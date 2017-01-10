Final AP poll: Clemson No. 1; USC rockets to No. 3; Ohio State drops to No. 6

The votes are in and — surprise!!! — Clemson’s the media’s king as well.
The Associated Press released its final 2016 rankings Tuesday morning, with Clemson, off their stirring win over the cyborg that is Alabama football, claiming the No. 1 spot in the last Top 25 of the 2016 season. As expected, the Tigers claimed all 60 first-place votes, while the Crimson Tide earned all 60 second-place votes to finish No. 2 in the final AP poll.
Up next is the a team that will no doubt be the media darling throughout the offseason — I’m already guilty, as you’ll see shortly — with USC moving from ninth to third on the strength of the epic Rose Bowl win over Penn State (fifth to seventh) as well as a nine-game winning streak to close out the season. Ohio State, which was shutout by Clemson in a College Football Playoff semifinal, tumbled from second to sixth.
The remainder of the Top 10 is rounded out by Washington (No. 4), Oklahoma (No. 5), Florida State (No. 8), Wisconsin (No. 9) and Michigan (No. 10).
Three Group of Five teams managed to finish in the final Top 25, although none came in higher than 15th: Western Michigan (No. 15), South Florida (No. 19), San Diego State (No. 25). Two of those teams will have new coaches in 2017, with Charlie Strong replacing Willie Taggart with the Bulls and a too-be-determined replacing P.J. Fleck with the Broncos.
A Look Ahead: CFT’s Way-Too-Early 2017 Heisman Trophy Projections
We’re nearly eight months from the start of the 2017 season, but it’s never too early to peer into the crystal ball and see how the initial stages of the Heisman Trophy race may shake out.
Of the Top 10 (and ties) in the 2016 Heisman voting, just three will return for the 2016 season: Louisville quarterback and winner Lamar Jackson, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and Washington quarterback Jake Browning. It’s fitting that all three of those returners play under center as, since 1986, 20 Heisman winners were quarterbacks. Since 2000, it’s 14 of 17 at the position.
At least at first blush, it doesn’t appear 2017 will be much different from the previous three decades, although “just” five of our 11-man list play quarterback. With that in mind, below is our initial Heisman favorites list, listed in order from the favorite on down.
(Writer’s note: class designation is based on what the player will be in 2017.)
SAM DARNOLD, USC, QUARTERBACK, REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE
Yep, I’m buying in. I’m buying into USC being the No. 1 team in the country heading into the offseason, and I’m buying into Darnold being the real deal. Can you really blame me? Taking over for the since-transferred Max Browne in Week 4, and after a loss in that first start on the road against Utah, Darnold and the Trojans won nine games in a row to close out the 2016 season, with the rising redshirt sophomore playing a pivotal role. In those nine winning starts, Darnold passed for more than 300 yards four times and more than 400 in one (the virtuoso performance in the dramatic Rose Bowl win). He threw at least two touchdowns in each of the wins — tossed five each in back-to-back wins vs. Arizona and Cal — and was only picked off eight times in 344 pass attempts in his 10 starts. The stage never seemed too big for him; in fact, his performance throughout suggested he could be ready for a much bigger stage in 2017.
BAKER MAYFIELD, OKLAHOMA, QUARTERBACK, FIFTH-YEAR SENIOR
In 2015, Mayfield finished fourth in the Heisman voting but didn’t get a trip to New York City as a finalist. In 2016, Mayfield was third in the voting and made it the Big Apple as one of the five finalists. The next progression, naturally, is to finish runner-up to (fill in the blank), right? Or, possibly, become the first Sooner since Sam Bradford in 2008 to claim the trophy. The bad news for Mayfield is the fact that OU’s top two rushers from 2016, Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine, left early for the NFL, seemingly leaving a significant offensive burden on Mayfield’s right arm. That could also serve as good news for Mayfield as, potentially leaning more on the passing game, the stats that led him to being a finalist this season (3,965-40-8, 71% completion percentage) could be even gaudier next. A road trip to Columbus for matchup with Ohio State in early September could portend just what direction Mayfield’s 2017 Heisman campaign heads.
JAKE BROWNING, WASHINGTON, QUARTERBACK, JUNIOR
Who says nobody loves the Pac-12, what with two of the top three hailing from that conference? It still baffles me as to how the Huskies sophomore didn’t get more postseason love, though, be it from the Heisman voters or pretty much any other award. As a true sophomore, all Browning did was finish second in the nation in touchdown passes with 43 in, along with the defense, leading UW to its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. All that led to was a pat-on-the-back sixth-place finish in the 2016 Heisman voting. With a third offseason under Chris Petersen tucked neatly under his belt, I’m expecting a huge leap this season for the rising junior — and for this to be his last season as he makes the early leap into the 2018 draft as one of the top quarterbacks available.
