Dan Mullen intrigued by possibility of coaching in NFL (but it could just be for show)

With his name suddenly being tossed around in the NFL coaching rumor mill, Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen admits to having at least some interest in the chance to coach at the next level.
In a radio interview with WGFX-FM in Nashville on Tuesday morning, the head coach of the Bulldogs said he might entertain the idea should any NFL teams come calling.
“I think I would,” Mullen said in the interview when presented with the scenario, according to Paul Kuharsky of ESPN.com. “I don’t know when a time would be,” he later said.
You might be asking why a coach who is coming off a 6-7 season, and the answer is simple. Take one look at the season Dallas Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott just had, and remember who was instrumental in his college development. It was Mullen, at Mississippi State. Because of a wildly successful rookie season by Prescott with the Cowboys, Mullen is now revered as a bit of a quarterback mastermind.
“I have not spoken to anybody in the NFL this year,” Mullen said.
Although Mullen says he has not received any calls from potential NFL suitors, he is also not specifically looking for an exit from Mississippi State. It has been reported Mullen is currently negotiating a new contract in Starkville, so any talk about Mullen even remotely thinking about leaving for the NFL may be nothing more than bargaining power in the negotiation process.
Never say never, of course.In the meantime, Mullen could very well be an interesting, if not surprising name to keep tabs on until every NFL job is filled.
Colorado has suspended safeties coach Joe Tumpkin while police open an investigation into an alleged domestic violence incident involving the Colorado coach and his ex-girlfriend, according to a Daily Camera report on Tuesday. Tumpkin has been suspended indefinitely with pay while the investigation unfolds.
According to the report, Tumpkin’s ex-girlfriend had a restraining order placed on Tumpkin last month and claims she was physically assaulted on multiple occasions during a relationship of three years. A hearing will be held at the end of January to determine if the restraining order will be made permanent.
The woman claims Tumpkin assaulted her on February 27, 2015 at a hotel in Broomfield, Colorado, claiming Tumpkin “threw her against a wall and then threw her on the bed when she tried to leave.” She later claimed other instances later in 2015 involved her allegedly being choked and bitten by Tumpkin after the two had moved in together. The woman also claims Tumpkin made death threats targeted at other men she showed any interest in. The most recent incident reported came last November prior to Colorado’s late-season game against Washington State when Tumpkin allegedly pushed his finger in the woman’s face and choked her against a wall and later dragged her by the hair the night after Colorado’s win against the Cougars.
What this means for Tumpkin’s future at Colorado is unknown for sure, but it comes at a time when he is being considered for being the program’s new defensive coordinator following the departure of Jim Leavitt for Oregon. Colorado can wait until the legal process plays out to make a decision on Tumpkin if he is the best option, but considering the assistant coaching carousel is now in full swing, it also stands to reason why Colorado may not want to wait very long to make a decision for the staff. That could hurt Tumpkin’s chances to be the defensive coordinator even if he was considered a strong candidate for the job. But, for now, that is nothing but pure speculation.
For the second time in a matter of weeks, Ohio State is losing an offensive coordinator to another program. Fortunately, they had a replacement ready to slide into the spot.
Ohio State made the hiring of offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, the former head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers, official on Tuesday. The addition of Wilson comes at a time when Ohio State has seen both co-offensive cooridnators move to new jobs and the Buckeyes fresh off the only shutout loss in postseason bowl play this past season. Wilson was fired amid concern over his treatment of players in Bloomington, which will have to be addressed by Ohio State once Wilson is officially introduced, but as far as his offensive coaching is concerned, the Buckeyes have a potentially solid upgrade at offensive coordinator.
Pete Thamel of Sports Illustrated reports, via Twitter, Ohio State offensive coordinator Ed Warinner will leave the Buckeyes program to take on a role as offensive line coach at Minnesota under new head coach P.J. Fleck.
There had been some discussion in the rumor mill about Warinner leaving to join the Minnesota staff, but reports of him becoming the offensive coordinator for the Gophers were silenced. However, with the addition of Wilson to the staff, Warinner would have had to settle with being demoted to offensive line coach in Columbus. That’s not exactly a bad job at all, but at Minnesota he will be given a fresh start under new leadership and perhaps have a chance to grow as an assistant under Fleck. His impact on improving Minnesota’s offensive line should be closely monitored, as the Gophers will now be on their third offensive line coach in as many seasons.
Ohio State also saw Tim Beck leave Ohio State to join former Ohio State assistant Tom Herman in Texas.
Florida State becomes the latest FBS program to take an early personnel hit to its roster.
Through a statement released on the team’s official Twitter account, Roderick Johnson (pictured, No. 77) announced his intentions to forego his remaining eligibility and make himself available for the April NFL draft. The offensive lineman stated he determined it was in his best interest to declare “[a]fter dedicating time to prayer and talking with my family.”
John had started the last 31 games at left tackle for the Seminoles exiting the 2016 season. The Camp Foundation named him a first-team All-American this year, while a handful of media organizations placed him on their second-team squads.
Twice Johnson was named the winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, handed out annually by the ACC to the conference’s best lineman on the offensive side of the ball.
Alabama wasn’t the only loser at the end of the day Monday night.
In the days leading up to the Clemson-Alabama College Football Championship game, and coming off the former’s shutout win over favored Ohio State, a significant amount of money was wagered on the underdog Tigers to upset the mighty Crimson Tide. So much so, in fact, sportsbooks in Las Vegas were rooting for an Alabama win and the game to fall below the +51 over/under.
Clemson, of course, won. Final score? 35-31. And, at least as far as the houses were concerned, it was bath time.
“It was as bad as a result as humanly possible,” William Hill director of trading Nick Bogdanovich told ESPN.com.
“[It was] the worst loss in any college football game I can remember,” Caesar’s Entertainment’s Bill Sattler told the website.
According to the report, “[b]ookmakers estimated $15 million to $20 million was bet statewide on the game in Nevada,” making it “the most-heavily bet college football game in recent memory.” One book saw the double the action on the title game than there was on an NFL wildcard game this past weekend.
No specific losses were detailed by ESPN.com, although MGM gave a general number of “high six-figures” when it came to losses stemming from the wagering on the title game.
“It was one of the worst college football losses we’ve ever had, definitely one of the top three,” MGM sportsbook manager Jeff Stoneback told CBSSports.com. “The handle [total amount bet] was phenomenal. We handled more on that game than any two of the NFL wildcard games combined.”