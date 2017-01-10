FSU’s Roderick Johnson next to take early leap into NFL draft pool

Florida State becomes the latest FBS program to take an early personnel hit to its roster.
Through a statement released on the team’s official Twitter account, Roderick Johnson (pictured, No. 77) announced his intentions to forego his remaining eligibility and make himself available for the April NFL draft. The offensive lineman stated he determined it was in his best interest to declare “[a]fter dedicating time to prayer and talking with my family.”
John had started the last 31 games at left tackle for the Seminoles exiting the 2016 season. The Camp Foundation named him a first-team All-American this year, while a handful of media organizations placed him on their second-team squads.
Twice Johnson was named the winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, handed out annually by the ACC to the conference’s best lineman on the offensive side of the ball.
For the second time in a matter of weeks, Ohio State is losing an offensive coordinator to another program. Fortunately, they had a replacement ready to slide into the spot.
Ohio State made the hiring of offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, the former head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers, official on Tuesday. The addition of Wilson comes at a time when Ohio State has seen both co-offensive cooridnators move to new jobs and the Buckeyes fresh off the only shutout loss in postseason bowl play this past season. Wilson was fired amid concern over his treatment of players in Bloomington, which will have to be addressed by Ohio State once Wilson is officially introduced, but as far as his offensive coaching is concerned, the Buckeyes have a potentially solid upgrade at offensive coordinator.
Pete Thamel of Sports Illustrated reports, via Twitter, Ohio State offensive coordinator Ed Warinner will leave the Buckeyes program to take on a role as offensive line coach at Minnesota under new head coach P.J. Fleck.
There had been some discussion in the rumor mill about Warinner leaving to join the Minnesota staff, but reports of him becoming the offensive coordinator for the Gophers were silenced. However, with the addition of Wilson to the staff, Warinner would have had to settle with being demoted to offensive line coach in Columbus. That’s not exactly a bad job at all, but at Minnesota he will be given a fresh start under new leadership and perhaps have a chance to grow as an assistant under Fleck. His impact on improving Minnesota’s offensive line should be closely monitored, as the Gophers will now be on their third offensive line coach in as many seasons.
Ohio State also saw Tim Beck leave Ohio State to join former Ohio State assistant Tom Herman in Texas.
Alabama wasn’t the only loser at the end of the day Monday night.
In the days leading up to the Clemson-Alabama College Football Championship game, and coming off the former’s shutout win over favored Ohio State, a significant amount of money was wagered on the underdog Tigers to upset the mighty Crimson Tide. So much so, in fact, sportsbooks in Las Vegas were rooting for an Alabama win and the game to fall below the +51 over/under.
Clemson, of course, won. Final score? 35-31. And, at least as far as the houses were concerned, it was bath time.
“It was as bad as a result as humanly possible,” William Hill director of trading Nick Bogdanovich told ESPN.com.
“[It was] the worst loss in any college football game I can remember,” Caesar’s Entertainment’s Bill Sattler told the website.
According to the report, “[b]ookmakers estimated $15 million to $20 million was bet statewide on the game in Nevada,” making it “the most-heavily bet college football game in recent memory.” One book saw the double the action on the title game than there was on an NFL wildcard game this past weekend.
No specific losses were detailed by ESPN.com, although MGM gave a general number of “high six-figures” when it came to losses stemming from the wagering on the title game.
“It was one of the worst college football losses we’ve ever had, definitely one of the top three,” MGM sportsbook manager Jeff Stoneback told CBSSports.com. “The handle [total amount bet] was phenomenal. We handled more on that game than any two of the NFL wildcard games combined.”
Most observers at both the collegiate and NFL levels expected Jabrill Peppers to make this his last season at the former level. Tuesday, the Michigan defensive back confirmed as much.
Peppers confirmed to SI.com that he is leaving the Wolverines to enter the NFL draft. According to the player, he met with his family in New Jersey and informed head coach Jim Harbaugh of his decision at a meeting Monday.
It also comes nearly two weeks after he sat out the Orange Bowl because of a hamstring issue.
“It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” Peppers told the website. “I’m choosing between cementing my legacy as a college player and starting my pro legacy. It’s something you dream of when you were a kid. I was torn between the two.”
The 2016 winner of the Paul Hornung Award for best all-around player in college football, Peppers was also a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award ((best defensive player) and Maxwell Award (best player). He was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, finishing fifth in this past year’s voting.
Peppers played 933 snaps in 12 games during the regular season — 726 on defense, 53 on offense and 154 on special teams. The junior played those 933 snaps at 15 different positions.
While mock drafts almost universally have him slotted inside their Top 15, just where Peppers will line up at the next level is still to be determined.
Alabama may have seen their dynasty temporarily derailed Monday night in Florida, but at least one wagering establishment expects Nick Saban to get it back on track post-haste.
Bovada.lv released its opening set of 2017 national championship odds very early Tuesday afternoon, with the bookmaker installing Bama as a 4/1 favorite coming off the loss to Clemson. Last year at this time, coming off their fourth title in seven years, the same book had the Crimson Tide as a 7/1 favorite.
The team ‘Bama beat, Clemson, is at 16/1, tied with ACC Atlantic rival Louisville and behind six other teams besides the one they beat on the field last night — Florida State (7/1), Ohio State (15/2), Michigan (9/1), Oklahoma (9/1), USC (9/1) and LSU (12/1). The other 2016 playoff team, Washington, is at 40/1, the same as 4-8 Notre Dame and behind the likes of Texas (28/1) and Miami (33/1).
Boise State, at 75/1, was the highest favorite amongst Group of Five programs.