LAMAR JACKSON, LOUISVILLE, QUARTERBACK, JUNIOR
If returning, the defending Heisman Trophy winner deserves to be on any and all preseason watch lists, especially one that comes out three-quarters of a year before the next season starts. Thanks to history, though, they don’t necessarily have to be high up on the list. You all know the breakout stats from Jackson’s breakout 2016, so there’s no reason to rehash them here. The pertinent numbers? Zero, for the number of Heisman winners who have gone back-to-back since Ohio State’s Archie Griffin in the mid-seventies became the first and only to win a pair of the trophies. 1979, representing the year Billy Sims of Oklahoma finished second in the voting one year after winning it, the only player to ever accomplish that. Finally we come to the number (?) 3rd, which represents the fact that, outside of Sims, no other reigning Heisman winner finished better than that position the following year. So, heading into the postseason, I’m going to slot Jackson into the No. 4 hole and see if he can prove me and others — and history — wrong. Damien Harris/Bo Scarbrough, ALABAMA, RUNNING BACK, JUNIOR/REDSHIRT JUNIOR
The last running backs to win the Heisman Trophy were Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry, who both just happened to play their college football for the University of Alabama Crimson Tide. When Henry won his award in 2015, he was a junior. In 2017, Damien Harris and Bo Scarbrough will be junior running backs who play their college football for the University of Alabama and… wait a minute I’m sensing a pattern here. Harris finished the season as the Tide’s leading rusher, but it was Scarbrough that took on a larger role late in the season. Coming off a knee injury that cost him two games, Scarbrough totaled 63 carries the last four games. Harris, meanwhile, carried the ball 31 times in that same span. If one can separate himself from the other — you’d have to say Scarbrough has the decided edge to be the bellcow heading into the offseason — either could find himself in the thick of the Heisman race deep into the upcoming season.
Saquon Barkley, PENN STATE, RUNNING BACK, JUNIOR
There might not have been a more underrated Power Five back in the country than Barkley. His 1,496 yards on the ground were second in the Big Ten and 14th nationally, while his 18 rushing touchdowns were tied for seventh in the country. The sophomore capped off his breakout season with 194 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Rose Bowl loss to USC. It was an odd season for Barkley, though, as he had just one 100-yard game in the first five (105 yards vs. Kent State), then in the next four ran for 200-plus twice and 167 in another one. Between that stretch and the bowl game, however, he failed to run for more than 92 yards in any of the four games, which included a 14-yard game against Michigan State. If Barkley can find some consistency this coming season, he should be on voters’ radars throughout. Surely Barkley’s teammate, quarterback Trace McSorley, will get some Heisman run, but this back is more than deserving of some recognition.
Derrius Guice, LSU, RUNNING BACK, JUNIOR
I’m betting that, a little bit on down the road, you could win your fair share of bar bets by asking who was LSU’s leading rusher during Leonard Fournette‘s final season in Baton Rouge. Of course, it was Fournette… who, in large part because of a lingering ankle, finished second on the team with 843 yards before jumping early to the NFL. Guice, naturally, finished first on the Tigers with 1,387 yards, and put up 15 rushing touchdowns for good measure. For running backs with 150-plus carries, Guice’s 7.6 yards per carry was second in the country. With a new offensive coordinator in Matt Canada who rather enjoys the running game — Pittsburgh was 21st this past season, North Carolina State 31st the year before with him as coordinator — Guice could be poised to do something that much-hyped Fournette never did: make his way north to New York City as a Heisman finalist.
James Washington, OKLAHOMA STATE, WIDE RECEIVER, SENIOR
Yes, just three “wide receivers” — Nebraska’s Johnny Rodgers (1972), Notre Dame’s Tim Brown (1987), Michigan’s Desmond Howard (1991) — have claimed this particular honor, and that was due in very large part to their prowess in the return game; Washington has returned five kickoffs (for 81 yards with a long of 27) the past three seasons, and there are no plans to turn him into a return specialist in 2017. Yes, he returned for his senior season along with quarterback Mason Rudolph, whose name will most likely litter these types of lists because, well, he’s a quarterback and a very productive one at that. But, back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons, 10 touchdowns and a per catch average of just a shade under 20 yards shows the type of explosiveness that could, if they broaden their horizons a bit, open the eyes of some voters.
JALEN HURTS, ALABAMA, QUARTERBACK, SOPHOMORE
Personally, I don’t ever see a quarterback from a Nick Saban-coached Alabama team winning the Heisman, but Hurts deserves at, the very least, a nod. As a true freshman, Hurts (and his defense and running backs) led the Crimson Tide to another SEC championship and an appearance in the national championship game. He took relatively good care of the ball, tossing nine interceptions in his 382 pass attempts; just two of those came in the last five games, with four of those contests involving ranked teams. The Texas native led the Tide with 13 rushing touchdowns, and was second in yardage to Damien Harris. Again, a ‘Bama quarterback with Saban as the coach will likely never put of the kind of numbers that catches the eyes of voters, but the dual-threat game he brings to the table plus the fact that his team is perpetual national title contenders will likely have him as part of the stiff-armed discussion for as long as he remains in Tuscaloosa.
