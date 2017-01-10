Domestic violence allegation leads to suspension for Colorado assistant Joe Tumpkin

Colorado has suspended safeties coach Joe Tumpkin while police open an investigation into an alleged domestic violence incident involving the Colorado coach and his ex-girlfriend, according to a Daily Camera report on Tuesday. Tumpkin has been suspended indefinitely with pay while the investigation unfolds.

According to the report, Tumpkin’s ex-girlfriend had a restraining order placed on Tumpkin last month and claims she was physically assaulted on multiple occasions during a relationship of three years. A hearing will be held at the end of January to determine if the restraining order will be made permanent.

The woman claims Tumpkin assaulted her on February 27, 2015 at a hotel in Broomfield, Colorado, claiming Tumpkin “threw her against a wall and then threw her on the bed when she tried to leave.” She later claimed other instances later in 2015 involved her allegedly being choked and bitten by Tumpkin after the two had moved in together. The woman also claims Tumpkin made death threats targeted at other men she showed any interest in. The most recent incident reported came last November prior to Colorado’s late-season game against Washington State when Tumpkin allegedly pushed his finger in the woman’s face and choked her against a wall and later dragged her by the hair the night after Colorado’s win against the Cougars.

What this means for Tumpkin’s future at Colorado is unknown for sure, but it comes at a time when he is being considered for being the program’s new defensive coordinator following the departure of Jim Leavitt for Oregon. Colorado can wait until the legal process plays out to make a decision on Tumpkin if he is the best option, but considering the assistant coaching carousel is now in full swing, it also stands to reason why Colorado may not want to wait very long to make a decision for the staff. That could hurt Tumpkin’s chances to be the defensive coordinator even if he was considered a strong candidate for the job. But, for now, that is nothing but pure speculation.

Follow @KevinOnCFB