 11:24 PM EST

Cal is not wasting much if any time.

Sunday, at least a few eyebrows were raised when athletic director Mike Williams announced that Sonny Dykes was out after four years as the Bears head coach.  A day later, ESPN.com‘s David Lombardi is reporting that Williams will interview Jake Spavital for the head-coaching vacancy Tuesday.

Spavital had just completed his first seasons as the Bears’ offensive coordinator.  Williams had named him as the football program’s interim head coach after Dykes’ dismissal.

Prior to coming to Berkley, Spavital spent three seasons at Texas A&M, the first as co-coordinator and the last two as solo coordinator. He was also A&M’s quarterbacks coach, which was his role at West Virginia in 2011-12.

Wisconsin defensive coordinator (and former Cal assistant) Justin Wilcox has been mentioned as a potential replacement, as has, of course, Chip Kelly.  The esteemed Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury-News tossed some cold water on the Kelly-to-Cal connection.