ED OLIVER, HOUSTON, DEFENSIVE TACKLE, SOPHOMORE
A player from a Group of Five program hasn’t won the Heisman in nearly three decades, since BYU quarterback Ty Detmer in 1990. A defense-only player has never claimed the stiff-armed trophy. So why even bother listing Oliver?
Yeah, he’s good. Here’s to hoping the voters actually watch what’s going on this upcoming season on both sides of the ball.
The last bit of confetti has barely settled onto the Raymond James Stadium turf and the carcass of the 2016 season isn’t even cold yet, and we’re already rolling out a way-too-early Top 25 for the 2017 season? Yep. Because that’s how we roll. Or something.
In our role as preseason Nostradumbass, the first 10 of CFT’s Top 25 consisted of No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Florida State, No. 4 Clemson, No. 5 LSU, No. 6 Notre Dame (ouch), No. 7 Washington (yeah us!), No. 8 TCU, No. 9 Michigan State (whoops) and No. 10 Tennessee. A little over 4½ months later?
Three of the four playoff participants were in our Top 10; the fourth, Ohio State, was just outside at No. 11. While not No. 1, Oklahoma came into the postseason ranked seventh in the College Football Playoff Top 25, and will likely move up thanks to the 16-point Sugar Bowl win over No. 14 Auburn (not in our preseason Top 25). Florida State (No. 11), LSU (No. 20) and Tennessee (No. 21) were all ranked at least eight spots lower when the postseason began, but all three won their respective bowl games.
On the flip side, TCU, at 6-6, earned a bowl bid… and subsequently lost to finish under .500. And then there was Notre Dame and Michigan State, which combined to win a total of seven games so let’s just forget about that and move on.
The point of this whole review-before-we-look-ahead exercise? Preseason polls are meaningless — but not nearly as meaningless as polls produced nearly eight months ahead of the start of a new season. With that in mind, enjoy this way-to-early Top 25 that will put the “mean” in meaningless. And the “less” in it, for that matter.
Oh, and as always, feel free to complain/whine/moan/bitch away in the comments section below.
NO. 1 USC WHY? As a redshirt freshman, Sam Darnold emerged as one of the most electrifying playmakers at the quarterback position in college football, and should, to the chagrin of opponents, get even better with a full offseason as the man at the position. Winning nine straight to close out the season doesn’t hurt either. WHY NOT? There’s always at least one team that’s way overhyped — hello 2016 Notre Dame — and the hoopla and attention proves to be too much for the young Trojans to bear.
NO. 2 ALABAMA WHY?Nick Saban + top-ranked recruiting classes year-in, year-out + a burning desire to be the greatest there ever was at this level = a permanent spot inside the Top 10 as long as The Nicktator resides in Tuscaloosa. WHY NOT? An NFL team (finally) entices Saban to go back and finish what he started — and abruptly ended — in the big boy league of football. It’s not going to happen, of course, but that’s about the only thing that could derail the Crimson Tide juggernaut — well, that and a Tiger named Deshaun.
NO. 3 FLORIDA STATE WHY? The Seminoles are once again loaded with top-flight talent on both sides of the ball and at every positional unit, with Deondre Francois showing flashes in his first season as the starter of being one of the best young quarterbacks in the sport. WHY NOT? They face Alabama on a (ahem) neutral field to open the season, then travel to Gainesville to face Florida in the regular-season finale. In between, there’s a trip to Death Valley for their annual ACC Atlantic grudge match with Clemson.
NO. 4 OKLAHOMA WHY? With Baker Mayfield returning, and the rest of the conference still trying to play catch-up, the Sooners are clearly the cream of the Big 12 crop. WHY NOT? The twin backfield loses of Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine can’t be overcome and Mayfield has to shoulder too much of the offensive burden. Plus, the road trips to Ohio State, Baylor and Oklahoma State for Bedlam.
NO. 5 WASHINGTON WHY? They have a talented arm in quarterback Jake Browning, a very staunch defense and a schedule that’s very favorable, with the toughest road game being the trip to Stanford. WHY NOT? They are losing a significant amount of talent that helped get them to the College Football Playoffs.
NO. 6 OHIO STATE WHY? Given the personnel losses after the 2015 season, 2016 was thought to be a rebuilding year but turned into another playoff appearance. The target was always the 2017 season for this young Buckeyes team, and a squad loaded with this much talent will be a factor throughout. WHY NOT?J.T Barrett continues to regress as a quarterback despite Urban Meyer shaking up the top of his offensive coaching staff, and none of the other young quarterbacks are quite ready for prime time.
