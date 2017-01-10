TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates with the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 to win the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Deshaun Watson’s move from Clemson to NFL officially official

1 Comment
By John TaylorJan 10, 2017, 8:03 AM EST

Early last year, Dabo Swinney challenged the Clemson faithful to show up for what was “going to be the last time to see Deshaun Watson, most likely, in a spring game.” In early November, the junior quarterback was honored with the rest of the outgoing Tigers on Senior Day.

In the very early morning hours Tuesday, Watson made it officially official.

Following one of the greatest title games in history, and acknowledging “it’s my time to go,” Watson confirmed that he will indeed be leaving Clemson and making himself available for the 2017 NFL draft. Not only will Watson be leaving as a national champion and one of the most prolific Tigers ever, but he’ll be doing so as a college graduate as well.

It was a tough decision,” Watson said. “You know, Clemson is a special place. I’ve enjoyed every single moment since I came in, in January of 2014. Three years kind of flew by. But I think it’s my time to go, just kind of end it with a bang, and I felt like Coach Swinney knew my time was up.

“I’ve enjoyed, like I said, the three years, and I just wanted to sign my name and end it with an exclamation point, and I think I did that. Moments like this I’ll never forget. Clemson was the best three years of my life, and credit me as the person I am today. Through my faith, as a citizen, as a football player, as a student, I’ve learned so much, and it’s just been special.”

After doing so in a losing effort a year ago, Watson, named this game’s offensive MVP off 463 yards of offense and four total touchdowns, also fulfilled a vow he made nearly five years ago with the signature win over Alabama.

Watson, along with the recently-declared Mitch Trubisky of North Carolina and Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer, who declared nearly a month ago, is expected to be one of the first three quarterbacks taken in the next NFL draft.

Alabama’s loss to Clemson was ‘like a death in the family’

Alabama fans react to a big Clemson play, as people watch television coverage of the NCAA college playoff championship football game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorJan 10, 2017, 8:39 AM EST

The juxtaposition, as is normally the case, was startling and jarring.

On the one hand, you had Clemson, dancing and celebrating the football program’s first national championship in over three decades.  On the other, there was Alabama, stunned by its first loss after winning 26 straight and its first defeat in a title game since winning four in seven years under Nick Saban.

It may be cliché, but the postgame locker room was akin to a funeral, one with feelings no one inside it had ever felt pouring out.

“People are hurt,” linebacker Rashaan Evans said. “You work so hard to get to this point and you lose the game. It’s like a death in the family.”

“I never felt that feeling probably my whole life,” said wide receiver Gehrig Dieter. “To be that close to the ultimate goal and not get it, it hurts. It’s probably going to hurt a lot more the next couple of weeks when it really sinks in.”

Tim Williams, whose last game as a member of the Crimson Tide was the loss, implored his somber teammates to “remember this feeling,” which will no doubt be one of  Saban’s rallying cries throughout the upcoming offseason and on into the 2017 season. Here’s more of Williams’ poignant and heartfelt locker-room message, from al.com:

I left everything out on the field, bro,” he told them early Tuesday morning.

He paused before repeating the line.

“I love y’all, bro,” he blurted.

The sentence hung in the dead silence.

“Remember this feeling,” the outside linebacker appealed.

The verbal stream of consciousness continued to flow.

“We are a championship program, bro. Real talk, bro.

Utah the landing spot for transferring Arizona LB Cody Ippolito

PASADENA, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Running back Paul Perkins #24 of the UCLA Bruins runs into linebacker Cody Ippolito #57 of the Arizona Wildcats at the Rose Bowl on November 1, 2014 in Pasadena, California. UCLA won 17-7. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorJan 10, 2017, 7:34 AM EST

Instead of the desert, Cody Ippolito will spend his sixth season of college football in the Beehive State.

On his personal Twitter account Monday, Ippolito revealed that he would be transferring to Utah and using his final season of eligibility for the Utes.  The linebacker began his collegiate playing career at Arizona.

He had considered Arizona State and UCLA as well prior to opting for Utah.

Ippolito will play that last season as long as he can remain healthy.

Ippolito missed the entire 2013 and 2015 seasons because of knee injuries, the latter of which involved a torn ACL. Those two lost seasons earned him a sixth year of eligibility. He also missed the last half of the 2016 season because of, you guessed it, a knee injury.

In between his first two knee injuries, Ippolito started six of the 14 games in which he played in 2014. In six starts this past season, Ippolito’s 28 tackles were fourth on the team at the time of his injury. His 1.5 sacks were tied for second on the Wildcats, while the four tackles for loss were third before he went down.

Dabo Swinney cements place among college football’s elite coaches with exclusive accomplishment

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 to win the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images
5 Comments
By Kevin McGuireJan 10, 2017, 1:00 AM EST

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has had to claw his way up the ranks since taking over the Clemson coaching gig, but today he rests comfortably among the elites in college football. Swinney coached Clemson back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter against the previously unbeaten Alabama Crimson Tide to deliver Clemson’s first national championship since 1981.

Swinney has left no doubt he now belongs firmly in the conversation when discussing the top college football coaches in the country, although he was likely already there based off the last few years. Swinney is now the fifth active coach to own a national championship, joining his division rival Jimbo Fisher at Florida State, Oklahoma’s Bob Stoops, Ohio State’s Urban Meyer and, of course, Alabama’s Nick Saban. As it just so happens, Swinney now owns head-to-head victories against the other four.

That’s a pretty remarkable feat, and has to be pretty rare. Saban has wins against Meyer, Swinney and Stoops, but has yet to face Fisher (that will be handled in the 2017 season opener in Atlanta). Meyer has wins against Saban and Stoops but is 0-2 against Swinney and has not faced Fisher. Stoops has wins against Saban but not against Swinney or Meyer and he has never faced Fisher. So yes, Swinney is currently sitting in exclusive company as the only head coach to own wins against all other active head coaches with a national title.

Swinney has been chipping away with a heavy hammer and chisel at how he has been perceived in recent years, but a national championship changes everything. Swinney has long since put behind the idea that Clemson could not win a big game, and now he has coached the Tigers to the biggest win possible. Getting to a championship game is no easy feat. Doing so two years in a row is even more difficult. Just to pull that off is remarkable in itself and speaks volumes about what Swinney is doing with the Clemson program. But to come from behind to win the national title in the fashion they did, against an Alabama defense that had shutdown opponents all season long, this had to be extra special for the Alabama graduate.

Welcome to college football’s elite Swinney. Make yourself comfortable, because you will be here for a while.

WATCH: Auburn fans celebrate Alabama loss by rolling Toomer’s Corner

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after the Clemson Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Getty Images
5 Comments
By John TaylorJan 10, 2017, 12:58 AM EST

Go ahead and chalk this up as funny.  Or sad.  Or both.

You may have heard by now that Alabama was taken down by Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship game, with the Crimson Tide’s 26-game winning streak and hopes of a fifth title in eight years coming crashing down on the Raymond James Stadium turf on a last-second touchdown.  While the cries of “Roll Tears!!!” bounced through the vast expanses of the Internet, Bama’s most hated rival used the loss to initiate a celebration that’s normally reserved for Auburn football victories.

I guess if you personally can’t beat ’em on the field, roll ’em off it when somebody else does.