NO. 7 CLEMSON WHY? Despite losing a couple of pieces, Brent Venables‘ defense will once again be one of the best in the nation. The Tigers won 10 or more games in each of the three seasons prior to Deshaun Watson‘s arrival, so it’s far from a one-man show that Dabo Swinney has built. WHY NOT? Losing Watson, a three-year starter at quarterback, proves to be too much as his replacement simply can’t handle the burden.
NO. 8 MICHIGAN WHY? For all of his well-publicized off-field antics, Jim Harbaugh is simply one of the best head coaches in the sport and will settle for nothing less than getting his beloved Wolverines back into the national title discussion on an annual basis. Wilton Speight was a breakout star in 2016 and should flourish despite the loss of his quarterbacks coach, while Don Brown continues to be one of the best defensive minds in the game. WHY NOT? Too much talent was lost to the NFL, and Harbaugh simply hasn’t gotten the requisite time to completely restock the cupboard in Ann Arbor to compete with the Ohio States of the college football world.
NO. 9 OKLAHOMA STATE WHY? One of the best quarterback-wide receiver tandems in the country, Mason Rudolph and James Washington, eschewed an early shot at the NFL and returned for one more season in Stillwater. WHY NOT? A defense that was 53rd in scoring as it was loses nearly half its starters, plus OSU will have to play at Pittsburgh, Texas and West Virginia.
NO. 10 PENN STATE WHY? They return a bunch of talent from their Big Ten-winning squad, including Heisman contenders in quarterback Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley, and get Michigan, Nebraska and Pittsburgh in Happy Valley. WHY NOT? They lost a very talented wide receiver in Chris Godwin and have to play at Iowa, Michigan State and Ohio State.
NO. 11 STANFORD NO. 12 AUBURN NO. 13 TEXAS NO. 14 LSU NO. 15 WISCONSIN NO. 16 LOUISVILLE NO. 17 GEORGIA NO. 18 WEST VIRGINIA NO. 19 SOUTH FLORIDA NO. 20 FLORIDA NO. 21 KANSAS STATE NO. 22 COLORADO NO. 23 WASHINGTON STATE NO. 24 SAN DIEGO STATE NO. 25 OREGON
Alabama’s loss to Clemson was ‘like a death in the family’
The juxtaposition, as is normally the case, was startling and jarring.
On the one hand, you had Clemson, dancing and celebrating the football program’s first national championship in over three decades. On the other, there was Alabama, stunned by its first loss after winning 26 straight and its first defeat in a title game since winning four in seven years under Nick Saban.
It may be cliché, but the postgame locker room was akin to a funeral, one with feelings no one inside it had ever felt pouring out.
“I never felt that feeling probably my whole life,” said wide receiver Gehrig Dieter. “To be that close to the ultimate goal and not get it, it hurts. It’s probably going to hurt a lot more the next couple of weeks when it really sinks in.”
Tim Williams, whose last game as a member of the Crimson Tide was the loss, implored his somber teammates to “remember this feeling,” which will no doubt be one of Saban’s rallying cries throughout the upcoming offseason and on into the 2017 season. Here’s more of Williams’ poignant and heartfelt locker-room message, from al.com:
I left everything out on the field, bro,” he told them early Tuesday morning.
He paused before repeating the line.
“I love y’all, bro,” he blurted.
The sentence hung in the dead silence.
“Remember this feeling,” the outside linebacker appealed.
The verbal stream of consciousness continued to flow.
“We are a championship program, bro. Real talk, bro.
Deshaun Watson’s move from Clemson to NFL officially official
In the very early morning hours Tuesday, Watson made it officially official.
Following one of the greatest title games in history, and acknowledging “it’s my time to go,” Watson confirmed that he will indeed be leaving Clemson and making himself available for the 2017 NFL draft. Not only will Watson be leaving as a national champion and one of the most prolific Tigers ever, but he’ll be doing so as a college graduate as well.
“It was a tough decision,” Watson said. “You know, Clemson is a special place. I’ve enjoyed every single moment since I came in, in January of 2014. Three years kind of flew by. But I think it’s my time to go, just kind of end it with a bang, and I felt like Coach Swinney knew my time was up.
“I’ve enjoyed, like I said, the three years, and I just wanted to sign my name and end it with an exclamation point, and I think I did that. Moments like this I’ll never forget. Clemson was the best three years of my life, and credit me as the person I am today. Through my faith, as a citizen, as a football player, as a student, I’ve learned so much, and it’s just been special.”
After doing so in a losing effort a year ago, Watson, named this game’s offensive MVP off 463 yards of offense and four total touchdowns, also fulfilled a vow he made nearly five years ago with the signature win over Alabama.
If I get a chance to play in a national championship game, Imma go ham.